All-in-one 130 吋 LED 大螢幕

功能

圖庫

規格

支援

All-in-one 130 吋 LED 大螢幕

LAA015F

All-in-one 130 吋 LED 大螢幕

()
LG All-in-one 130 吋 LED 大螢幕, LAA015F
LG All-in-one 130 吋 LED 大螢幕, LAA015F

主要功能

  • 1.5 mm 像素間距
  • 支援 HDR10 Pro 及 162W Surface 音效
  • PBP/PIP 多屏幕功能
  • Crestron 認證 兼容影音控制系統
  • 內置內容管理系統
更多

130 吋大螢幕 1

極高階視聽享受

130 吋大螢幕

LG 提供 130 吋 LED 特大螢幕尺寸，不但比四個傳統 55 吋 LCD 顯示屏合起來還要更大，不會因拼湊顯示屏的邊框令顯示的內容失真，提供更令人沉醉的視覺體驗。

LAA015FL7B1_01_M01_WhiteBG_2d

極高階視聽享受

支援 HDR10 Pro，呈現細緻色彩

於 HDR10 Pro 支援下，更廣闊色譜呈現更高對比度，讓畫面內容栩栩如生，加強視覺衝擊，讓觀眾盡情享受逼真內容。

令人沉醉的音效 1

極高階視聽享受

令人沉醉的音效

130” All-in-one LED 螢幕內置音效以 162W（4.5W x 36 點）從整個螢幕全方位發出，不論螢幕距離多遠，會議參加者都能聽到音訊內容，無需任何額外揚聲器，亦能輸出出眾音效。

PBP/PIP 多屏幕功能1

PBP/PIP 多屏幕功能

PBP（分割畫面）功能以單一顯示屏呈現多達 2 個輸入源的多屏內容；PIP（子母畫面）則支援以各種佈局同時播放主畫面及子畫面。大大提升靈活性，方便為不同內容來源分配空間。

多個安裝選項適合不同環境1

簡易設計 安裝輕易

多個安裝選項適合不同環境

130” All-in-one LED 螢幕可以透過各種設置安裝，配合不同環境。

*LG 產品不包含托架配件（掛牆架、支架等等）。

支援遙控 簡易控制螢幕1
簡易設計 安裝輕易

支援遙控 簡易控制螢幕

無需把 130” All-in-one LED 螢幕連接至電腦，只需使用遙控器，用戶便能輕鬆存取各項設定，例如圖片模式、音樂等等。
用戶介面與一般的 LG 數碼顯示屏一樣，簡單易用。
前向式操作 1
簡易設計 安裝輕易

前向式操作

LED 螢幕可以從前方輕易安裝和管理，操作簡單。
LED 組件也可以透過人手或磁力工具
輕鬆地安裝或拆下。
自動設置 1
簡易設計 安裝輕易

自動設置

130” All-in-one LED 螢幕由一個主單元和八個副單元組成。每個單元都會自動識別其所在位置和設定值，因此螢幕無需任何複雜的設置程序。

配備高性能 SoC 及 webOS 作業系統<br>1
高效運作

配備高性能 SoC 及 webOS 作業系統

內置四核心 SoC 能夠同時執行多個作業，並可流暢地播放內容，無需使用媒體播放器。另設 LG webOS 平台，提供方便使用的用戶介面及簡易應用程式開發工具。
兼容影音控制系統1
兼容性高

兼容影音控制系統

LED 螢幕得到 Crestron Connected® 認證，兼容專業影音控制功能，達到無縫整合及自動操控*，提高管理效率。

*網絡控制

SuperSign 解決方案1

SuperSign 解決方案

LED 螢幕兼容 LG SuperSign CMS 是一套綜合性軟件解決方案，適用於內容管理整合。內容創作和分享因而變得簡單，為您的工作節省時間，提高所有地點的工作效率。
列印

所有規格

PHYSICAL PARAMETERS

  • Pitch Name

    P1.5

  • Pixel Configuration

    3 in 1 SMD

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    1.50

  • Screen Resolution (WxH)

    1,920x1,080

  • Screen Dimension (W x H x D,mm)

    2,880 x 1,620 x 128.5 (w/o Screen Frame)

  • Screen Weight (kg)

    175 (w/o Screen Frame)

  • No. of Modules per Unit Case (W x H)

    4x3

  • Unit Case Resolution (W x H)

    640x360

  • Unit Case Dimensions (W x H x D, mm)

    960x540x128.5

  • Unit Case Surface Area (m²)

    0.518

  • Weight per Unit Case (kg/unit)

    Master: 20.85
    Slave: 19.24

  • Weight per Square Meter (kg/m²)

    37.6

  • Physical Pixel Density (pixels/m²)

    444,444

  • Flatness of Unit Case (mm)

    ±0.2

  • Unit Case Material

    Front : Die Casting Aluminum
    Rear : PC+ABS

  • Service Access

    Front and Rear

OPTICAL PARAMETER

  • Max. Brightness (cd/m²)

    500

  • Color Temperature

    6,500

  • Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal)

    160

  • Visual Viewing Angle (Vertical)

    140

  • Brightness Uniformity

    95%

  • Color Uniformity

    ±0.015Cx, Cy

  • Contrast Ratio

    5,000

  • Processing Depth (bit)

    16(HDR10, HDR10 Pro)

ELECTRICAL PARAMETER

  • Power Consumption (W/Screen, Max.)

    2,900

  • Power Consumption (W/Screen, Avg.)

    980

  • Power Consumption (W/m², Max.)

    622

  • Power Supply (V)

    100 to 240

  • Frame Rate (Hz)

    50 / 60

  • Refresh Rate (Hz)

    3,840

  • Sound Output (Max.)

    162W

OPERATION CONDITIONS

  • Lifetime (Half Brightness, hrs)

    100,000 (It is subject to LED package spec.)

  • Operating Temperature (°C)

    0°C to 40°C

  • Operating Humidity

    10-80% RH

CERTIFICATION

  • Safety

    IEC 60950-1 / EN 60950-1 / UL 60950-1

  • EMC

    FCC Class A / CE / KC

  • Environment

    RoHS

CONNECTIVITY (EMBEDDED CONTROLLER)

  • Video Inputs

    HDMI In(3), DP In, USB

  • Control

    RJ45 In, RS232C In/out

  • Special Features

    Temperature Sensor, IR & Ambient Light Sensor, Audio Out, Crestron Connected(Network based control)

BASIC ACCESSORY

  • Basic Accessory

    Data Cable, LAN Cable, Power Cord, RS232C Gender (9pin to Phone Jack), Remote Controller, IR Receiver, Manual