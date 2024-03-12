About Cookies on This Site

EW5TP 系列 - 30 吋 OLED 透明觸控顯示屏

功能

圖庫

規格

支援

EW5TP 系列 - 30 吋 OLED 透明觸控顯示屏

30EW5TP-A

EW5TP 系列 - 30 吋 OLED 透明觸控顯示屏

()
  • 30EW5TP-A 的正視圖連填充圖像
  • 30EW5TP-A 的 -45 度側視圖與填充影像
  • 30EW5TP-A 的正視圖
  • 30EW5TP-A 的 -45 度側視圖
  • 30EW5TP-A 的 -90 度側視圖
  • 30EW5TP-A 的 +45 度側視圖
  • 30EW5TP-A 的 +90 度側視圖
  • 30EW5TP-A 的後視圖
  • 30EW5TP-A 的頂視圖
30EW5TP-A 的正視圖連填充圖像
30EW5TP-A 的 -45 度側視圖與填充影像
30EW5TP-A 的正視圖
30EW5TP-A 的 -45 度側視圖
30EW5TP-A 的 -90 度側視圖
30EW5TP-A 的 +45 度側視圖
30EW5TP-A 的 +90 度側視圖
30EW5TP-A 的後視圖
30EW5TP-A 的頂視圖

主要功能

  • 亮度 (Typ.) ：200 / 600 nit (APL 100% / 25%，無玻璃)
  • 高透明度︰ 37% (設定)
  • 邊框：7.9 mm (T/R/L)、114.7 mm (B)
  • 介面：HDMI / DP / USB 2.0 / Touch USB / RS232C / RJ45 / IR / Audio
  • 觸控式 P-Cap、正面鋼化玻璃 (3T)
更多

看見，前所未見
LG OLED 透明顯示屏

一間高檔商店的展示架上安裝了 OLED 透明顯示屏，一位女士與透明屏幕互動時，屏幕上顯示出與其後方貨架上展示的手袋完美融合的圖案。

* 此頁面的所有圖像僅供參考。

精準生動的色彩

自發光像素使透明顯示屏也能展現精準生動的色彩。廣闊的視角令內容栩栩如生，並無縫自然地融入周遭環境。

有位男士正在瀏覽透明 OLED 螢幕顯示的甜品餐單照片，以獲取資訊。

簡單直接的觸控式 P-Cap

因應各行各業對客戶互動服務的需求，顯示屏上新增 P-Cap 觸控感應膜，讓其利用性得到擴展。輕鬆觸控，就能投入精彩內容。

在咖啡店內，一位女士正輕觸 OLED 顯示屏的屏幕選擇菜單上的項目。

在博物館，一個父親和兩個孩子正在輕觸透明 OLED 顯示屏的屏幕，學習關於北極熊的知識。屏幕上除了展示說明之外，亦透過屏幕展示迷你北極熊模型。

高透明度

LG OLED 技術使 OLED 透明觸控顯示屏無需背光單元或液晶層，令機身更纖薄，即使配備 P-Cap 觸控膜也能達到高透明度。既能清晰顯示螢幕後的物件，亦能顯示相關資訊。

在屏幕附上纖薄透明的鋼化玻璃，加強保護產品及用戶安全。

防護鋼化玻璃

直接觸碰顯示屏有機會造成損傷或刮痕。正面的鋼化玻璃保護產品免受外力影響，而其防碎玻璃能最大程度地減低客戶受傷。

增強空間通用性

透過最先進的 LG OLED 透明顯示屏享受非凡體驗，突破屏幕與周圍環境的界限，將人與不同的空間無縫連繫。

一對男女輕觸安裝在酒店大堂前檯的 OLED 透明顯示屏來選擇房間。 銀行櫃檯裝有兩個 OLED 透明顯示屏，屏幕上顯示銀行產品廣告。 在電話店展示手提電話的桌子前安裝了 OLED 透明顯示屏，該 OLED 透明顯示屏的屏幕上顯示手提電話的功能。 在裝有 OLED 透明顯示屏的咖啡店，一位女士輕觸 OLED 透明顯示屏的屏幕來查看菜單。

* LG 不提供安裝配件。

列印

所有規格

面板

  • 螢幕尺寸（吋）

    30

  • 面板技術

    OLED

  • 背光類型

    OLED

  • 長寬比

    16:9

  • 實際解像度

    1366 x 768 (HD)

  • 更新率

    120Hz

  • 亮度

    200/600nit (APL 100%/25%, without Glass)

  • 對比度

    200,000:1

  • Dynamic CR

    NO

  • 色域

    BT709 110%

  • 觀賞角度（水平 x 垂直）

    178º x 178º

  • 色深（色彩數目）

    1.07 Billion colors

  • 回應時間

    0.1ms (G to G), 8ms (MPRT)

  • 表面處理（霧度）

    Haze 3% (SET)

  • 壽命

    30,000Hrs (Typ.)

