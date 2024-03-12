About Cookies on This Site

OLED 牆紙顯示屏

規格

支援

OLED 牆紙顯示屏

55EJ5C-B

OLED 牆紙顯示屏

Wall paper OLED signage
所有規格

基本規格

  • 屏幕尺寸

    55

  • 屏幕類型

    OLED

  • 比例

    16 : 9

  • 解像度

    1920 x 1080 (FHD)

  • 像素數(H x V x 3)

    6,220,800

  • 亮度

    100/400nit (APL* 100%/25%) * Average Picture Level

  • 動態對比度

    100,000:1

  • 色域

    108%

  • 可視角度(H x V)

    178x178

  • 色彩深度

    10bit(R), 1.07Billon colors

  • 反應時間

    1ms(G to G) / 8ms(MPRT)

  • 屏幕表面處理

    Hard coating(2H), Anti-reflection treatment of the front polarizer (Reflectance Typ. 1.0%)

  • 屏幕壽命(Typ.)

    30,000 Hrs

  • 操作時間

    18Hrs/7days (Moving Video Only)

  • 安裝方向

    Landscape & Portrait

影像(PC)

  • 最大輸入解像度

    3840 x 2160@30Hz (HDMI) 3840 x 2160@30Hz (DisplyPort) 1920 x 1080@60Hz(OPS)

  • 建議解像度

    1920 x 1080@60Hz (HDMI) 1920 x 1080@60Hz (DisplyPort) 1920 x 1080@60Hz (OPS)

  • 水平掃描頻率

    135Khz

  • 垂直掃描頻率

    120Hz

  • 像素反應

    HDMI-PC: 124MHz

  • 同頻兼容

    Digital

  • 影像輸入

    HDMI, Display Port, OPS

  • 圖像模式

    Vivid, Standard, APS, Cinema, Sports, Expert, Calibration

  • 色溫

    Cool50 ~ Warm50

輸入

  • HDMI

    1, HDCP 2.2

  • DP

    1, HDCP1.4

  • - USB3.0

    1

  • - USB2.0

    1, for Wi-Fi+ B/T ready

  • HDTV 格式

    HDMI : 720p, 1080i, 1080p, 4K/30p

輸出

  • DP (HDCP)

    1

  • 音效輸出

    1

外部控制

  • RS232C 輸入

    1

  • RS232C 輸出

    1

  • 區域網絡輸入

    1

  • 區域網絡輸出

    1

  • 紅外線接收

    1, External IR Receiver

  • 紅外線輸出

    1, w/RS232C OUT

規格

  • 邊框顏色

    Black

  • 邊框闊度

    7.2 / 10.3 / 6.6 / 6.6mm (U/B/L/R, Panel Only) 1.2 / 1.2 / 1.2 / 1.2mm (Off Set Bezel ) 9.3 / 12.4 / 8.7 / 8.7mm (On Set Bezel ,Shilling / including border gap (0.9))

  • 尺寸（闊 x 高 x 深）

    (Head) 1227 x 702.1 x 3.65mm (Signage Box) 420 x 230 x 75mm

  • 重量

    (Head) 5.5kg (Signage Box) 5.3kg (Wall Bracket) 1.8kg

  • 包裝尺寸（闊 x 高 x 深）

    1383 x 834 x 252

  • 包裝重量

    22.5kg

功能特色

  • 溫度感應

    Yes

  • 散熱風扇

    Yes

  • 傾斜模式

    Yes

  • 自然拼湊

    Yes

  • 輸入選擇

    HDMI, OPS, DP, USB

  • 亮度/對比/OLED光源

    Yes

  • 語言(OSD)

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arabic

  • 語言(USB播放)

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek,Arabic

  • 語言(選單)

    English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Portugues, Hungarian, Greek, Russian, Ukrainian, Polish, Arabic, Indonesian, Korean, Turkish, Czech, Slovak, Taiwanese, Danish, Norwegian, Swedish, Finnish, Uzbekistan

  • 語言(ESG)

    English, French, Spanish, Portugues, Italian, Polish, German, Greek, Czech, Slovak, Ukrainian, Russian, Uzbekistan, Taiwanese, Japanese, Portugues(Brazil)

  • ISM方式

    Normal, White Wash, Color Wash, User image, User Video, Orbiter, Inversion, Washing Bar * Scheduling is supported additionally

  • 進階

    Dynamic Contrast, Dynamic Color, Color Gamut, Skin Color, Sky Color, Grass color, Gamma

  • 時間

    Clock, On/Off Timer, Auto Off, Automatic Standby

  • 輸入標籤

    Yes(PC/DTV)

  • 開機狀態選擇

    Standby, PWR, LST

  • 操控方式

    IR operation, Local key operation(Jog stick)

  • DPM選擇

    Yes

  • DPM喚醒

    Yes (Digital: Clock / Clock+Data selectable)

  • 省電模式

    Yes(Off, Minimum, Medium, Maxium, Screen off)

  • Motion Eye care

    Yes

  • USB檔案播放

    Yes

  • 內置儲存

    64GB

  • Wi-Fi

    (Wi-Fi Dongle Ready)

  • USB 複製

    Yes (Sent to USB, Receive from USB)

  • 簡易亮度控制

    Yes

  • 內容排程

    USB, Internal memory, HDMI, DP

  • 校正模式

    Yes

  • 日光節約時間(夏令時間)

    Yes

  • 同步模式

    Time Sync, Content Sync, Network Sync

  • PM 模式

    Yes

  • 假期模式

    Yes

  • 韌體更新(LAN)

    Yes

  • 自動設定本地時間

    Yes

  • HDMI-CEC

    Yes

  • 網路喚醒

    Yes

  • 延遲喚醒

    0 ~ 250

  • 內容旋轉

    0, 90, 180, 270

  • 垂直OSD

    0, 90, 180, 270

  • 更改密碼

    Yes

  • SetID 設定

    Manual, Auto

  • 變更設定

    USB auto Playback

  • 鎖定模式

    Yes ( USB, Local Key, IR, OSD )

  • 故障轉移

    USB, DP, OPS, HDMI, Internal Memory

  • SuperSign 伺服器設定

    SIgnage name, Server IP setting, Server IP Status

  • 媒體分享

    SoftAP

  • Beacon

    On/Off

  • DP daisy chain

    Yes

  • OPS PC 電源控制

    Sync On/Off

操作環境

  • 操作溫度

    0 °C to 40 °C

  • 操作濕度

    10 % to 80 %

電源

  • 電源供應

    100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • 供電類型

    Built-In Power

耗電量

  • Typ.

    190W

  • DPM

    3W under

  • 關機

    0.5W under

標準及認證

  • 安全

    UL / cUL / CB / TUV / KC

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KCC

  • ErP / 能源之星

    Yes / NA

兼容媒體播放

  • 兼容 OPS 類型

    Yes

  • 外置媒體播放器

    Yes

軟件支援

  • SuperSign-OLED

    Yes

  • SuperSign-c

    Yes

配件

  • 基本規格

    Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Cable(Connection between screen and signage box), Power Cord, DP Cable, RS-232C Cable, RS-232C Gender, LAN Cable, IR Receiver, Manual(ESG, EIG), Wall-mount Plate(includes screws), Harness Locking Cover, Set Install Guide

  • 選購

    Signage Box Bracket(U-Leg), FPC Cable Cover