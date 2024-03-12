We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
47WV30
所有規格
面版
-
屏幕面積
47" (46.97" measured diagonal)
-
面版類型
IPS
-
長寬比
16 : 9
-
解像度
1366 x 768 (HD)
-
亮度
800cd/m2
-
對比度
1,400:1
-
動態對比度
500,000 : 1
-
Color gamut
72%
-
Tni
110℃
-
觀賞角度
178 x 178
-
Color Depth
16.7 Million
-
反應時間 (操作溫度內)
8 ms
-
Surface Treatment
Hard coating(3H), Anti-reflection treatment of the front polarizer (Reflectance < 2%)
-
Life time
60,000 Hrs
-
Orientation
Portrait & Landscape
視訊 (PC)
-
Max Input Resolution
1920 X 1080@ 60Hz(RGB, HDMI, DVI-D)
-
Recommended Resolution
1366 X 768@ 60Hz(RGB, HDMI, DVI-D)
-
H-Scanning Frequency
30 ~ 68kHz (RGB, HDMI, DVI-D)
-
V-Scanning Frequency
56~75Hz(RGB) / 56~63 Hz(HDMI, DVI-D)
-
Pixel Frequency
80MHz (RGB, HDMI, DVI-D)
-
Sync Compatability
Separate, Composite, Digital
-
Video Input
RGB, HDMI, DVI-D, AV, Component
-
Picture mode
Vivid, Standard, Cinema, Sports, Game
-
Color temperature
Warm, Medium, Cool
連接
-
輸入 (後方)
------------------------------------
-
數字
DVI-D(1), HDMI(1) with HDCP for all input
-
模擬
RGB(1), Component(BNC, 1), AV(BNC, 1)
-
音效
PC Audio In(1), AV/Component Audio In(RCA, 1)
-
外置操控
RS232C, RJ45, IR Receiver
-
USB
USB(1)
-
輸出 (後方)
------------------------------------
-
Digital
DVI-D(1)
-
Analog
RGB (1)
-
音效
外置揚聲器
-
外置操控
RS232C
-
音效
------------------------------------
-
平衡
Yes
-
音響能源
20W(10W x 2)
-
揚聲器開關
Yes
-
原音技術 II
Yes
-
音效模式
標準、音樂、影院、運動、遊戲
實物規格
-
顏色
黑色
-
邊框寬度
3.9(左/頂)/ 2.4 (右/底) 毫
-
屏幕尺寸 (寬X高X深)
1046.8(41.21 inch) x 591.6(23.29 inch) x 91.1(3.58inch)
-
重量
29kg (63.93lb)
-
VESA標準掛牆接口
800 x 400
特殊功能
-
Temperature Sensor
Yes
-
Cooling FAN
Yes
-
Tile Mode
Yes, Up to 15 x 15
-
Natural Mode @Tile Mode
Yes
-
Source Selection
Digital (HDMI / DVI) / Analog (RGB) / Component / USB / AV
-
Brightness/Contrast/Backlight
Yes
-
Position/Size
Yes
-
Auto Config/Phase
Yes
-
Language (OSD)
Korean, Chinese, Japanese, German, English, French, Portuguese, Spanish, Italian, Russian, Percian
-
Language (USB Playback)
Korean, Chinese, Japanese, German, English, French, Portuguese, Spanish, Italian, Russian, Percian
-
Language (Manual)
English, Korean, Czech, Dutch, French, German, Greek, Hungarian, INDONESIA, Italian, Japanese, Kazakh, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Slovak, Spanish, Taiwanese, Turkish, Ukrainian, Arabic, SUOMI(FIN), SVENSKA
-
Language (ESG)
English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Portugues, Greek, Polish, Czech, Slovak, Korean, Japanese
-
ISM Method
Normal, White wash, Inversion, Orbit
-
Advanced
Clear White, Dynamic Contrast, Dynamic Color, Noise Reduction, Gamma, Black Level, Skin color, Digital Noise Reduction
-
Time
Clock, On/Off Time, Sleep Timer, Power on Delay, Auto Off, Automatic Standby
-
Information
Model/Type, Serial Number, S/W Version, IP Address, Homepage, Mac Address
-
Input Label
Yes
-
Auto Power/Source Memory
Yes
-
DPM Select
Yes (Installation Menu)
-
節能
Yes (Off, Minimum, Medium, Maximum, Screen Off)
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
File Play with USB
Yes
電源
-
電源供應
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
內置電源
-
電源消耗 (一般)
180W
-
電源消耗 (智能節能)
110W
-
電源消耗 (DPM)
1W(Set Only)
-
電源消耗 (關機)
0.5W
標準 (證書認可)
-
安全性
UL / c-UL / CB / TUV / KC
-
EMC
FCC Class "B" / CE / KCC / VCCI / JQA
-
ErP / Energy Star
Yes / Yes(Energy Star 6.0)
媒體播放兼容性
-
外置媒體播放器
Yes
軟件兼容性
-
SuperSign Elite -c
Yes
-
Supersign Elite-w lite
Yes (Editing, Scheduling, Distribution & Play, Control)
配件
-
包括
搖控器、電線、RGB線、DVI 線、說明書 (CD)、螺栓(8 件)、IR接收器、托架
-
可選擇
Wall Mount 掛牆