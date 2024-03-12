We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
84” ULTRA HD多點觸控商用屏幕
所有規格
面版
-
屏幕面積
84"
-
面版類型
IPS
-
長寬比
16 : 9
-
解像度
3840 x 2160 (UHD)
-
亮度
350 cd/m2 Typ. (300 cd/m2 with Protection Glass)
-
對比度
1,400:1
-
動態對比度
500,000 : 1
-
Color gamut
72%
-
觀賞角度
178 x 178
-
Color Depth
1.06 Billion
-
反應時間
12 ms
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-glare Haze 10%
-
Life time
50,000 Hrs(Typ.)
-
Orientation
Landscape
視訊 (PC)
-
Max Input Resolution
3840 x 2160@30Hz(HDMI, Display Port) 1920 x 1080@60Hz(RGB, DVI-D)
-
Recommended Resolution
3840 x 2160@30Hz(HDMI, Display Port)
-
H-Scanning Frequency
30 ~ 80kHz (RGB, HDMI/DVI-D/DP)
-
V-Scanning Frequency
56Hz ~ 75Hz (RGB), 56Hz ~ 60Hz(HDMI, DVI-D, Display Port)
-
Pixel Frequency
300MHz(HDMI, Display Port) 148.5MHz(RGB, DVI-D)
-
Sync Compatability
Separate, Composite, Digital
-
Video Input
RGB, HDMI, DVI-D, Display Port, Composite
-
Picture mode
Vivid / Standard / Cinema / Game / Expert1 / Expert2 / Touch
連接
-
輸入
------------------------------------
-
數碼 (配備 HDCP)
HDMI(1), DP(1), DVI(1)
-
模擬
RGB(1), AV(1)
-
音效
Yes (1)
-
外置操控
RS232C(1), RJ45(1), IR Receiver (1, Internal)
-
USB
Yes (2)
-
HDTV Formats
Composite : 576i HDMI : 720p, 1080i, 1080p, 2160p
-
輸出
------------------------------------
-
Digital
DVI-D (1)
-
Analog
RGB (1)
-
音效
Out (1)
-
外置操控
RS232C (1)
-
外置揚聲器輸出
Yes (1, L/R)
實物規格
-
顏色
黑色
-
屏幕尺寸 (寬X高X深)
195.1cm x 113.7cm x 11.2cm
-
重量
102.6 kg
-
VESA標準掛牆接口
600 x 400, M8
特殊功能
-
Temperature Sensor
Yes
-
Auto Brightness sensor
Yes
-
Source Selection
AV, Composite, RGB, Display Port, DVI-D, HDMI, SuperSign(Option)
-
Brightness/Contrast/Backlight
Yes
-
Position/Size
Yes
-
Auto Config/Phase
Yes
-
Language (OSD)
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Japanese, Russian, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek
-
Language (USB Playback)
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Japanese, Russian, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek
-
Language (Manual)
English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Portugues, Hungarian, Greek, Russian, Dutch, Kazakh, Ukrainian, Polish, Arabic, Indonesian, Korean, Japanese, Turkish, Czech, Taiwanese, Slovak
-
Language (ESG)
English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Portugues, Greek, Polish, Czech, Slovak
-
ISM Method
Normal, Color Wash
-
Advanced
Dynamic Contrast, Dynamic Color, Clear White, Preferred color (Skin color, Grass color Sky color), Super Resolution, Gamma, Color Gamut, Noise Reduction, Mpeg Noise Reduction, Black Level, Real Cinema, Eye care, LED local dimming, TruMotion.
-
Time
Clock, On/Off Time, Sleep Timer, Power on Delay, Auto Off, Automatic Standby
-
Information
Model/Type, Software Version, Serial Number, MAC Address, Homepage
-
Input Label
Yes (PC/DTV/etc.)
-
Auto Power/Source Memory
Yes
-
Key Lock
Yes
-
DPM Select
Yes
-
節能
Yes (Off, Minimum, Medium, Maximum, Screen Off)
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
File Play with USB
Yes
環境狀況
-
運作溫度
0°C ~ 40°C
-
運作濕度
10% ~ 80%
電源
-
電源供應
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
內置電源
-
電源消耗 (一般)
350W
-
電源消耗 (智能節能)
200W
-
電源消耗 (DPM)
1.5W
-
電源消耗 (關機)
0.5W
音響
-
Balance
Yes
-
Audio Power
20W (10W x 2)
-
Speaker On/Off
Yes
-
Clear Voice II
Yes
-
Sound Mode
Standard, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game, Vivid, User Setting
標準 (證書認可)
-
安全性
UL, cUL, CB scheme, TUV
-
EMC
FCC Class "A", VCCI, C-tick, CE, KCC
-
ErP / Energy Star
NA / No
媒體播放兼容性
-
Slot PC compatible (optional)
Yes (MP500, MP700)
軟件兼容性
-
SuperSign-c
Yes
-
Touch Screen Writing S/W
Yes
配件
-
包括
D-Sub Cable, Power Cord, Remote Controller(include battery 2ea ), CD(Manual/Touch Screen SW/ESG), Eye Bolt(2EA), USB Cable, Pen Tray, Cable tie(2ea), Screws(6ea, to fix Eye-Bolt bracket & Pentray)
-
可選擇
Media Player: MP700/MP500
SP-2000(External Speaker), SP-2100(External Speaker), LSW630