雙面 OLED 平面顯示屏

規格

支援

雙面 OLED 平面顯示屏

55EH5C-S

雙面 OLED 平面顯示屏

(0)
列印

所有規格

基本規格

  • 屏幕尺寸

    55

  • 屏幕類型

    OLED

  • 比例

    16 : 9

  • 解像度

    1920 x 1080 (FHD)

  • 像素數(H x V x 3)

    6,220,800

  • 亮度

    100/400nit (APL 100%/25%) * Average Picture Level

  • 色域

    108%

  • 可視角度(H x V)

    178x178

  • 色彩深度

    10bit(R), 1.07Billon colors

  • 反應時間

    1ms(G to G), 8ms(MPRT)

  • 屏幕表面處理

    Hard coating(2H), Anti-reflection treatment of the front polarizer (Reflectance Typ. 1.0%)

  • 屏幕壽命

    30,000 Hrs

  • 操作時間

    18Hrs/7days (Moving Video Only)

  • 安裝方向

    Portrait & Landscape

影像(PC)

  • 最大輸入解像度

    1920 x 1080@60Hz (HDMI) 1920 x 1080@60Hz (DisplyPort) 1920 x 1080@60Hz (DVI, OPS)

  • 建議解像度

    1920 x 1080@60Hz (HDMI) 1920 x 1080@60Hz (DisplyPort) 1920 x 1080@60Hz (DVI, OPS)

  • 水平掃描頻率

    135Khz

  • 垂直掃描頻率

    120Hz

  • 像素反應

    HDMI-PC: 124MHz

  • 同頻兼容

    Digital

  • 影像輸入

    HDMI, DVI-D, Display Port, OPS

  • 圖像模式

    Vivid, Standard, APS, Cinema, Sports, Game, Expert, Calibration

  • 色溫

    Cool50 ~ Warm50

音效

  • 音效

    Line out

輸入

  • HDMI

    1+1, HDCP 1.4

  • DP

    1+1, HDCP 1.4

  • DVI-D

    1+1, HDCP 1.4

  • - ver 2.0

    1+1

  • - ver 3.0

    1+1

輸出

  • 音效輸出

    1+1

外部控制

  • RS232C 輸入

    1+1

  • RS232C 輸出

    1+1

  • RJ45

    1+1

  • 紅外線接收

    1

規格

  • 邊框顏色

    Silver

  • 邊框闊度

    2/2/2/2mm (U/B/L/R) * Off-bezel

  • 尺寸（闊 x 高 x 深）

    (Head) 1227.6 x 702.7 x 7.94mm (Edge depth : 8.94mm) (Signage Box) 470.1 x 402.8 x 75mm

  • 重量

    (Head) 21kg(Signage Box) 8kg

  • 包裝尺寸（闊 x 高 x 深）

    1344 x 987 x 269(Inner)

  • 包裝重量

    32.6kg

功能特色

  • 溫度感應

    Yes

  • 散熱風扇

    Yes

  • 輸入選擇

    HDMI, DVI, OPS, DP, USB

  • 亮度/對比/OLED光源

    Brightness/Contrast

  • 語言(OSD)

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek

  • 語言(USB播放)

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek

  • 語言(選單)

    English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Portugues, Hungarian, Greek, Russian, Ukrainian, Polish, Arabic, Indonesian, Korean, Turkish, Czech, Slovak, Taiwanese, Danish, Norwegian, Swedish, Finnish, Uzbekistan

  • 語言(ESG)

    English, French, Spanish, Portugues, Italian, Polish, German, Greek, Czech, Slovak, Ukrainian, Russian, Uzbekistan, Taiwanese, Japanese, Portugues(Brazil)

  • ISM方式

    Normal, White Wash, Color Wash, User image, User Video, Orbiter, Inversion, Washing Bar * Scheduling is supported additionally

  • 進階

    Dynamic Contrast, Dynamic Color, Color Gamut, Skin Color, Sky Color, Grass color, Gamma

  • 時間

    Clock, On/Off Timer, Auto Off, Automatic Standby

  • 輸入標籤

    Yes(PC/DTV)

  • 開機狀態選擇

    Standby, PWR, LST

  • 操控方式

    IR operation

  • DPM選擇

    Yes

  • DPM喚醒

    Yes (Digital: ClYesck / ClYesck+Data selectable)

  • 省電模式

    Yes(Yesff, Minimum, Medium, Maxium)

  • Motion Eye care

    Yes

  • 開/關狀態指示燈

    Yes

  • USB檔案播放

    Yes

  • PIP/PBP

    Yes/Yes

  • 內置儲存

    8GB(System 4GB + Available 4GB)

  • Wi-Fi

    Wi-Fi Dongle Ready

  • USB 複製

    Yes(Send to USB, Receive from USB)

  • 簡易亮度控制

    Yes

  • 播放內容排程

    USB, Internal memYesry, DVI, DP, HDMI

  • 校正模式

    Yes

  • 日光節約時間(夏令時間)

    Yes

  • 同步模式

    Time Sync, CYesntent Sync, NetwYesrk Sync

  • 假期模式

    Yes

  • 韌體更新(LAN)

    Yes

  • 自動設定本地時間

    Yes

  • 靜態影像診斷

    Yes

  • HDMI-CEC

    Yes

  • 限制使用模式(OSD, 設定)

    Yes

  • 內容旋轉

    0, 90, 180, 270

  • 垂直OSD

    0, 90, 180, 270

  • 更改密碼

    Yes

  • SetID 設定

    Manual

  • 變更設定

    USB auto Playback

  • 鎖定模式

    USB

  • 故障轉移

    USB, DP, OPS, DVI, HDMI, Internal Memory

  • SuperSign 伺服器設定

    SIgnage name, Server IP setting, Server IP Status

  • 媒體分享

    Mirroring, SoftAP

  • Beacon

    On/Off

  • OPS PC 電源控制

    Sync On/Off

操作環境

  • 操作溫度

    0 °C to 40 °C

  • 操作濕度

    10 % to 80 %

電源

  • 電源供應

    100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • 供電類型

    Built-In Power

耗電量

  • Typ.

    375W

  • DPM

    3W

  • 關機

    0.5W

標準及認證

  • 安全

    UL / cUL / CB / TUV / KC

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KCC

  • ErP / 能源之星

    Yes / NA

兼容媒體播放

  • 兼容 OPS 類型

    Yes

  • 外置媒體播放器

    Yes

軟件支援

  • SuperSign-w lite

    Yes

  • SuperSign-c

    Yes

配件

  • 基本

    Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, Mini HDMI Cable(3Mx2ea, for connection between head and signage box), Power Hanness Cable(3Mx2ea, for connection between head and signage box), Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, Jack Cover, Signage Box Mounting Bracket

  • 選購

    OPS Kit(KT-OPSA), Fixed Ceiling Mount Kit(ACC-CF-EH5C), Rotational Ceiling Mount Kit(ACC-CR-EH5C), Wall Mount Kit(ACC-W-EH5C), Stand Kit 1(ACC-S-EH5C), Stand Kit 2(ACC-S1-EH5C), Signage Box Cover(ACC-C-EH5C)