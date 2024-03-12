We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
TR3B 系列
所有規格
面版
屏幕面積
84"
面版類型
IPS
長寬比
16 : 9
解像度
3840 x 2160 (UHD)
亮度
350 cd/m2 Typ. (300 cd/m2 with Protection Glass)
對比度
1,400:1
動態對比度
500,000 : 1
Color gamut
72%
觀賞角度
178 x 178
Color Depth
1.06 Billion
反應時間
5 ms (G to G, Typ.)
Surface Treatment
Anti-glare Haze 10%
Life time
50,000 Hrs(Typ.)
Orientation
Landscape
視訊 (PC)
Max Input Resolution
1920 x 1080@60Hz (DVI-D) / 3840 x 2160@30Hz (Display Port) / 3840 x 2160@60Hz, YCbCr 4:2:0 (HDMI1) / 3840 x 2160@60Hz (HDMI2) / * HDMI1 : HDCP2.2 support, HDMI2, DP : HDCP1.4 support
Recommended Resolution
1920 x 1080@60Hz (DVI-D) / 3840 x 2160@30Hz (HDMI1, Display Port) / 3840 x 2160@60Hz (HDMI2) / * HDMI1 : HDCP2.2 support, HDMI2, DP : HDCP1.4 support
H-Scanning Frequency
15 ~ 83kHz (HDMI, DVI-D, Display Port) 112.5kHz, 135kHz (HDMI2)
V-Scanning Frequency
24 ~ 76Hz (HDMI, DVI-D, Display Port)
Pixel Frequency
148.5MHz (DVI-D, Display Port) 297MHz (HDMI)
Sync Compatability
Digital
Video Input
HDMI1, HDMI2, DisplayPort, DVI/Supersign, Component
-
Picture mode
Vivid, Standard, APS, Cinema, Sports, Touch, Expert1/2
-
Color temperature
Warm, Medium, Cool
連接
-
輸入
數碼
DVI-D(1)
-
數碼 (配備 HDCP)
HDMI(1), DP(1)
-
模擬
Component AV (1)
-
音效
Yes (1)
-
外置操控
RS232C(1), RJ45(1), IR/Light sensor(1), Pentray Control(1)
-
USB
USB 3.0 : 1EA, USB 2.0 : 2EA
-
HDTV Formats
HDMI, Display Port : 720p, 1080i, 1080p, 2160p (HDMI1 : Up to 60Hz, Other : Up to 30Hz) DVI-D : 720p, 1080i, 1080p
-
輸出
-
外置揚聲器輸出
Yes (1, L/R)
-
外置操控
RS232C (1)
實物規格
顏色
黑色
-
邊框寬度
34.0mm
-
屏幕尺寸 (寬X高X深)
1951.2mm x 1137.2mm x 111.9mm
-
重量
104kg
-
VESA標準掛牆接口
600 x 400
特殊功能
Temperature Sensor
Yes
-
Auto Brightness sensor
Yes
-
Source Selection
HDMI1, HDMI2, DisplayPort, DVI/Supersign, Component
-
Brightness/Contrast/Backlight
Yes
-
Language (OSD)
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Japanese, Russian, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek
-
Language (USB Playback)
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Japanese, Russian, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek
-
Language (Manual)
English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Portugues, Hungarian, Greek, Russian, Dutch, Kazakh, Ukrainian, Polish, Arabic, Indonesian, Korean, Japanese, Turkish, Czech, Taiwanese, Slovak
-
Language (ESG)
English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Portugues, Greek, Polish, Czech, Slovak
Advanced
Dynamic Contrast, Dynamic Color, Color Gamut, Super Resolution, Gamma, Noise Reduction, MPEG Noise Reduction, Black Level, Real Cinema, TruMotion
-
Time
Clock, On/Off Time, Power on Delay, No Signal Power Off, Auto Power Off, DPM
-
Information
Model/Type, Software Version, Serial Number, IP Address, Temperature, Power On/Off History, Homepage
-
Input Label
Yes (PC/DTV/etc.)
-
Auto Power/Source Memory
Yes
-
Key Lock
Yes
-
DPM Select
Yes
-
節能
Yes (Auto, Minimum, Medium, Maximum, Screen Off)
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
File Play with USB
Yes
-
Wi-Fi
Dongle ready
-
Internal Memory
8GB (System 4GB + Available 4GB)
-
4K Up Scaling
Yes
環境狀況
運作溫度
0°C ~ 40°C
-
運作濕度
10% ~ 80%
電源
電源供應
100-240V~, 50/60Hz, 5.7A
-
Power Type
內置電源
-
電源消耗 (一般)
400W
-
電源消耗 (智能節能)
30% ±5%
-
電源消耗 (DPM)
3W
-
電源消耗 (關機)
1W
音響
Balance
Yes
-
Audio Power
20W (10W x 2) for External Speaker
-
Speaker On/Off
Yes
-
Clear Voice II
Yes
-
Sound Mode
Standard, New, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game
標準 (證書認可)
-
安全性
UL / c-UL / CB / TUV / KC
-
EMC
FCC Class "A", CE, KCC
媒體播放兼容性
-
Slot PC compatible (optional)
Yes (MP500, MP700)
軟件兼容性
-
SuperSign C
Yes
-
Touch Screen Writing S/W
Yes
配件
-
基本
Power Cord, Remote Controller(include battery 2ea ), IR/Light sensor receiver, USB 2.0 Cable, HDMI 2.0 Cable, DisplayPort Cable, Cable Tie(2ea), Touch Pen(2ea), PenTray(1ea), Eye-Bolt Assy(2ea), Screw Package, ESG
-
可選擇
Media Player: MP700/MP500 External Speaker: SP-2100 Pen Tray: KT-WT1(TBD)