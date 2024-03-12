About Cookies on This Site

LAP 系列 - 極細緻像距 LED 顯示屏

規格

支援

LAP010BL2

所有規格

PHYSICAL PARAMETER

  • Pitch Name

    P1.0

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    1.0

  • LED Type

    SMD 3-in-1

  • Resolution(W x H, per Unit Case)

    384 x 360

  • Dimensions(W x H x D, per Module)

    192 x 180 x 16 mm

  • Dimensions(W x H x D, per Unit Case)

    384 x 360 x 77 mm

  • Weight(per Unit Case)

    5 kg

  • Weight(per SQM)

    36 kg1)
    1) LED Unit Case (Except LED Controller)

  • Unit Frame Material

    Die Casting Allumium

  • Unit Frame Color

    Black

  • Access

    Rear

OPTICAL PARAMETER

  • Brightness(After Calibration)

    1,000nit

  • Contrast Ratio

    6,000:1

  • Viewing Angle(H x V)

    160 x 140

  • Bit Depth

    16bit

  • Brightness Uniformity

    ≥ 97%

  • Color Uniformity

    ±0.015Cx, Cy

  • Color Gamut

    NTSC 100%, BT2020 94%

  • Color temperature - Default

    6,500K

  • Color temperature - Adjustable

    3,200 ~ 9,300K

  • Video Frame Rate

    50/60Hz

ELECTRICAL PARAMETER

  • Input Power Range

    100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power consumption - Max/Typ(per Unit Case)

    170/85W

  • Power consumption - Max/Typ(per SQM)

    1,230/615W

  • Refresh rate

    1,920Hz

CONNECTIVITY(SYSTEM CONTROLLER)

  • Video Inputs

    HDMI In, DP In/Out, DVI, USB

  • Control

    RJ45 In/Out, RS232C In/Out

  • Special Features

    Temperature Sensor, Ambient Light Sensor, Current Sensor

OPERATION CONDITIONS

  • Working Temperature/Humidity

    0 °C to 40 °C at 10 % to 80 %

  • Storage Temperature/Humidity

    -20°C to 60 at 5 to 90%

  • LED Lifetime

    100,000hrs

CERTIFICATION

  • Safety

    IEC 60950-1 / EN 60950-1 / UL 60950-1

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

  • Environment

    RoHS