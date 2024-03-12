We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
OLED 牆紙顯示屏
所有規格
基本規格
-
屏幕尺寸
55
-
屏幕類型
OLED
-
比例
16 : 9
-
解像度
1920 x 1080 (FHD)
-
像素數(H x V x 3)
6,220,800
-
亮度
100/400nit (APL* 100%/25%) * Average Picture Level
-
動態對比度
100,000:1
-
色域
108%
-
可視角度(H x V)
178x178
-
色彩深度
10bit(R), 1.07Billon colors
-
反應時間
1ms(G to G) / 8ms(MPRT)
-
屏幕表面處理
Hard coating(2H), Anti-reflection treatment of the front polarizer (Reflectance Typ. 1.0%)
-
屏幕壽命(Typ.)
30,000 Hrs
-
操作時間
18Hrs/7days (Moving Video Only)
-
安裝方向
Landscape & Portrait
影像(PC)
-
最大輸入解像度
3840 x 2160@30Hz (HDMI) 3840 x 2160@30Hz (DisplyPort) 1920 x 1080@60Hz(OPS)
-
建議解像度
1920 x 1080@60Hz (HDMI) 1920 x 1080@60Hz (DisplyPort) 1920 x 1080@60Hz (OPS)
-
水平掃描頻率
135Khz
-
垂直掃描頻率
120Hz
-
像素反應
HDMI-PC: 124MHz
-
同頻兼容
Digital
-
影像輸入
HDMI, Display Port, OPS
-
圖像模式
Vivid, Standard, APS, Cinema, Sports, Expert, Calibration
-
色溫
Cool50 ~ Warm50
輸入
-
HDMI
1, HDCP 2.2
-
DP
1, HDCP1.4
-
- USB3.0
1
-
- USB2.0
1, for Wi-Fi+ B/T ready
-
HDTV 格式
HDMI : 720p, 1080i, 1080p, 4K/30p
輸出
-
DP (HDCP)
1
-
音效輸出
1
外部控制
-
RS232C 輸入
1
-
RS232C 輸出
1
-
區域網絡輸入
1
-
區域網絡輸出
1
-
紅外線接收
1, External IR Receiver
-
紅外線輸出
1, w/RS232C OUT
規格
-
邊框顏色
Black
-
邊框闊度
7.2 / 10.3 / 6.6 / 6.6mm (U/B/L/R, Panel Only) 1.2 / 1.2 / 1.2 / 1.2mm (Off Set Bezel ) 9.3 / 12.4 / 8.7 / 8.7mm (On Set Bezel ,Shilling / including border gap (0.9))
-
尺寸（闊 x 高 x 深）
(Head) 1227 x 702.1 x 3.65mm (Signage Box) 420 x 230 x 75mm
-
重量
(Head) 5.5kg (Signage Box) 5.3kg (Wall Bracket) 1.8kg
-
包裝尺寸（闊 x 高 x 深）
1383 x 834 x 252
-
包裝重量
22.5kg
功能特色
-
溫度感應
Yes
-
散熱風扇
Yes
-
傾斜模式
Yes
-
自然拼湊
Yes
-
輸入選擇
HDMI, OPS, DP, USB
-
亮度/對比/OLED光源
Yes
-
語言(OSD)
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arabic
-
語言(USB播放)
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek,Arabic
-
語言(選單)
English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Portugues, Hungarian, Greek, Russian, Ukrainian, Polish, Arabic, Indonesian, Korean, Turkish, Czech, Slovak, Taiwanese, Danish, Norwegian, Swedish, Finnish, Uzbekistan
-
語言(ESG)
English, French, Spanish, Portugues, Italian, Polish, German, Greek, Czech, Slovak, Ukrainian, Russian, Uzbekistan, Taiwanese, Japanese, Portugues(Brazil)
-
ISM方式
Normal, White Wash, Color Wash, User image, User Video, Orbiter, Inversion, Washing Bar * Scheduling is supported additionally
-
進階
Dynamic Contrast, Dynamic Color, Color Gamut, Skin Color, Sky Color, Grass color, Gamma
-
時間
Clock, On/Off Timer, Auto Off, Automatic Standby
-
輸入標籤
Yes(PC/DTV)
-
開機狀態選擇
Standby, PWR, LST
-
操控方式
IR operation, Local key operation(Jog stick)
-
DPM選擇
Yes
-
DPM喚醒
Yes (Digital: Clock / Clock+Data selectable)
-
省電模式
Yes(Off, Minimum, Medium, Maxium, Screen off)
-
Motion Eye care
Yes
-
USB檔案播放
Yes
-
內置儲存
64GB
-
Wi-Fi
(Wi-Fi Dongle Ready)
-
USB 複製
Yes (Sent to USB, Receive from USB)
-
簡易亮度控制
Yes
-
內容排程
USB, Internal memory, HDMI, DP
-
校正模式
Yes
-
日光節約時間(夏令時間)
Yes
-
同步模式
Time Sync, Content Sync, Network Sync
-
PM 模式
Yes
-
假期模式
Yes
-
韌體更新(LAN)
Yes
-
自動設定本地時間
Yes
-
HDMI-CEC
Yes
-
網路喚醒
Yes
-
延遲喚醒
0 ~ 250
-
內容旋轉
0, 90, 180, 270
-
垂直OSD
0, 90, 180, 270
-
更改密碼
Yes
-
SetID 設定
Manual, Auto
-
變更設定
USB auto Playback
-
鎖定模式
Yes ( USB, Local Key, IR, OSD )
-
故障轉移
USB, DP, OPS, HDMI, Internal Memory
-
SuperSign 伺服器設定
SIgnage name, Server IP setting, Server IP Status
-
媒體分享
SoftAP
-
Beacon
On/Off
-
DP daisy chain
Yes
-
OPS PC 電源控制
Sync On/Off
操作環境
-
操作溫度
0 °C to 40 °C
-
操作濕度
10 % to 80 %
電源
-
電源供應
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
供電類型
Built-In Power
耗電量
-
Typ.
190W
-
DPM
3W under
-
關機
0.5W under
標準及認證
-
安全
UL / cUL / CB / TUV / KC
-
EMC
FCC Class "A" / CE / KCC
-
ErP / 能源之星
Yes / NA
兼容媒體播放
-
兼容 OPS 類型
Yes
-
外置媒體播放器
Yes
軟件支援
-
SuperSign-OLED
Yes
-
SuperSign-c
Yes
配件
-
基本規格
Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Cable(Connection between screen and signage box), Power Cord, DP Cable, RS-232C Cable, RS-232C Gender, LAN Cable, IR Receiver, Manual(ESG, EIG), Wall-mount Plate(includes screws), Harness Locking Cover, Set Install Guide
-
選購
Signage Box Bracket(U-Leg), FPC Cable Cover