98” ULTRA HD顯示屏LS95A
所有規格
面版
-
屏幕面積
97.52" (2476.95 mm) diagonal
-
面版類型
IPS
-
長寬比
16 : 9
-
解像度
3840 x 2160 (UHD)
-
亮度
500cd/m2
-
對比度
1,200:1
-
動態對比度
500,000 : 1
-
Color gamut
72%
-
觀賞角度
178 x 178
-
Color Depth
1.06 Billion
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-reflection treatment of the front polarizer (Reflectance < 2%)
-
Life time
50,000 Hrs
-
Orientation
Portrait & Landscape
視訊 (PC)
-
Max Input Resolution
1920 x 1080@60Hz (DVI-D)
3840 x 2160@30Hz (HDMI_1, Display Port)
3840 x 2160@60Hz(HDMI_2)
HDCP 2.2 not support
* HDMI1 : HDCP2.2 support, HDMI2 : HDCP1.4 support
-
Recommended Resolution
1920 x 1080@60Hz (DVI-D)
1920 x 1080@60Hz (HDMI_1, Display Port)
3840 x 2160@60Hz(HDMI_2)
HDCP 2.2 not support
* HDMI1 : HDCP2.2 support, HDMI2 : HDCP1.4 support
-
H-Scanning Frequency
30 ~ 83kHz (HDMI, DVI-D, Display Port)
-
V-Scanning Frequency
60Hz (HDMI, DVI-D, Display Port)
-
Pixel Frequency
148.5MHz (DVI-D, Display Port)
300MHz (HDMI)
-
Sync Compatability
Digital
-
Video Input
HDMI1, HDMI2, DVI-D, Display Port
-
Picture mode
Vivid, Standard, APS, Cinema, Sports, Game, Expert1/2
-
Color temperature
Warm, Medium, Cool
連接
-
輸入
------------------------------------
-
數字
HDMI(2), DP(1), DVI-D(1)
-
音效
DVI-D, Component
-
外置操控
RS232C(1), RJ45(1), IR/Light sensor(1)
-
USB
Yes (3), USB 3.0 : 1EA, USB 2.0 : 2EA
-
HDTV Formats
HDMI, Display Port : 720p, 1080i, 1080p, 2160p
(HDMI_1 : Up to 60Hz, Other : Up to 30Hz)
DVI : 720p, 1080i, 1080p
-
輸出
------------------------------------
-
Digital
DP (1)
-
音效
SPDIF (1)
-
外置操控
RS232C (1)
-
外置揚聲器輸出
Yes (1, L/R)
實物規格
-
顏色
黑色
-
屏幕尺寸 (寬X高X深)
2191.8mm x 1246.8mm x 69.4mm
-
重量
88kg
-
VESA標準掛牆接口
800 x 400
特殊功能
-
Temperature Sensor
Yes
-
Auto Brightness sensor
Yes
-
Source Selection
DVI-D, HDMI, Display Port, USB
-
Brightness/Contrast/Backlight
Yes
-
Position/Size
Yes
-
Auto Config/Phase
Yes
-
Language (OSD)
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Japanese, Russian, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek
-
Language (USB Playback)
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Japanese, Russian, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek
-
Language (Manual)
English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Portugues, Hungarian, Greek, Russian, Dutch, Kazakh, Ukrainian, Polish, Arabic, Indonesian, Korean, Japanese, Turkish, Czech, Taiwanese, Slovak
-
Language (ESG)
English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Portugues, Greek, Polish, Czech, Slovak
-
ISM Method
No
-
Advanced
Dynamic Contrast, Dynamic Color, Clear White, Skin Color, Noise Reduction, Digital Noise Reduction, Gamma, Black Level
-
Time
Clock, On/Off Time, Sleep Timer, Power on Delay, Auto Off, Automatic Standby
-
Information
Model/Type, Software Version, Serial Number, IP Address, Temperature, Power On/Off History, Homepage
-
Input Label
Yes (PC/DTV)
-
Auto Power/Source Memory
Yes
-
Key Lock
Yes
-
DPM Select
Yes
-
節能
Yes (Auto, Minimum, Medium, Maximum, Screen Off)
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
File Play with USB
Yes
-
Wi-Fi
Dongle ready
-
internal Memory
8GB (System 4GB + Available 4GB)
-
4K Up Scaling
Yes
環境狀況
-
運作溫度
0°C ~ 40°C
-
運作濕度
10% ~ 80%
電源
-
電源供應
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
內置電源
-
電源消耗 (一般)
400W
-
電源消耗 (智能節能)
280W
-
電源消耗 (DPM)
2.0W (DVI-D, HDMI, DP)
-
關機
0.5W
音響
-
Balance
Yes
-
Audio Power
20W (10W x 2) for External Speaker
-
Speaker On/Off
Yes
-
Clear Voice II
Yes
-
Sound Mode
Standard, New, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game
標準 (證書認可)
-
安全性
UL / c-UL / CB / TUV / KC
-
EMC
FCC Class "A", CE, KCC
-
ErP / Energy Star
NA / NA (Energy Star 6.0)
媒體播放兼容性
-
外置媒體播放器
Yes (MP500/MP700)
軟件兼容性
-
SuperSign-c
Yes
配件
-
包括
Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, IR/Light sensor receiver, CD(Owner's Manual, SuperSign Program / Manual), HDMI2.0 Cable,DP cable,Phone jack to BNC cable, RS-232C, WIFI Dongle, EYE-BOLT