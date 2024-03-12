About Cookies on This Site

規格

所有規格

面版

  • 屏幕面積

    84"

  • 面版類型

    IPS

  • 長寬比

    16 : 9

  • 解像度

    3840 x 2160 (UHD)

  • 亮度

    500cd/m2

  • 對比度

    1,400:1

  • 動態對比度

    500,000 : 1

  • Color gamut

    72%

  • Tni

    110℃

  • 觀賞角度

    178 x 178

  • Color Depth

    1.06 Billion

  • 反應時間

    12 ms

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti-glare Haze 10%

  • Life time

    50,000 Hrs(Typ.)

  • Orientation

    Portrait & Landscape

連接

  • 輸入 (後方)

    ------------------------------------

  • 數字

    HDMI(1), DVI(1), Display Port(1) with HDCP for all input

  • 模擬

    RGB(1), Composite(1)

  • 音效

    RGB/DVI-D/AV

  • 外置操控

    RS232C(1), RJ45(1), IR(1, Internal)

  • USB

    USB 2.0 x 2

  • HDTV Formats

    Composite : 576i HDMI : 720p, 1080i, 1080p, 2160p

  • 輸出 (後方)

    ------------------------------------

  • Digital

    DVI-D(1)

  • Analog

    RGB (1)

  • 音效

    Yes(1), Line out(1)

  • 外置操控

    RS232C(1), IR(1, Internal)

  • 音效

    ------------------------------------

  • 平衡

    Yes

  • 音響能源

    20W(10W x 2)

  • 揚聲器開關

    Yes

  • 原音技術 II

    Yes

  • 音效模式

    標準、音樂、影院、運動、遊戲、清晰音質、用戶

實物規格

  • 顏色

    黑色

  • 邊框寬度

    27.9mm

  • 屏幕尺寸 (寬X高X深)

    192.3cm x 110.9cm x 5.1cm (Including Handle: 10.1cm)

  • 重量

    72.9Kg

  • VESA標準掛牆接口

    600 x 400

特殊功能

  • Temperature Sensor

    Yes

  • Auto Brightness sensor

    Yes

  • Source Selection

    AV, Composite, RGB, Display Port, DVI-D, HDMI, SuperSign(Option)

  • Brightness/Contrast/Backlight

    Yes

  • Position/Size

    Yes

  • Auto Config/Phase

    Yes

  • Language (OSD)

    English, French, Spanish, Portugues(Europe), Portugues(Brazil), Italian, German, Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Dutch, Czech, Greek, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Japanese

  • Language (USB Playback)

    English, French, Spanish, Portugues(Europe), Portugues(Brazil), Italian, German, Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, , Dutch, Czech, Greek, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Japanese

  • Language (Manual)

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Portugues, Hungarian, Greek, Russian, Dutch, Kazakh, Ukrainian, Polish, Arabic, Indonesian, Japanese, Turkish, Czech, Taiwanese, Slovak

  • Language (ESG)

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Portugues, Greek, Polish, Czech, Slovak

  • ISM Method

    Normal, Color Wash

  • Advanced

    Dynamic Contrast, Dynamic Color, Clear White, Preferred color (Skin color, Grass color Sky color), Super Resolution, Gamma, Color Gamut, Noise Reduction, Mpeg Noise Reduction, Black Level, Real Cinema, Eye care, LED local dimming, TruMotion.

  • Time

    Clock, On/Off Time, Sleep Timer, Power on Delay, Auto Off, Automatic Standby

  • Information

    Model/Type, Software Version, Serial Number, MAC Address, Homepage

  • Input Label

    Yes (PC/DTV/etc.)

  • Auto Power/Source Memory

    Yes

  • Key Lock

    Yes

  • DPM Select

    Yes

  • 節能

    Yes (Minimum, Medium, Maxium)

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • Power Indicatior On/Off

    Yes

  • File Play with USB

    Yes

電源

  • 電源供應

    100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    內置電源

  • 電源消耗 (一般)

    350W

  • 電源消耗 (智能節能)

    200W

  • 電源消耗 (DPM)

    1.5W

  • 電源消耗 (關機)

    0.5W

標準 (證書認可)

  • 安全性

    UL, cUL, CB scheme, TUV

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A", VCCI, C-tick, CE, KCC

  • ErP / Energy Star

    Yes / No

媒體播放兼容性

  • Slot PC compatible (optional)

    Yes

軟件兼容性

  • SuperSign Elite -c

    Yes

配件

  • 包括

    D-Sub Cable, Power Cord, Remote Controller(include battery 2ea ), CD(Manual/Elite-C/ESG), Eye Bolt(2EA)

  • 可選擇

    Media Player: MP700/MP500 SP-2000, LSW630