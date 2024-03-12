We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
75 吋全覆蓋觸控 KT-T 系列
所有規格
TOUCH
-
Touch type
IR(Infrared Rays) Spread
-
Available object size for touch
Ø 8mm
-
Scan Time
10 ms (1 Point) ~ 30 ms (10 Points)
-
Accuracy
1mm
-
Interface
USB 2.0
-
Protection Glass Thickness
3.2T (Anti-Glare)
-
Operating Systme Support
Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 / Mac OSX (10.7 or later) / Android
-
Multi touch point
Max 10 Point
-
Touch Resolution
1,428 x 803
PANEL
-
Screen Size
75"
-
Compatible Products
75UH5C, 75UM3C
-
Orientation
Landscape & Portrait
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
USB
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Width
32.0 mm
-
Overlay Dimension (W x H x D)
1,715 × 993.5 × 25 mm (Max 138.6 mm)
-
Weight (Head)
22.7 kg
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0 °C to 40 °C
-
Operation Humidity
10% to 85%
POWER
-
Power Supply
USB
-
Typ.
1.8 W
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
IWB Software
YES (CD)
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
Manual (Overlay), CD (Writing S/W), Pen (2), Tray, Install Accessories