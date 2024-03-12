About Cookies on This Site

32" Class 全覆蓋觸控 KT-T 系列

規格

支援

32" Class 全覆蓋觸控 KT-T 系列

KT-T320

32" Class 全覆蓋觸控 KT-T 系列

所有規格

觸控

  • Touch type

    IR (Infrared Rays) Spread

  • Available object size for touch

    Ø8 mm

  • Scan Time

    9ms(1Point) ~ 15ms(10 Points)

  • Accuracy

    1mm

  • Interface

    USB 2.0

  • Protection Glass Tickness

    2.8T (Anti-Glare)

  • Protection Glass Transmission

    85 ± 5%

  • Operating Systme Support

    Windows 7, Windows 8/8.1 / Mac OS X (10.7) / Android / Linux(3.9)

  • Multi touch point

    Max 10 Point

  • Touch Resolution

    1428 x 803

面版

  • 屏幕面積

    32"

  • Compatible Products

    32SE3B, 32SM5B, 32SE3KB, 32SM5KB

  • 亮度

    N/A (20% brightness reduction with protection glass)

  • Orientation

    Portrait & Landscape

連接

  • 輸入

    ------------------------------------

  • USB

    Yes (1)

實物規格

  • 顏色

    黑色

  • 邊框寬度

    27.0mm

  • 屏幕尺寸 (寬X高X深)

    75.6 cm x 44.9 cm x 2.35 cm (Max 7.57cm)

  • 重量

    4.1kg

特殊功能

  • Language (Manual)

    English, Spanish, Korean, French

環境狀況

  • 運作溫度

    0°C ~ 40°C

  • 運作濕度

    10% ~ 80%

電源

  • 電源供應

    USB

  • 電源消耗 (一般/最高)

    1.31W

配件

  • 基本

    Manual (Overlay), Install Accessories