About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
All-in-One Smart 多合一顯示器系列

功能

圖庫

規格

支援

All-in-One Smart 多合一顯示器系列

LAEC015-GN2

All-in-One Smart 多合一顯示器系列

()
  • LG All-in-One Smart 多合一顯示器系列, LAEC015-GN2
  • LG All-in-One Smart 多合一顯示器系列, LAEC015-GN2
  • LG All-in-One Smart 多合一顯示器系列, LAEC015-GN2
  • LG All-in-One Smart 多合一顯示器系列, LAEC015-GN2
  • LG All-in-One Smart 多合一顯示器系列, LAEC015-GN2
  • LG All-in-One Smart 多合一顯示器系列, LAEC015-GN2
LG All-in-One Smart 多合一顯示器系列, LAEC015-GN2
LG All-in-One Smart 多合一顯示器系列, LAEC015-GN2
LG All-in-One Smart 多合一顯示器系列, LAEC015-GN2
LG All-in-One Smart 多合一顯示器系列, LAEC015-GN2
LG All-in-One Smart 多合一顯示器系列, LAEC015-GN2
LG All-in-One Smart 多合一顯示器系列, LAEC015-GN2

主要功能

  • 像素間距：1.56 mm
  • 136 吋全高清屏幕
  • 亮度達 500nit
  • 內置系統控制器
  • 內置喇叭
  • 額外專用配件：掛牆架、電動支架
更多

All-in-One Smart
多合一顯示器系列

使用電動支架在會議室安裝的 LAEC。用家正在使用 LG One:Quick Share，以將手提電腦螢幕投射至 LAEC 螢幕。

*此頁面的所有圖像僅供參考，或與實際產品有所不同。
人們正在進行會議，其間透過安裝於會議室的 LAEC 及其內置揚聲器觀看顯示屏和傾聽音效。

All-in-One
LED 顯示器
配備內置喇叭

All-in-one Smart 系列是 136 吋多合一 LED 顯示器套裝，包括內置控制器及揚聲器。此系列不再需要連接控制器或配置模組，簡單安裝後，只需要使用遙控器開啟屏幕，就像開啟家用電視一樣輕易。消除大眾認為 LED 顯示器安裝困難和複雜的印象。
多項任務可同時進行，透過 webOS 平台即可輕鬆安排。

超卓效能 配備 webOS

內置四核心 SoC (單晶片系統) 能夠同時執行多項任務，
流暢播放內容。此外，LG WebOS 智能平台透過直覺式 GUI 提升用戶的便利性，並為 SI 或/及開發人員提供簡單的應用程式開發工具*，如 SDK (軟件開發套件)、SCAP、應用程式範本。

* webOS 顯示屏開發人員網站 (https://webossignage.developer.lge.com) 提供在 LG 顯示屏上建立應用程式用的 SDK 工具和文檔。僅對合作夥伴開放。

LG One:Quick Share

LG One:Quick Share 是無線螢幕共享解決方案，透過 LAEC 系列、USB 傳輸設備及其應用程式提供。只需 USB 裝置連接及內置 Wi-Fi*，即可將個人電腦螢幕與顯示屏共享，亦可調整所連接顯示屏的基本設定值 (音量、畫面模式、自動亮度等等)，無需遙控器。你還可使用辦公室會議模式**，以在會議開始前顯示議程及筆記。

當中包括總共 3 個步驟的圖片，用於安裝 One:Quick Share USB 裝置和共享個人螢幕。 第一張圖片是配對 USB 裝置與 LG 顯示器；第二張圖片說明有人拿著 USB 裝置，嘗試連接至個人電腦；最後一張圖片是最後人們進行會議，將 USB 適配裝置連接至手提電腦，與牆上的 LAEC 共享螢幕。

* 用戶須在顯示屏網絡選單中設定 Soft AP。
** 用戶可在顯示屏的 EZ 設定選單中啟用辦公室會議模式。
*** LG One:Quick Share 需另行購買。

簡易安裝

All-in-One Smart 系列 的安裝非常簡單。隨機附有兩個機架，固定好其位置後再將每個 LED 顯示模組連接，最後插入電源線。安裝輕鬆簡單，節省時間和人力，用家可以輕鬆操作 LED 屏幕。

