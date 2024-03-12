21:9 All-in-One LED 顯示屏

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
All-in-One LED
屏幕連內置喇叭
LG All-in-One LAED 系列的 171 吋屏幕集多功能於一身，配備內置控制器及喇叭。此系列不再需要連接控制器或配置模組，簡單安裝後，
只需要使用遙控器開啟屏幕，就像開啟家用電視一樣輕易。
消除大眾認為 LED 顯示器安裝困難和複雜的印象。