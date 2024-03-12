We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
全高清屏幕LS33A
所有規格
面版
-
屏幕面積
64.53" (1639.062mm) diagonal
-
面版類型
IPS
-
長寬比
16 : 9
-
解像度
1920 x 1080 (全高清)
-
亮度
350cd/m2
-
對比度
1,400:1
-
動態對比度
500,000 : 1
-
Color gamut
68%
-
觀賞角度
178 x 178
-
Color Depth
1.06 Billion
-
反應時間
8 ms
-
Surface Treatment
Hard coating (3H), Anti-reflection treatment of the front polarizer(Haze 1%)
-
Life time
50,000 Hrs
-
Orientation
Portrait & Landscape
視訊 (PC)
-
Max Input Resolution
1920 X 1080@ 60Hz (RGB,HDMI)
-
Recommended Resolution
1920 X 1080@ 60Hz (RGB,HDMI)
-
H-Scanning Frequency
30 ~ 68 kHz (RGB, HDMI)
-
V-Scanning Frequency
56Hz ~ 75Hz (RGB), 50Hz~63Hz (HDMI)
-
Pixel Frequency
148.5 MHz (RGB, HDMI)
-
Sync Compatability
Separate / Digital
-
Video Input
RGB, HDMI
-
Picture mode
Vivid, Standard, APS, Cinema, Sports, Game, Expert1/2
-
Color temperature
Warm, Medium, Cool
連接
-
輸入
------------------------------------
-
數字
HDMI (1)
-
模擬
RGB (1)
-
音效
Yes (1)
-
外置操控
RS232C(1), RJ45(1), IR Receiver(1)
-
USB
Yes (1)
-
HDTV Formats
HDMI : 720p, 1080i, 1080p
-
輸出
------------------------------------
-
外置操控
RS232C (1)
-
外置揚聲器輸出
Yes (L/R)
實物規格
-
顏色
黑色
-
屏幕尺寸 (寬X高X深)
146.2cm x 84.3cm x 5.8cm
-
重量
30.9kg
-
屏幕及底座(選項) 尺寸
146.2cm x 90.1cm x 31.3cm
-
重量 (屏幕及底座)
32.3kg
-
屏幕、底座及揚聲器 尺寸
146.2cm x 90.1cm x 31.3cm
-
重量 (屏幕、底座及揚聲器)
33.1kg
-
VESA標準掛牆接口
400 x 400
特殊功能
-
Temperature Sensor
Yes
-
Tile Mode
Yes, Up to 15 x 15
-
Source Selection
RGB, HDMI, USB
-
Brightness/Contrast/Backlight
Yes
-
Position/Size
Yes
-
Auto Config/Phase
Yes
-
Language (OSD)
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Japanese, Russian, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek
-
Language (USB Playback)
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Japanese, Russian, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek
-
Language (Manual)
English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Portugues, Hungarian, Greek, Russian, Dutch, Kazakh, Ukrainian, Polish, Arabic, Indonesian, Korean, Japanese, Turkish, Czech, Taiwanese, Slovak
-
Language (ESG)
English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Portugues, Greek, Polish, Czech, Slovak
-
ISM Method
Normal, White Wash
-
Advanced
Dynamic Contrast, Dynamic Color, Skin Color, Sky Color, Grass color, Gamma
-
Time
Clock, On/Off Time, Auto Off, Automatic Standby
-
Information
Software Version, Serial Number, IP Address, MAC Address, Homepage
-
Input Label
Yes (PC/DTV)
-
Auto Power/Source Memory
Yes
-
Key Lock
Yes
-
DPM Select
Yes
-
節能
Yes (Auto, Minimum, Medium, Maximum, Screen Off)
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
File Play with USB
Yes
-
Wi-Fi
Dongle ready
環境狀況
-
運作溫度
0°C ~ 40°C
-
運作濕度
10% ~ 80%
電源
-
電源供應
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
內置電源
-
電源消耗 (一般)
145W (Typ.)
-
電源消耗 (智能節能)
95W (Typ.)
-
電源消耗 (DPM)
0.5W (RGB), 0.7W (HDMI)
-
關機
0.5W
音響
-
Balance
Yes
-
Audio Power
20W (10W x 2) for External Speaker
-
Speaker On/Off
Yes
-
Clear Voice II
Yes
-
Sound Mode
Standard, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game
標準 (證書認可)
-
安全性
UL / c-UL / CB / TUV / KC
-
EMC
FCC Class "A", CE, KCC
-
ErP / Energy Star
Yes / Yes (Energy Star 6.0)
媒體播放兼容性
-
外置媒體播放器
Yes (MP500/MP700)
軟件兼容性
-
SuperSign-w lite
Yes
-
SuperSign-c
Yes