當中包括總共 3 個步驟的圖片，用於固定兩部機、附上 LED 模組和連接電源線。

*需要額外固定螺絲或安裝掛牆架/配件。
有人使用所提供的磁性工具，從正面替換其中一個 LED 模組。

維修簡易快速

如出現與 LED 模組或系統板相關的故障，可以從正面進行維修。用家可以利用隨包裝提供的磁性工具拆卸 LED 模組，並且無需佈線即可快速更換。

專用安裝配件

產品隨機附上所有必要組件，包括橫向掛牆架和安裝工具。而電動支架則為額外選購配件，用家可按照場地，把顯示屏 (連電動支架) 從 2 米調整到 2.5 米。

LAEC 掛牆式安裝於高樓底空間的牆上。 LAEC 已連同電動支架安裝於活動大堂。

這間會議室設有指示板和一個影音控制系統，可幫助用戶控制 LAEC 系列。

兼容影音控制系統

All-in-One Smart 系列支持 Crestron Connected®* ，更能高效兼容專業影音控制功能，達到無縫整合及自動操控**，提高管理效率。

* 必須在顯示屏進行初始設定，方可兼容 Crestron Connected®。
** 經網絡操控

Magic Remote 遙控器
方便易用

使用 LG Magic Remote 遙控器像使用滑鼠一般，讓你輕鬆選取並進入顯示屏選單，而其光標更可作鐳射筆使用。此外，憑藉遙控器上新增的「靜止」按鈕，用戶可以在個人電腦上切換內容時暫停畫面，讓用戶無間斷進行會議，無須暴露切換過程。

LG Magic Remote 遙控器的功能顯示在兩個影像中。左側影像顯示了 Magic Remote 遙控器的功能，可將其用作 LAEC 螢幕上的鐳射筆。右側影像顯示了凍結功能。按下 Magic Remote 遙控器上的「畫面凍結」按鈕時，安裝在會議室牆身上的 LAEC 螢幕會暫停。

* LG Magic Remote 遙控器需另行購買。
** 畫面凍結功能僅在 All-in-One Smart 連接外部輸入信號時方可使用。

在 LG Digital Connect 中探索更多陳列室

在 LG Digital Connect 中探索更多陳列室

在 LG Digital Connect 中探索更多陳列室 探索
列印

所有規格

PHYSICAL PARAMETERS

  • Pixel Configuration

    Single SMD

  • Pixel Pitch(mm)

    1.56

  • Screen Resolution (WxH)

    1,920x1,080

  • Module Dimensions (WxH, mm)

    250 x 281.25

  • No. of Modules per Screen (WxH)

    12x6 (Total 72)

  • Screen Dimension (W x H x D, mm)

    3,004 × 1,692 × 36.5 (Thickest 70)

  • Screen Surface Area (㎡)

    5.06

  • Screen Weight (kg)

    132

  • Physical Pixel Density (pixels/m²)

    409,600

  • Flatness of Unit Case (mm)

    ±0.2

  • Unit Case Material

    Aluminum

  • Service Access

    Front

OPTICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Min. Brightness (After Calibration)

    500 nit

  • Color Temperature

    3,200~9,300

  • Visual Viewing Angle (H × V)

    160° x 160°

  • Brightness Uniformity

    98%

  • Color Uniformity

    ±0.015Cx,Cy

  • Contrast Ratio

    3,000:1

  • Processing Depth (bit)

    16 (HDR10, HDR10 Pro)

ELECTRICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Power Consumption (W/Screen, Max.)

    1,700

  • Power Consumption (W/Screen, Avg.)

    680

  • Power Consumption (W/m², Max.)

    336

  • Power Consumption (BTU/h/Screen, Max.)

    5,800

  • Power Consumption (BTU/h/Screen, Avg.)

    2,321

  • Power Consumption (BTU/h/㎡, Max.)

    1,146

  • Power Supply (V)

    100 to 240

  • Frame Rate (Hz)

    50 / 60

  • Refresh Rate (Hz)

    2,880

OPERATION SPECIFICATIONS

  • LED Lifetime (Half brightness)

    100,000

  • Operating Temperature(℃)

    0°C to +40°C

  • Operating Humidity

    10 ~ 80%RH

  • IP Rating Front

    IP30

  • IP Rating Rear

    IP20

SPEAKER

  • Speaker

    Built-in(9W+9W)

CERTIFICATION

  • Certification

    CE,FCC,ETL,CB

ENVIRONMENT

  • Environment

    RoHS, REACH

CONTROLLER

  • Controller

    Embedded