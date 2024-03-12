About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
EG5CE 系列 - 玻璃幕牆 OLED 顯示屏

規格

支援

EG5CE 系列 - 玻璃幕牆 OLED 顯示屏

55EG5CE-C

EG5CE 系列 - 玻璃幕牆 OLED 顯示屏

(0)
列印

所有規格

PANEL

  • Screen Size

    55"

  • Resolution

    1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)

  • Brightness (APL25%, Typ., cd/m²)

    400

  • Brightness (APL100%, Typ., cd/m²)

    150

CONNECTIVITY

  • Input

    HDMI, DP, USB (2)

  • Output

    DP, Audio

  • External Control

    RS232C In/out, RJ45 (LAN) In/out, IR In

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Width

    104.4 / 83.7 / 83.7 / 84.4 mm (T/B/L/R) * Off-bezel, w/ Glass
    108.3 / 87.6 / 93.3 / 88.3 mm (T/B/L/R) * On-bezel, w/ Glass
    3.5 / 3.5 / 3.5 / 6.9 mm (T/B/L/R) * On-bezel, w/o Glass

  • Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)

    (Head) 861.3 x 1,406.2 x 13 mm * w/o Hanging Acc.
    (Signage Box) 413 x 353 x 57.3 mm

  • Weight

    (Head) 28.5 kg
    (Signage Box) 3.5 kg

  • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1,880 x 1,015 x 363 mm (Pallet : 1,800 x 363 x 120 mm)

  • Packed Weight

    64.0 kg (incl. Glass Module 1ea, Signage Box 2ea)

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0°C to 40°C

  • Operation Humidity

    10 % to 80 %

POWER

  • Power Supply

    100-240 V~, 50/60 Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Typ.

    309 W *8 color bar

  • Max

    318 W *8 color bar

CERTIFICATION

  • Safety

    IEC 60950-1 / EN 60950-1 / UL 60950-1

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

  • ErP / Energy Star

    Yes/No

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

  • External Media player Attachable

    Yes

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • Content Management Software

    SuperSign CMS

  • Control and Monitoring Software

    SuperSign Control / Control+

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Remote Controller, Power Cord, QSG, IR Receiver, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, RS232 Cable (4p-4p), FFC Cables (for Connection between Panel and Signage Box), DP Cable, LAN Cable, LC (VLC Cable)