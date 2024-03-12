無鬼影47”多點觸控顯示屏WT30

About Cookies on This Site

規格

支援

47WT30

所有規格

面版

  • 屏幕面積

    47" Class (46.96" measured diagonal)

  • 面版類型

    IPS

  • 長寬比

    16 : 9

  • 解像度

    1920 x 1080 (全高清)

  • 亮度

    400 cd/m2 typ (340 cd/m2 Typ With Protection Glass)

  • 對比度

    1,000:1

  • 動態對比度

    500,000 : 1

  • Color gamut

    68%

  • 觀賞角度

    178 x 178

  • Color Depth

    16.7 Million

  • 反應時間

    9 ms

  • Surface Treatment

    Hard coating (3H), Anti-reflection treatment of the front polarizer(Haze 1%)

  • Life time

    50,000 Hrs

  • Orientation

    Portrait & Landscape

視訊 (PC)

  • Max Input Resolution

    1920 X 1080@ 60Hz(RGB, HDMI, DVI-D)

  • Recommended Resolution

    1920 x 1080@ 60Hz(RGB,HDMI/DVI-D)

  • H-Scanning Frequency

    30 ~ 83 kHz (RGB, HDMI/DVI-D)
    15.625 ~ 60 kHz(Component)

  • V-Scanning Frequency

    50Hz ~ 75.02Hz (RGB), 56Hz~60.317Hz (HDMI/DVI-D)
    50 ~ 60 Hz(Component)

  • Pixel Frequency

    148.5MHz(RGB, HDMI/DVI)

  • Sync Compatability

    Separate, Composite, Digital

  • Video Input

    RGB, HDMI, DVI, DP

  • Picture mode

    Vivid, Standard, Cinema, Sports, Game

  • Color temperature

    Warm, Medium, Cool

連接

  • 輸入

    ------------------------------------

  • 數字

    HDMI(1), DP(1), DVI(1)

  • 模擬

    RGB(1), Shared Component/AV

  • 音效

    Yes (1)

  • 外置操控

    RS232C(1), RJ45(1), IR Receiver(1)

  • USB

    Yes (1)

  • HDTV Formats

    Component : 720p, 1080i , 1080p HDMI : 720p, 1080i, 1080p

  • 輸出

    ------------------------------------

  • 外置操控

    RS232C (1)

  • 外置揚聲器輸出

    Yes (1, L/R)

實物規格

  • 顏色

    黑色

  • 屏幕尺寸 (寬X高X深)

    110.3cm x 64.8cm x 10.1cm

  • 重量

    20.5kg

  • 屏幕、底座及揚聲器 尺寸

    110.3cm x 64.8cm x 11.9cm

  • 重量 (屏幕、底座及揚聲器)

    21.30kg

  • VESA標準掛牆接口

    400 x 400

特殊功能

  • Temperature Sensor

    Yes

  • Tile Mode

    Yes (Touch No)

  • Source Selection

    Component, RGB, DVI-D, HDMI, USB, DP

  • Brightness/Contrast/Backlight

    Yes

  • Position/Size

    Yes

  • Auto Config/Phase

    Yes

  • Language (OSD)

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Japanese, Russian, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek

  • Language (USB Playback)

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Japanese, Russian, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek

  • Language (Manual)

    English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Portugues, Hungarian, Greek, Russian, Dutch, Kazakh, Ukrainian, Polish, Arabic, Indonesian, Korean, Japanese, Turkish, Czech, Taiwanese, Slovak

  • Language (ESG)

    English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Portugues, Greek, Polish, Czech, Slovak

  • ISM Method

    Normal, White Wash, Orbiter, Inversion

  • Advanced

    Dynamic Contrast, Dynamic Color, Clear White, Skin Color, Noise Reduction, Digital Noise Reduction, Gamma, Black Level

  • Time

    Clock, On/Off Time, Sleep Timer, Power on Delay, Auto Off, Automatic Standby

  • Information

    Model/Type, Software Version, Serial Number, IP Address, MAC Address, Homepage

  • Input Label

    Yes (PC/DTV)

  • Auto Power/Source Memory

    Yes

  • Key Lock

    Yes

  • DPM Select

    Yes

  • 節能

    Yes (Off, Minimum, Medium, Maximum, Screen Off)

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • File Play with USB

    Yes

  • PIP/PBP

    Yes

環境狀況

  • 運作溫度

    0°C ~ 40°C

  • 運作濕度

    10% ~ 80%

電源

  • 電源供應

    100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    內置電源

  • 電源消耗 (一般)

    100W

  • 電源消耗 (DPM)

    0.5W (RGB), 0.7W (DVI-D, HDMI, DP)

  • 電源消耗 (關機)

    0.5W

音響

  • Balance

    Yes

  • Audio Power

    20W (10W x 2)

  • Speaker On/Off

    Yes

  • Clear Voice II

    Yes

  • Sound Mode

    Standard, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game

標準 (證書認可)

  • 安全性

    UL, cUL, CB scheme

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A", VCCI, CE, KCC

  • ErP / Energy Star

    NA / Yes (Energy Star 6.0)

媒體播放兼容性

  • Slot PC compatible (optional)

    Yes (NC1100 / NA1100 / NA1000)

軟件兼容性

  • SuperSign-w lite

    Yes

  • SuperSign-c

    Yes

配件

  • 包括

    IR Dongle / USB Cable / RGB Cable / CD(Manual&SW) / Remocon(with Battery)