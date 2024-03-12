About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
UH5B 55"

規格

支援

UH5B 55"

55UH5B

UH5B 55"

(0)
列印

所有規格

面版

  • 屏幕面積

    55"

  • 面版類型

    IPS

  • 長寬比

    16 : 9

  • 解像度

    3840 x 2160 (UHD)

  • 亮度

    500cd/m2

  • 對比度

    1,000:1

  • 動態對比度

    1,000,000:1

  • Surface Treatment

    Low Haze 1%

  • Guaranteed Operating Hour

    24 hours

  • Orientation

    Portrait & Landscape

連接

  • 輸入

    ------------------------------------

  • 數碼 (配備 HDCP)

    HDMI(1), DP(1), DVI-D(1)

  • 模擬

    RGB (1)

  • 音效

    Yes (1)

  • 外置操控

    RS232C(1), RJ45(1), IR Receiver(1), Pixel Sensor(1)

  • USB

    3.0 (1)

  • SD Card (SDHC/Full Size)

    Yes (1)

  • HDTV Formats

    HDMI : 720p, 1080i, 1080p, 2160p

  • 輸出

    ------------------------------------

  • DP Out

    Yes (1)

  • 外置操控

    RS232C (1)

  • 外置揚聲器輸出

    Yes (L/R)

實物規格

  • 顏色

    黑色

  • 邊框寬度

    12.1mm(T), 12.6mm(R/L), 15.7mm(B)

  • 屏幕尺寸 (寬X高X深)

    1239.8mm x 725.2mm x 38.6mm

  • 重量

    16.6Kg

  • 重量 (屏幕及底座)

    18.1Kg

  • 屏幕、底座及揚聲器 尺寸

    1239.8mm x 788.8mm x 298.3mm

  • 重量 (屏幕、底座及揚聲器)

    18.8Kg

  • VESA標準掛牆接口

    300 x 300

特殊功能

  • Temperature Sensor

    Yes

  • Auto Brightness sensor

    Yes

  • Tile Mode

    Yes, Up to 15 x 15

  • Natural Mode @Tile Mode

    Yes

  • Source Selection

    RGB, HDMI, DVI, DP, OPS, USB, SD Card

  • Brightness/Contrast/Backlight

    Yes

  • Position/Size

    Yes

  • Auto Config/Phase

    Yes

  • Language (OSD)

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Japanese, Russian, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek

  • Language (USB Playback)

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Japanese, Russian, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek

  • Language (Manual)

    English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Portugues, Hungarian, Greek, Russian, Ukrainian, Polish, Arabic, Indonesian, Korean, Turkish, Czech, Slovak, Taiwanese, Danish, Norwegian, Swedish, Finnish, Uzbekistan

  • Language (ESG)

    English, French, Spanish, Portugues, Italian, Polish, German, Greek, Czech, Slovak, Ukrainian, Russian, Uzbekistan, Taiwanese, Japanese, Portugues(Brazil)

  • ISM Method

    Normal, White Wash, Color Wash, User image, User video, Orbiter, Inversion, Washing Bar

  • Advanced

    Dynamic Contrast, Dynamic Color, Color Gamut, Skin Color, Sky Color, Grass Color, Gamma

  • Time

    Clock, On/Off Timer, Auto Off, Automatic Standby

  • Input Label

    Yes (PC/DTV)

  • DPM Select

    Yes

  • DPM wake up

    Yes (Analog: Sync only, Digital: Clock / Clock+Data selectable)

  • 節能

    Yes (Auto, Minimum, Medium, Maximum, Screen Off)

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • File Play with USB

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi

    802.11n combo built-in

  • USB Cloning

    Logo image download, EzDownload, Sent to USB, Receive from USB

  • Contents scheduling

    USB, Internal memory, SD Card

  • Calibration mode

    Yes

  • DST

    Yes

  • Sync mode

    Time sync, Content sync

  • PM mode

    Yes

  • Firmware update (LAN)

    Yes

  • Local time auto setting

    Yes

  • Still image

    Yes

  • HDMI-CEC

    Yes

  • Wake on LAN

    Yes

  • Digital Audio input

    Yes

  • Power on Delay

    0 ~ 250

  • Pivot Mode

    Yes

  • internal Memory

    8GB(System 4GB + Available 4GB)

  • Content Rotation

    0,90,270

  • OSD Portrait Mode

    0,90,270

  • intelligent Auto

    Yes

  • Password change

    Yes

  • SetID Setup

    Manual, Auto

  • Configuration Setup

    USB auto Playback

  • Lock mode

    USB

  • Fail over

    USB, SDcard, RGB, DP, OPS, DVI, HDMI, Internal Memory

  • SuperSign Server Setup

    Signage name, Server IP setting, Server IP Status

  • Media share

    Mirroring, SoftAP

  • Beacon

    On/Off

  • Embedded Template

    Yes

  • Check Screen (via Pixel sensor)

    Yes

  • OPS Power Control

    Sync On, Sync On/Off, Disable

環境狀況

  • 運作溫度

    0°C ~ 40°C

  • 運作濕度

    10% ~ 80%

電源

  • 電源供應

    100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    內置電源

  • 電源消耗 (一般)

    116W

  • 電源消耗 (智能節能)

    80W

標準 (證書認可)

  • 安全性

    UL / c-UL / CB / TUV / KC

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A", CE, KCC

媒體播放兼容性

  • OPS Type compatible

    Yes

  • 外置媒體播放器

    Yes (MP500/MP700)

軟件兼容性

  • SuperSign-w lite

    Yes

  • SuperSign-c

    Yes

配件

  • 基本

    Remote Controller (include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, HDMI Cable, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, Memory cover

  • 可選擇

    Speaker(SP-5200), Stand(ST-201T), Pixel sensor(KT-SP0), Media player, Wall bracket(LSW350B), VESA Adapter(AM-B330S), OPS Kit(KT-OPSA), HD Base T(EB-B100)