  • 運作時間（小時/日）

    18/7 (Moving Content Only)

  • 縱向/橫向

    YES / YES

  • 透明度

    37% (SET)

  • QWP（四分之一波片）

    N/A

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI 輸入

    YES (1ea)

  • HDMI 輸入（HDCP 版本）

    2.2/1.4

  • DP 輸入

    YES (HDCP 1.3)

  • DVI-D 輸入

    NO

  • RGB 輸入

    NO

  • 音訊輸入

    NO

  • RS232C 輸入

    YES

  • RJ45(LAN) 輸入

    YES (1ea)

  • 紅外線輸入

    YES

  • USB 輸入

    USB2.0 Type A (2ea)

  • HDMI 輸出

    NO

  • DP 輸出

    YES

  • 音訊輸出

    YES

  • 觸控 USB

    USB2.0 Type B (1ea)

  • 外置喇叭輸出

    NO

  • RS232C 輸出

    YES

  • RJ45(LAN) 輸出

    YES

  • 紅外線輸出

    YES (Sharing RS232C Out)

  • Daisy Chain

    NO

機械規格

  • 邊框色彩

    Transparent

  • 邊框闊度

    T/R/L/B : 7.9/7.9/7.9/114.7mm

  • 重量（屏身）

    4.2Kg (Head), 2.4Kg (Signage Box)

  • 包裝後的重量

    10.1Kg

  • 顯示器尺寸（闊 x 高 x 深）

    680.2 x 496.2 x 15.3mm (Head), 449.2 x 288.6 x 42.8mm (Signage Box)

  • 顯示器尺寸（連支架）（闊 x 高 x 深）

    N/A

  • 把手

    NO

  • VESA 標準安裝介面

    N/A

  • 紙箱尺寸（闊 x 高 x 深）

    826 x 593 x 195mm

  • 重量（屏身+支架）

    N/A

防護玻璃

  • 厚度

    3mm

  • 防護等級

    N/A

  • 回火/化學強化

    Chemical strengthening

  • 抗反射

    YES

  • 紅外線 - 阻力 (IR)

    N/A

  • 防碎

    YES

功能 - 硬件

  • 內部記憶體 (eMMC)

    16GB

  • Wi-Fi/BT（內置）

    NO

  • 溫度感應器

    YES

  • 自動亮度感應器

    NO

  • 像素感應器

    NO

  • 近距離感測功能

    NO

  • 電流感應器

    NO

  • BLU 感應器

    NO

  • 濕度感應器

    NO

  • 加速（陀螺儀）感應器

    NO

  • 電源指示燈

    NO

  • 本機密鑰操作

    NO

  • 風扇（內置）

    NO

功能 - 軟件

  • 操作系統版本 (webOS)

    webOS 7.5

  • 本機內容排定

    YES

  • 共同管理

    YES

  • USB Plug & Play

    YES

  • 故障處理

    YES

  • 啟動標誌圖像

    NO

  • 無訊號影像

    NO

  • RS232C 同步

    YES

  • 本機網絡同步

    YES

  • 背光同步

    NO

  • PIP

    NO

  • PBP

    NO

  • Screen Share

    NO

  • Video Tag

    YES (4 Video Tag)

  • Play Via URL

    NO

  • 旋轉螢幕

    YES

  • 外部輸入旋轉

    NO

  • 無間播放

    YES

  • 圖塊模式設定

    NO

  • 設定數據複製

    YES

  • SNMP

    YES

  • ISM 方式

    YES

  • 自動設定 ID

    NO

  • 狀態投遞

    YES

  • 控制管理員

    YES

  • Cisco 認證

    NO

  • 已連接 Crestron

    NO

  • 智能節能

    NO

  • PM 模式

    YES

  • 網絡喚醒

    YES

  • 網絡準備

    NO

  • BEACON

    NO

  • HDMI-CEC

    YES

  • SI 伺服器設定

    YES

  • webRTC

    NO

  • Pro:Idiom

    NO

  • 亮度補償

    NO

  • 灰階白平衡設定

    NO

  • 掃描反轉

    NO

環境狀況

  • 操作溫度

    0 °C to 40 °C

  • 操作濕度

    10 % to 80 %

電源

  • 電源供應

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • 電源類型

    Built-in Power

耗電量

  • BTU（英國熱單位）

    154 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 294 BTU/Hr(Max.)

  • 智能節能 (70%)

    N/A

  • DPM

    0.5W

  • 關機

    0.5W

  • 最大

    86W

  • 標準

    45W (IEC 62087)

音效

  • 喇叭（內置）

    NO

認證

  • 安全

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

  • ERP / 能源之星

    YES / NO

  • ePEAT（只限美國）

    NO

OPS 兼容性

  • OPS 類別兼容

    N/A

  • OPS 電源內置

    N/A

軟件兼容性

  • SuperSign CMS

    YES

  • SuperSign Control+

    YES

  • SuperSign WB

    NO

  • SuperSign Cloud

    YES

  • Promota

    NO

  • Mobile CMS

    YES

  • Connected Care

    YES

語言

  • OSD

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Polski, Türkçe, Arabic

配件

  • 基本

    Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, IR receiver, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, MCX/Harness Cables(3Mx4ea/3Mx2ea for connection between panel and Signage Box), HDMI Cable(3M), Micro to A type USB cable(3M, for connection between Touch and Signage Box), A to B type USB cable(Touch out), Screw(M4xL22,12ea / M4 Nut 12ea / M3xL5.5(Silver),M3xL5.5(Black) 8ea), Shield Cover Assy', Rubber Damper 4ea, Touch Cable Holder 2ea, MCX Cable Holder 2ea

  • 選購

    NO

特殊功能

  • 覆蓋觸控兼容性

    N/A

  • 智能校準

    N/A

  • 傾斜度（朝上）

    N/A

  • 傾斜度（朝下）

    N/A

  • IP 級別

    N/A

  • 敷形塗層（電源板）

    YES

  • 電源保護

    N/A

  • 陽光直射

    N/A

專用功能 - 觸控

  • 可觸控對象大小

    Ø8 mm ↑

  • 回應時間（Windows 10 PC 上的「Paint」應用程式）

    100ms ↓

  • 準確度（標準）

    2mm

  • 介面

    USB2.0

  • 防護玻璃厚度

    3mm (Anti-Reflective / Anti-Finger print)

  • 防護玻璃傳輸

    85% (Typ.)

  • 操作系統支援

    Windows 10/11

  • 多點觸控

    Max. 10 Points