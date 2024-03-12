We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
無鬼影47”多點觸控顯示屏WT30
所有規格
面版
-
屏幕面積
47" Class (46.96" measured diagonal)
-
面版類型
IPS
-
長寬比
16 : 9
-
解像度
1920 x 1080 (全高清)
-
亮度
400 cd/m2 typ (340 cd/m2 Typ With Protection Glass)
-
對比度
1,000:1
-
動態對比度
500,000 : 1
-
Color gamut
68%
-
觀賞角度
178 x 178
-
Color Depth
16.7 Million
-
反應時間
9 ms
-
Surface Treatment
Hard coating (3H), Anti-reflection treatment of the front polarizer(Haze 1%)
-
Life time
50,000 Hrs
-
Orientation
Portrait & Landscape
視訊 (PC)
-
Max Input Resolution
1920 X 1080@ 60Hz(RGB, HDMI, DVI-D)
-
Recommended Resolution
1920 x 1080@ 60Hz(RGB,HDMI/DVI-D)
-
H-Scanning Frequency
30 ~ 83 kHz (RGB, HDMI/DVI-D)
15.625 ~ 60 kHz(Component)
-
V-Scanning Frequency
50Hz ~ 75.02Hz (RGB), 56Hz~60.317Hz (HDMI/DVI-D)
50 ~ 60 Hz(Component)
-
Pixel Frequency
148.5MHz(RGB, HDMI/DVI)
-
Sync Compatability
Separate, Composite, Digital
-
Video Input
RGB, HDMI, DVI, DP
-
Picture mode
Vivid, Standard, Cinema, Sports, Game
-
Color temperature
Warm, Medium, Cool
連接
-
輸入
------------------------------------
-
數字
HDMI(1), DP(1), DVI(1)
-
模擬
RGB(1), Shared Component/AV
-
音效
Yes (1)
-
外置操控
RS232C(1), RJ45(1), IR Receiver(1)
-
USB
Yes (1)
-
HDTV Formats
Component : 720p, 1080i , 1080p HDMI : 720p, 1080i, 1080p
-
輸出
------------------------------------
-
外置操控
RS232C (1)
-
外置揚聲器輸出
Yes (1, L/R)
實物規格
-
顏色
黑色
-
屏幕尺寸 (寬X高X深)
110.3cm x 64.8cm x 10.1cm
-
重量
20.5kg
-
屏幕、底座及揚聲器 尺寸
110.3cm x 64.8cm x 11.9cm
-
重量 (屏幕、底座及揚聲器)
21.30kg
-
VESA標準掛牆接口
400 x 400
特殊功能
-
Temperature Sensor
Yes
-
Tile Mode
Yes (Touch No)
-
Source Selection
Component, RGB, DVI-D, HDMI, USB, DP
-
Brightness/Contrast/Backlight
Yes
-
Position/Size
Yes
-
Auto Config/Phase
Yes
-
Language (OSD)
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Japanese, Russian, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek
-
Language (USB Playback)
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Japanese, Russian, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek
-
Language (Manual)
English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Portugues, Hungarian, Greek, Russian, Dutch, Kazakh, Ukrainian, Polish, Arabic, Indonesian, Korean, Japanese, Turkish, Czech, Taiwanese, Slovak
-
Language (ESG)
English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Portugues, Greek, Polish, Czech, Slovak
-
ISM Method
Normal, White Wash, Orbiter, Inversion
-
Advanced
Dynamic Contrast, Dynamic Color, Clear White, Skin Color, Noise Reduction, Digital Noise Reduction, Gamma, Black Level
-
Time
Clock, On/Off Time, Sleep Timer, Power on Delay, Auto Off, Automatic Standby
-
Information
Model/Type, Software Version, Serial Number, IP Address, MAC Address, Homepage
-
Input Label
Yes (PC/DTV)
-
Auto Power/Source Memory
Yes
-
Key Lock
Yes
-
DPM Select
Yes
-
節能
Yes (Off, Minimum, Medium, Maximum, Screen Off)
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
File Play with USB
Yes
-
PIP/PBP
Yes
環境狀況
-
運作溫度
0°C ~ 40°C
-
運作濕度
10% ~ 80%
電源
-
電源供應
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
內置電源
-
電源消耗 (一般)
100W
-
電源消耗 (DPM)
0.5W (RGB), 0.7W (DVI-D, HDMI, DP)
-
電源消耗 (關機)
0.5W
音響
-
Balance
Yes
-
Audio Power
20W (10W x 2)
-
Speaker On/Off
Yes
-
Clear Voice II
Yes
-
Sound Mode
Standard, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game
標準 (證書認可)
-
安全性
UL, cUL, CB scheme
-
EMC
FCC Class "A", VCCI, CE, KCC
-
ErP / Energy Star
NA / Yes (Energy Star 6.0)
媒體播放兼容性
-
Slot PC compatible (optional)
Yes (NC1100 / NA1100 / NA1000)
軟件兼容性
-
SuperSign-w lite
Yes
-
SuperSign-c
Yes
配件
-
包括
IR Dongle / USB Cable / RGB Cable / CD(Manual&SW) / Remocon(with Battery)