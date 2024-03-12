About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
玻璃幕牆 OLED 顯示屏

規格

支援

玻璃幕牆 OLED 顯示屏

55EG5CD

玻璃幕牆 OLED 顯示屏

(0)
列印

所有規格

PANEL

  • Screen Size

    55"

  • Resolution

    1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)

  • Brightness

    400

CONNECTIVITY

  • Input

    HDMI(1+1), DP(1+1)

  • Output

    Audio(1+1), DP(1+1), IR Out(1+1, w/RS232C OUT Port Share)

  • External Control

    RS232C in/out(1+1), RJ in(1+1), IR Receiver(1+1), USB 3.0(1+1)

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Width

    6.6 / 6.6 / 7.2 / 10.3 mm (U/B/L/R *On bezel) - Without Glass
    Only Panel, 101.3 / 81.3 / 81.3 / 81.3 mm (U/B/L/R *Off bezel, With glass)
    107.9 / 87.9 / 88.5 / 91.6 mm (U/B/L/R *On bezel, With glass)

  • Monitor Dimension(W x H x D)

    861.3 X 1406.2 X 13mm (Head, Without Hanging Acc.)

  • Weight (Head)

    31.2

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0 °C to 40 °C

  • Operation Humidity

    10 % to 80 %

POWER

  • Power Supply

    100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Typ.

    190W

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)

  • Safety

    UL / cUL / CB / TUV / KC

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KCC

  • ErP / Energy Star

    Yes / NA

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

  • OPS type compatible

    Yes

  • External Media player Attatchable

    Yes

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • Content Management Software

    SuperSign Premium

  • Control and Monitoring Software

    SuperSign Link

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Remote controller (include battery 2ea), Power cord, QSG, HDMI cable (1m x 2ea for connection between T-Con box and signage box, 1.8m x 2ea), Power Hanness Cable (1m x 2ea for connection between T-Con box and signage box), IR receiver (2ea), Regulation book, Phone to RS232C gender (2ea), Jack cover, Signage box mounting bracket, T-Con box mounting bracket, FFC cable cover, Hanging Supporter front, Hanging supporter rear, Hanging supporter rear cover, FFC cable supporter assy, Ceiling bracket

  • Optional

    OPS Kit(KT-OPSA)