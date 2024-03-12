About Cookies on This Site

TR3B 系列

規格

支援

TR3B 系列

84TR3B

TR3B 系列

(0)
列印

所有規格

面版

  • 屏幕面積

    84"

  • 面版類型

    IPS

  • 長寬比

    16 : 9

  • 解像度

    3840 x 2160 (UHD)

  • 亮度

    350 cd/m2 Typ. (300 cd/m2 with Protection Glass)

  • 對比度

    1,400:1

  • 動態對比度

    500,000 : 1

  • Color gamut

    72%

  • 觀賞角度

    178 x 178

  • Color Depth

    1.06 Billion

  • 反應時間

    5 ms (G to G, Typ.)

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti-glare Haze 10%

  • Life time

    50,000 Hrs(Typ.)

  • Orientation

    Landscape

視訊 (PC)

  • Max Input Resolution

    1920 x 1080@60Hz (DVI-D) / 3840 x 2160@30Hz (Display Port) / 3840 x 2160@60Hz, YCbCr 4:2:0 (HDMI1) / 3840 x 2160@60Hz (HDMI2) / * HDMI1 : HDCP2.2 support, HDMI2, DP : HDCP1.4 support

  • Recommended Resolution

    1920 x 1080@60Hz (DVI-D) / 3840 x 2160@30Hz (HDMI1, Display Port) / 3840 x 2160@60Hz (HDMI2) / * HDMI1 : HDCP2.2 support, HDMI2, DP : HDCP1.4 support

  • H-Scanning Frequency

    15 ~ 83kHz (HDMI, DVI-D, Display Port) 112.5kHz, 135kHz (HDMI2)

  • V-Scanning Frequency

    24 ~ 76Hz (HDMI, DVI-D, Display Port)

  • Pixel Frequency

    148.5MHz (DVI-D, Display Port) 297MHz (HDMI)

  • Sync Compatability

    Digital

  • Video Input

    HDMI1, HDMI2, DisplayPort, DVI/Supersign, Component

  • Picture mode

    Vivid, Standard, APS, Cinema, Sports, Touch, Expert1/2

  • Color temperature

    Warm, Medium, Cool

連接

  • 輸入

    ------------------------------------

  • 數碼

    DVI-D(1)

  • 數碼 (配備 HDCP)

    HDMI(1), DP(1)

  • 模擬

    Component AV (1)

  • 音效

    Yes (1)

  • 外置操控

    RS232C(1), RJ45(1), IR/Light sensor(1), Pentray Control(1)

  • USB

    USB 3.0 : 1EA, USB 2.0 : 2EA

  • HDTV Formats

    HDMI, Display Port : 720p, 1080i, 1080p, 2160p (HDMI1 : Up to 60Hz, Other : Up to 30Hz) DVI-D : 720p, 1080i, 1080p

  • 輸出

    ------------------------------------

  • 外置揚聲器輸出

    Yes (1, L/R)

  • 外置操控

    RS232C (1)

實物規格

  • 顏色

    黑色

  • 邊框寬度

    34.0mm

  • 屏幕尺寸 (寬X高X深)

    1951.2mm x 1137.2mm x 111.9mm

  • 重量

    104kg

  • VESA標準掛牆接口

    600 x 400

特殊功能

  • Temperature Sensor

    Yes

  • Auto Brightness sensor

    Yes

  • Source Selection

    HDMI1, HDMI2, DisplayPort, DVI/Supersign, Component

  • Brightness/Contrast/Backlight

    Yes

  • Language (OSD)

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Japanese, Russian, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek

  • Language (USB Playback)

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Japanese, Russian, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek

  • Language (Manual)

    English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Portugues, Hungarian, Greek, Russian, Dutch, Kazakh, Ukrainian, Polish, Arabic, Indonesian, Korean, Japanese, Turkish, Czech, Taiwanese, Slovak

  • Language (ESG)

    English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Portugues, Greek, Polish, Czech, Slovak

  • Advanced

    Dynamic Contrast, Dynamic Color, Color Gamut, Super Resolution, Gamma, Noise Reduction, MPEG Noise Reduction, Black Level, Real Cinema, TruMotion

  • Time

    Clock, On/Off Time, Power on Delay, No Signal Power Off, Auto Power Off, DPM

  • Information

    Model/Type, Software Version, Serial Number, IP Address, Temperature, Power On/Off History, Homepage

  • Input Label

    Yes (PC/DTV/etc.)

  • Auto Power/Source Memory

    Yes

  • Key Lock

    Yes

  • DPM Select

    Yes

  • 節能

    Yes (Auto, Minimum, Medium, Maximum, Screen Off)

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • File Play with USB

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi

    Dongle ready

  • Internal Memory

    8GB (System 4GB + Available 4GB)

  • 4K Up Scaling

    Yes

環境狀況

  • 運作溫度

    0°C ~ 40°C

  • 運作濕度

    10% ~ 80%

電源

  • 電源供應

    100-240V~, 50/60Hz, 5.7A

  • Power Type

    內置電源

  • 電源消耗 (一般)

    400W

  • 電源消耗 (智能節能)

    30% ±5%

  • 電源消耗 (DPM)

    3W

  • 電源消耗 (關機)

    1W

音響

  • Balance

    Yes

  • Audio Power

    20W (10W x 2) for External Speaker

  • Speaker On/Off

    Yes

  • Clear Voice II

    Yes

  • Sound Mode

    Standard, New, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game

標準 (證書認可)

  • 安全性

    UL / c-UL / CB / TUV / KC

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A", CE, KCC

媒體播放兼容性

  • Slot PC compatible (optional)

    Yes (MP500, MP700)

軟件兼容性

  • SuperSign C

    Yes

  • Touch Screen Writing S/W

    Yes

配件

  • 基本

    Power Cord, Remote Controller(include battery 2ea ), IR/Light sensor receiver, USB 2.0 Cable, HDMI 2.0 Cable, DisplayPort Cable, Cable Tie(2ea), Touch Pen(2ea), PenTray(1ea), Eye-Bolt Assy(2ea), Screw Package, ESG

  • 可選擇

    Media Player: MP700/MP500 External Speaker: SP-2100 Pen Tray: KT-WT1(TBD)