About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
EW5F 系列 - 55 吋 OLED 透明顯示屏

規格

支援

EW5F 系列 - 55 吋 OLED 透明顯示屏

55EW5TF-A

EW5F 系列 - 55 吋 OLED 透明顯示屏

(0)
列印

所有規格

PANEL

  • Screen Size

    55"

  • Panel Technology

    OLED

  • Native Resolution

    1920 x 1080 (FHD)

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    150 / 400 nit (APL 100% / 25 %, Without Glass)

  • Contrast Ratio

    150,000 : 1

  • Dynamic CR

    No

  • Color gamut

    BT709 120 %

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178 x 178

  • Color Depth

    1.07 Billion Colors (10 bit)

  • Response Time

    1 ms (G to G)

  • Surface Treatment (Haze)

    No

  • Operation Hours (Hours / Day)

    18 / 7 (Moving Content Only)

  • Portrait / Landscape

    Yes / Yes

  • Transparency (Typ.)

    33% (Set)

CONNECTIVITY

  • Input

    HDMI (HDCP 2.2), DP (HDCP 1.3), USB 2.0 Type A, USB 2.0 Type A (Touch Control Board Only)

  • Output

    DP, Audio, USB 2.0 Type B (Touch USB)

  • External Control

    RS232C In/Out, RJ45 (LAN) In/Out, IR In (External IR Receiver)

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Color

    Matt Silver

  • Bezel Width

    7.9 / 7.9 / 7.9 / 144.5 mm (T / R / L / B)

  • Weight (Head)

    (Head) 14.6 kg
    (Signage Box) 3.4 kg

  • Monitor Dimension (W × H × D)

    (Head) 1,225.5 x 832.9 x 7.0 mm
    (Signage Box) 782.8 x 238.4 x 34.7 mm

  • Monitor Dimensions with Stand (W × H × D)

    No

  • VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

    No

  • Protection Glass

    Depth 3.0 mm , Tempered / Chemical Strengthening,Anti-Reflective, Shatter-Proof

FEATURE

  • Key Feature

    Internal Memory (16GB), Temperature Sensor, FAN, webOS 4.0, Embedded CMS (Local Contents Scheduling, Group Manager), USB Plug & Play, Fail Over, Video Tag (4), Rotation (Screen Rotation), Gapless Playback, Setting Data Cloning, SNMP, ISM Method, Auto Set ID, Status Mailing, Control Manager, Crestron Connected®(Network based control), PM Mode, Wake on LAN, HDMI-CEC(Compatibility may differ by equipment.), SI Server Setting, Pro:Idiom

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature Range

    0 °C to 40 °C

  • Operation Humidity Range

    10% to 80%

POWER

  • Power Supply

    AC 100–240 V ~, 50/60 Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Typ./Max

    250 W / 280 W

  • BTU (British Thermal Unit)

    853 BTU/Hr (Typ.), 955 BTU/Hr (Max.)

SOUND

  • Speaker

    No

CERTIFICATION

  • Safety

    CB, NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

  • ErP

    Yes (EU Only)

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

  • OPS type compatible

    No

  • OPS Power Built In

    No

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • SuperSign CMS

    Yes

  • SuperSign Control / Control+

    Yes

  • SuperSign Media Editor

    Yes

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Remote Controller, Power Cord, QSG, IR Receiver, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, FFC Cables (1,600 mm × 4 ea for Connection Between Panel and Signage Box), HDMI Cable (3 M), Micro to A Type USB Cable (1.8 M for Connection Between Touch and Signage Box), A to B Type USB Cable (Touch Out), Tape (10 ea for Cabling / 10 ea EMI Gasket Tape), Screw (M4 × L22, 12 ea / M4 Nut 12 ea / M3 × L5.5, 8 ea / M3 × L3.5, 20 ea), Shield Cover Ass'y, Rubber Damper 4 ea, Touch Cable Holder 2 ea