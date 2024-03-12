About Cookies on This Site

主要功能

  • Micro LED 顯示屏
  • 晶片直接封裝技術 (Chip on Board)
  • 0.9 mm 像素間距
  • 最高亮度: 1,200nit, 最大值: 600nit
  • 對比度 (10 lux): 150,000 :1
  • 無線數據傳輸及無縫式電源連接
設計屢次獲獎

紅點設計獎 2020 logo

紅點設計獎 2020

IDEA 設計獎 2020 logo

IDEA 設計獎 2020

2020 PIN UP 設計獎 logo

2020 PIN UP 設計獎

2020 韓國 Good Design Award logo

2020 韓國 Good Design
Award

突破創新 將想像融入生活

LG MAGNIT 呈現彷如親歷其境的視覺效果，每次觀賞體驗都令觀眾嘆為觀止。透過 Micro LED 晶片呈現超細緻影像細節，把一切想像融入生活。

深邃黑色 盡顯栩栩如生的細節

相比傳統組裝的 LED 顯示屏，LG MAGNIT 透過移除 R、G、B LED 的組裝，使用 LG 自有的全黑塗層技術，提供深邃黑色 ，令顏色更為鮮豔，同時呈現陰影細節，為觀眾帶來親歷其境的感受。

彰顯黑色的白虎臉

* 基於 LG 傳統 LED 顯示器

光影、暗位更為鮮明

LG MAGNIT 提供極高的對比度，深色與淺色部分更為鮮明，令影像內容每個部分都更清晰出色，構成卓越畫質。

利用不同顏色的落地噴泉顯示 LG 傳統 LED 顯示器與 MAGNIT 在對比度和獨特性上的差異

精確色準顯示

選擇 LED 晶片對色彩純度有重大的影響，LG MAGNIT 的窄波長使 整個螢幕上顯示均勻的色彩，亦增強了色域轉移技術，可呈現近乎原色的色彩，對於需要展示精準色彩的影像內容極為重要。

閃爍不同燈色的西雅圖摩天輪

Alpha 7 智能處理器

智能處理器

Alpha 7 智能處理器採用了 LG 電視技術，能夠識別和分析原始內容，令內容更顯清晰銳利。

* 上述功能是使用深度學習 AI 技術建立，以提高畫質。

支援 HDR 呈現精緻色彩

支援 HDR（HDR10、HDR10 Pro*），色譜更廣、對比度更高，畫面內容變得更生動，帶來強烈視覺衝擊，讓觀眾盡情享受逼真內容。

HDR 和 SDR 上的村莊夜景在色譜和對比度上均有差異

*HDR 10 Pro 是 LG HDR 方案，透過升級動態色調映射處理 HDR 訊息。

廣闊觀看視角

有賴 LG MAGNIT 可減低因觀看角度不同而產生的色差，即使從側面觀看也可欣賞到原有色彩，於大型公共場所更能吸引途人。

MAGNIT 顯示瀑布的側視圖

可靠耐用設計

LG MAGNIT 擁有多個塗層以保護 LED 晶片免受水滴、灰塵、靜電或撞擊破壞。對安裝在人來人往的公共場所時為除免意外發生的風險，其產品穩定性非常重要。

保護 LED 晶片免受水滴、灰塵、靜電和物理撞擊影響

*基於符合認證標準或實際操作條件下的內部測試。

平滑表面 時尚外觀

LG MAGNIT 螢幕表面有如 LCD 般平滑，觀眾或安裝人員在觸碰螢幕時會感到柔軟，螢幕關上時觀感也不錯。若螢幕表面有指紋，只需用軟布擦拭而無需任何化學物質，即可將其去除指紋。

