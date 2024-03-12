We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
SM5KB 65"
所有規格
面版
-
屏幕面積
65"
-
面版類型
IPS
-
長寬比
16 : 9
-
解像度
1920 x 1080 (全高清)
-
亮度
450cd/m2
-
對比度
1,300:1
-
動態對比度
4,000,000:1
-
Surface Treatment
Hard coating(3H), Anti-glare treatment of the front polarizer (Haze 1%(Typ.))
-
Guaranteed Operating Hour
24 hours
-
Orientation
Portrait & Landscape
連接
-
輸入
------------------------------------
-
數碼 (配備 HDCP)
HDMI(1), DP(1), DVI-D(1)
-
模擬
RGB (1)
-
音效
Yes (1)
-
外置操控
RS232C(1), RJ45(1), IR Receiver(1), Pixel Sensor(1)
-
USB
USB 3.0 (1)
-
SD Card (SDHC/Full Size)
Yes (1)
-
HDTV Formats
HDMI : 720p, 1080i, 1080p
-
輸出
------------------------------------
-
DP Out
Yes (1)
-
外置操控
RS232C (1)
實物規格
-
顏色
黑色
-
邊框寬度
11.9mm(T/R/L), 18mm(B)
-
屏幕尺寸 (寬X高X深)
1456.9mm x 838mm x 56.5mm (41.1mm)
-
重量
27.9Kg
-
屏幕及底座(選項) 尺寸
1456.9mm x 898.1mm x 293.7mm
-
重量 (屏幕及底座)
33.1kg
-
VESA標準掛牆接口
300 x 300
特殊功能
-
Temperature Sensor
Yes
-
Auto Brightness sensor
Yes
-
Tile Mode
Yes, Up to 15 x 15
-
Natural Mode @Tile Mode
Yes
-
Source Selection
RGB, HDMI, DVI, DP, OPS, USB, SD Card
-
Brightness/Contrast/Backlight
Yes
-
Position/Size
Yes
-
Auto Config/Phase
Yes
-
Language (OSD)
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Japanese, Russian, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek
-
Language (USB Playback)
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Japanese, Russian, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek
-
Language (Manual)
English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Portugues, Hungarian, Greek, Russian, Ukrainian, Polish, Arabic, Indonesian, Korean, Turkish, Czech, Slovak, Taiwanese, Danish, Norwegian, Swedish, Finnish, Uzbekistan
-
Language (ESG)
English, French, Spanish, Portugues, Italian, Polish, German, Greek, Czech, Slovak, Ukrainian, Russian, Uzbekistan, Taiwanese, Japanese, Portugues(Brazil)
-
ISM Method
Normal, White Wash, Color Wash, User image, User video, Orbiter, Inversion, Washing Bar
-
Advanced
Dynamic Contrast, Dynamic Color, Color Gamut, Skin Color, Sky Color, Grass Color, Gamma
-
Time
Clock, On/Off Time, Auto Off, Automatic Standby
-
Input Label
Yes (PC/DTV)
-
DPM Select
Yes
-
DPM wake up
Yes
-
節能
Yes (Auto, Minimum, Medium, Maximum, Screen Off)
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
File Play with USB
Yes
-
Wi-Fi
802.11n combo built-in
-
USB Cloning
Logo image download, Sent to USB, Receive from USB
-
Contents scheduling
USB, Internal memory, SD Card
-
Calibration mode
Yes
-
DST
Yes
-
Sync mode
Time sync, Content sync
-
PM mode
Yes
-
Firmware update (LAN)
Yes
-
Local time auto setting
Yes
-
Overlay touch
Yes
-
Still image
Yes
-
HDMI-CEC
Yes
-
Wake on LAN
Yes
-
Digital Audio input
Yes
-
Power on Delay
0 ~ 250
-
Pivot Mode
Yes
-
internal Memory
8GB(System 4GB + Available 4GB)
-
Content Rotation
0,90,270
-
OSD Portrait Mode
0,90,270
-
intelligent Auto
Yes
-
Password change
Yes
-
SetID Setup
Manual, Auto
-
Configuration Setup
USB auto Playback
-
Lock mode
USB
-
Fail over
USB, SDcard, RGB, DP, OPS, DVI, HDMI, Internal Memory
-
SuperSign Server Setup
Signage name, Server IP setting, Server IP Status
-
Media share
Mirroring, SoftAP
-
Beacon
On/Off
-
Embedded Template
Yes
-
Check Screen (via Pixel sensor)
Yes
-
OPS Power Control
Sync On, Sync On/Off, Disable
環境狀況
-
運作溫度
0°C ~ 40°C
-
運作濕度
10% ~ 80%
電源
-
電源供應
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
內置電源
-
電源消耗 (一般)
120W
-
電源消耗 (智能節能)
85W
標準 (證書認可)
-
安全性
UL / c-UL / CB / TUV / KC
-
EMC
FCC Class "A", CE, KCC
-
ErP / Energy Star
Yes / NA
媒體播放兼容性
-
OPS Type compatible
Yes
-
外置媒體播放器
Yes (MP500/MP700)
軟件兼容性
-
SuperSign-w lite
Yes
-
SuperSign-c
Yes
配件
-
基本
Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, RGB Cable, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, IR Receiver
-
可選擇
Stand(ST-652T), Pixel sensor(KT-SP0), Media player, Wall bracket(LSW350B), VESA Adapter(AM-B330S), OPS Kit(KT-OPSA), HD Base T(EB-B100)