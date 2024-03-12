We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
電子通訊訂閱優惠
送咖啡電子現金劵兩張 (每張價值HK$25)
設計屢次獲獎
突破創新 將想像融入生活
深邃黑色 盡顯栩栩如生的細節
彰顯黑色的白虎臉
* 基於 LG 傳統 LED 顯示器
光影、暗位更為鮮明
利用不同顏色的落地噴泉顯示 LG 傳統 LED 顯示器與 MAGNIT 在對比度和獨特性上的差異
精確色準顯示
閃爍不同燈色的西雅圖摩天輪
* 上述功能是使用深度學習 AI 技術建立，以提高畫質。
支援 HDR 呈現精緻色彩
HDR 和 SDR 上的村莊夜景在色譜和對比度上均有差異
*HDR 10 Pro 是 LG HDR 方案，透過升級動態色調映射處理 HDR 訊息。
廣闊觀看視角
MAGNIT 顯示瀑布的側視圖
可靠耐用設計
保護 LED 晶片免受水滴、灰塵、靜電和物理撞擊影響
*基於符合認證標準或實際操作條件下的內部測試。
平滑表面 時尚外觀
MAGNIT 的平滑表面帶來時尚觀感
Optimum 無線設計簡化安裝
無線寬頻傳輸技術可使機櫃互相連接，而其組合設計更簡化了螢幕的後方結構。
無線數據傳輸及無線電源供應
根據 R、G、B 像素供電
以 LG MAGNIT 組成的廣播裝置為背景，並把 MAGNIT 流向 LED 晶片的電流與 LG 傳統 LED 顯示器相比較。
省電待機模式
若員工正在辦公室休息而無需使用顯示器，則它會進入待機模式以最大程度降低能源消耗。
* 適用於 1,280 × 720 解像度的螢幕。
*網絡控制
專用配件
利用掛牆配件和框架套件便能整齊地安裝 LG MAGNIT。
內容管理
MAGNIT 安裝在公司大堂，並由 LG SuperSign 解決方案進行管理。
ConnectedCare 實時服務
就安裝於電子設備商店的 MAGNIT，LG 工程師正在實時監視其狀態。
*ConnectedCare 是 LG Signage365Care 服務的品牌名，其供應情況因地區而異。
所有規格
PHYSICAL PARAMETER
-
Pixel Configuration
1R, 1G, 1B (Chip on Board)
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
0.93
-
Module Resolution (W x H)
160 × 180
-
Module Dimensions (W x H, mm)
150 × 168.8
-
Weight per Module (g)
150
-
No. of Modules per Cabinet (W × H)
8 (4 × 2)
-
Cabinet Resolution (W × H)
640 × 360
-
Cabinet Dimensions (W × H × D, mm)
600 × 337.5 × 44.9
-
Cabinet Surface Area (m²)
0.203
-
Weight per Cabinet (kg/cabinet)
7.0
-
Weight per Square Meter (kg/m²)
34.6
-
Physical Pixel Density (pixels/m²)
1,137,778
-
Flatness of Cabinet (mm)
±0.5
-
Cabinet Material
Die-casting Aluminum
-
Service Access
Front and Rear (Module : Front Only)
OPTICAL PARAMETER
-
Min. Brightness (After Calibration)
1,200 nit (Peak.) / 600 nit (Max.)
-
Color Temperature
7,300 K / 3,200~9,300 K (Adjustable by LED Assistant on PC)
-
Visual Viewing Angle (H×V)
160° × 160°
-
Brightness Uniformity
≥95%
-
Color Uniformity
±0.02Cx, Cy
-
Contrast Ratio (10 lux)
150,000 : 1
-
Processing Depth (bit)
20
-
HDR Compatibility
HDR10, HDR10 Pro*
* HDR10 Pro is LG's own HDR solution to process HDR signal by using enhanced dynamic tone mapping.
ELECTRICAL PARAMETER
-
Driver-IC Type
Common Cathode
-
Power Consumption (W/cabinet, Max.)
125
-
Power Consumption (W/cabinet, Avg.)
85
-
Power Consumption (W/m², Max.)
617
-
Power Consumption (BTU/h/cabinet, Max.)
427
-
Power Consumption (BTU/h/cabinet, Avg.)
290
-
Power Consumption (BTU/h/m², Max.)
2,108
-
Power Supply (V)
100 to 240
-
Frame Rate (Hz)
50 / 60
-
Refresh Rate (Hz)
3,840
CONTROLLER
-
Controller
CSAB-009X
OPERATION CONDITIONS
-
Lifetime (Hours to Half Brightness)
100,000
-
Operating Temperature
0°C to +40°C
-
Operating Humidity
10-80% RH
-
IP Rating (Front / Rear)
IP50 / IP20
CERTIFICATION
-
Certification
Safety 60950-1, EMC Class A
ENVIRONMENT
-
Environment
RoHS
OPTIONAL ACCESSORY
-
Optional Accessory
Wall Mount Kit, Frame Kit