MAGNIT 的平滑表面帶來時尚觀感

Optimum 無線設計簡化安裝

利用無線寬頻傳輸技術，機與機之間無需訊號或電源線連接，除了將螢幕連接到系統控制器及電源之外，其他部分均不需要電線。

無線寬頻傳輸技術可使機櫃互相連接，而其組合設計更簡化了螢幕的後方結構。

無線數據傳輸及無線電源供應

根據 R、G、B 像素供電

LG MAGNIT 使用 Common Cathode Drive-IC，因應每個 R、G、B 像素而提供足夠的電壓，降低不必要的能源消耗。

以 LG MAGNIT 組成的廣播裝置為背景，並把 MAGNIT 流向 LED 晶片的電流與 LG 傳統 LED 顯示器相比較。

省電待機模式

當沒有輸入訊號一段時間，屏幕會關閉，LED 機身內的主電路零件亦會進入待機模式。這有助進一步省電，而且只需遙控即可重新啟動屏幕。

若員工正在辦公室休息而無需使用顯示器，則它會進入待機模式以最大程度降低能源消耗。

會議室內的一名女性使用遙控器輕鬆進行設定

Intuitive UX 遙距操控

UI 設計簡潔如一般的 LG 數碼顯示器，容易操控。用家只需使用遙控器便能輕鬆進行各項設定，無需連接電腦。

* 適用於 1,280 × 720 解像度的螢幕。

透過 MAGNIT 進行會議的人，而桌子上則有一個 AV 控制器。

兼容影音控制系統

LG MAGNIT 獲 Crestron Connected 認證，能兼容專業影音控制功能，達到無縫整合及自動操控*，提高業務管理效率。

*網絡控制

專用配件

LG MAGNIT 可選配件包括三套掛牆配件及一個框架套件。掛牆支架可與任何尺寸的屏幕組合使用。另外，當建立 163 吋超高清解像度的螢幕時，框架套件會令顯示屏的邊緣變得平滑。

利用掛牆配件和框架套件便能整齊地安裝 LG MAGNIT。

內容管理

LG MAGNIT 兼容 LG SuperSign CMS 解決方案，而後者則為內容編輯、設定行程和發送內容的多合一管理解決方案。管理人員可以同時管理包括 LG MAGNIT 在內的 LG 商業顯示器，作更有效的管理。

MAGNIT 安裝在公司大堂，並由 LG SuperSign 解決方案進行管理。

ConnectedCare 實時服務

選用 LG 提供的雲端服務方案 ConnectedCare*， 輕鬆進行維修保養。服務方案可遙距操控客戶工作地點的顯示屏狀態，以作出診斷和提供遙距操控，確保顯示屏在客戶的營運地點穩定運作。

就安裝於電子設備商店的 MAGNIT，LG 工程師正在實時監視其狀態。

*ConnectedCare 是 LG Signage365Care 服務的品牌名，其供應情況因地區而異。

所有規格

PHYSICAL PARAMETER

  • Pixel Configuration

    1R, 1G, 1B (Chip on Board)

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    0.93

  • Module Resolution (W x H)

    160 × 180

  • Module Dimensions (W x H, mm)

    150 × 168.8

  • Weight per Module (g)

    150

  • No. of Modules per Cabinet (W × H)

    8 (4 × 2)

  • Cabinet Resolution (W × H)

    640 × 360

  • Cabinet Dimensions (W × H × D, mm)

    600 × 337.5 × 44.9

  • Cabinet Surface Area (m²)

    0.203

  • Weight per Cabinet (kg/cabinet)

    7.0

  • Weight per Square Meter (kg/m²)

    34.6

  • Physical Pixel Density (pixels/m²)

    1,137,778

  • Flatness of Cabinet (mm)

    ±0.5

  • Cabinet Material

    Die-casting Aluminum

  • Service Access

    Front and Rear (Module : Front Only)

OPTICAL PARAMETER

  • Min. Brightness (After Calibration)

    1,200 nit (Peak.) / 600 nit (Max.)

  • Color Temperature

    7,300 K / 3,200~9,300 K (Adjustable by LED Assistant on PC)

  • Visual Viewing Angle (H×V)

    160° × 160°

  • Brightness Uniformity

    ≥95%

  • Color Uniformity

    ±0.02Cx, Cy

  • Contrast Ratio (10 lux)

    150,000 : 1

  • Processing Depth (bit)

    20

  • HDR Compatibility

    HDR10, HDR10 Pro*
    * HDR10 Pro is LG's own HDR solution to process HDR signal by using enhanced dynamic tone mapping.

ELECTRICAL PARAMETER

  • Driver-IC Type

    Common Cathode

  • Power Consumption (W/cabinet, Max.)

    125

  • Power Consumption (W/cabinet, Avg.)

    85

  • Power Consumption (W/m², Max.)

    617

  • Power Consumption (BTU/h/cabinet, Max.)

    427

  • Power Consumption (BTU/h/cabinet, Avg.)

    290

  • Power Consumption (BTU/h/m², Max.)

    2,108

  • Power Supply (V)

    100 to 240

  • Frame Rate (Hz)

    50 / 60

  • Refresh Rate (Hz)

    3,840

CONTROLLER

  • Controller

    CSAB-009X

OPERATION CONDITIONS

  • Lifetime (Hours to Half Brightness)

    100,000

  • Operating Temperature

    0°C to +40°C

  • Operating Humidity

    10-80% RH

  • IP Rating (Front / Rear)

    IP50 / IP20

CERTIFICATION

  • Certification

    Safety 60950-1, EMC Class A

ENVIRONMENT

  • Environment

    RoHS

OPTIONAL ACCESSORY

  • Optional Accessory

    Wall Mount Kit, Frame Kit