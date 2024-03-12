We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
All-in-One Smart 多合一顯示器系列
使用電動支架在會議室安裝的 LAEC。用家正在使用 LG One:Quick Share，以將手提電腦螢幕投射至 LAEC 螢幕。
*此頁面的所有圖像僅供參考，或與實際產品有所不同。
* webOS 顯示屏開發人員網站 (https://webossignage.developer.lge.com) 提供在 LG 顯示屏上建立應用程式用的 SDK 工具和文檔。僅對合作夥伴開放。
LG One:Quick Share
當中包括總共 3 個步驟的圖片，用於安裝 One:Quick Share USB 裝置和共享個人螢幕。 第一張圖片是配對 USB 裝置與 LG 顯示器；第二張圖片說明有人拿著 USB 裝置，嘗試連接至個人電腦；最後一張圖片是最後人們進行會議，將 USB 適配裝置連接至手提電腦，與牆上的 LAEC 共享螢幕。
* 用戶須在顯示屏網絡選單中設定 Soft AP。
** 用戶可在顯示屏的 EZ 設定選單中啟用辦公室會議模式。
*** LG One:Quick Share 需另行購買。
簡易安裝
當中包括總共 3 個步驟的圖片，用於固定兩部機、附上 LED 模組和連接電源線。
*需要額外固定螺絲或安裝掛牆架/配件。
專用安裝配件
LAEC 掛牆式安裝於高樓底空間的牆上。 LAEC 已連同電動支架安裝於活動大堂。
* 必須在顯示屏進行初始設定，方可兼容 Crestron Connected®。
** 經網絡操控
Magic Remote 遙控器
方便易用
LG Magic Remote 遙控器的功能顯示在兩個影像中。左側影像顯示了 Magic Remote 遙控器的功能，可將其用作 LAEC 螢幕上的鐳射筆。右側影像顯示了凍結功能。按下 Magic Remote 遙控器上的「畫面凍結」按鈕時，安裝在會議室牆身上的 LAEC 螢幕會暫停。
* LG Magic Remote 遙控器要另行購買。
** 畫面凍結功能僅在 All-in-One Smart 連接外部輸入信號時方可使用。
所有規格
PHYSICAL PARAMETERS
-
Pixel Configuration
3 in 1 SMD
-
Pixel Pitch(mm)
1.56
-
Screen Resolution (WxH)
1,920x1,080
-
Module Dimensions(WxH,mm)
250 x 281.25
-
No. of Modules per Screen (WxH)
12x6 (Total 72)
-
Screen Dimensions (W x H x D, mm, including bezel)
3,004.6 x 1,692.1 x 36.5 (Thickest 70)
-
Screen Surface Area (㎡)
5.06
-
Screen Weight (kg)
129
-
Physical Pixel Density (pixels/m²)
409,600
-
Flatness of Unit Case (mm)
±0.2
-
Unit Case Material
Aluminum
-
Service Access
Front
OPTICAL SPECIFICATIONS
-
Min. Brightness (After Calibration)
500 nit
-
Color Temperature
3,200~9,300
-
Visual Viewing Angle (H × V)
160° x 160°
-
Brightness Uniformity
98%
-
Color Uniformity
±0.015Cx,Cy
-
Contrast Ratio
3,000:1
-
Processing Depth (bit)
16 (HDR10, HDR10 Pro)
ELECTRICAL SPECIFICATIONS
-
Power Consumption (W/Screen, Max.)
2,000
-
Power Consumption (W/Screen, Avg.)
800
-
Power Consumption (W/m², Max.)
395
-
Power Consumption (BTU/h/Screen, Max.)
6,824
-
Power Consumption (BTU/h/Screen, Avg.)
2,730
-
Power Consumption (BTU/h/㎡, Max.)
1,348
-
Power Supply (V)
100 to 240
-
Frame Rate (Hz)
50 / 60
-
Refresh Rate (Hz)
≥2880
OPERATION SPECIFICATIONS
-
LED Lifetime (Half brightness)
100,000
-
Operating Temperature(℃)
0°C to +40°C
-
Operating Humidity
<90%RH(without condensation)
-
IP Rating Front
IP30
-
IP Rating Rear
IP20
SPEAKER
-
Speaker
Built-in(9W+9W)
CERTIFICATION
-
Certification
CE,FCC,ETL,CB
ENVIRONMENT
-
Environment
RoHS, REACH
CONTROLLER
-
Controller
Embedded