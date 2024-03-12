About Cookies on This Site

27 吋全高清 All-in-One Thin Client (Windows)

功能

圖庫

規格

支援

27 吋全高清 All-in-One Thin Client (Windows)

27CN650W-AC

27 吋全高清 All-in-One Thin Client (Windows)

()
LG 27 吋全高清 All-in-One Thin Client (Windows), 27CN650W-AC
主要功能

  • 全高清 (1920x1080) IPS 顯示屏
  • 內置全高清網絡攝影機
  • 四核心處理器
  • 無扇葉設計 更寧靜
  • Windows 10 IoT Enterprise
  • LG Cloud Device Manager
更多

透過雲端運算，獲享升級安全保障，隨時隨地方便存取，提升操作效率，改善彼此合作，促使業務持續營運，並有效節省成本。

為甚麼選擇雲端網絡電腦

高效能及安全可靠

LG 提供多個不同類型的 Thin Client 產品，與傳統個人電腦裝置相比能，Thin Client 能提升運作性能同時減省成本，提供更佳的工作環境。

效能更加強大，匯集處理器 (Intel® Celeron J4105)、RAM (4GB DDR4) 及儲存空間 (16GB eMMC)。

LG 顯示器採用 IPS，帶來廣闊視角 178̊。

27 吋全高清 IPS 顯示屏

不同角度皆呈現清晰影像

採用 IPS 技術的 LG 全高清顯示屏可顯示更清晰一致的真實色彩。它能在你與他人一同檢視圖表或報告時提供舒適的視覺體驗，供任何角度皆為清晰影像。

資訊科技管理員可透過網絡用戶界面，控制多部雲端裝置。安全極致、節省成本、高效管理，縱享多重好處。
支援最多 2 部顯示屏

最快捷、有效率的工作台

LG 27CN650W 支援高達 4K UHD 解像度的雙顯示屏。屏幕設定選項讓工作運用更靈活，讓用家提升效率，節省時間。
三屏幕設置連兩部 27UL850 顯示器。
*27CN650N 顯示屏支援高達全高清解像度 (1920x1080)。

USB Type-C™

透過一個 USB Type-C™ 連接埠，提供高達 4K 高解像度圖像，同時以更快速度傳輸數據。

各種界面

1) DisplayPort 2) USB Type-C™ 3) USB 3.0 4) Gigabit Ethernet 5) SFP 功能 6) HDMI 7) 耳機及麥克風組合 8) USB 2.0
伸縮式全高清網絡攝像機，面對面舉行網上會議。

伸縮式全高清網絡攝像機

增強可用性及安全性

設有伸縮式內置全高清網絡攝像機，配合升級安全設定及整合式喇叭，適合舉辦各種會議及視像會議。

採用無風扇設計，提供寧靜的工作環境，並提高成本效益。

無扇葉設計

運作更寧靜，同時減低成本

無扇葉設計增加了 27CN650N 的壽命同時減少產品替換成本。低噪音運作提供愉悅的工作環境，同時降低能源消耗，減少管理成本。

 

旋轉、旋軸、傾斜度、高度及所附一鍵式支架的產品視圖。
人體工學設計

更好的工作環境

可作傾斜、旋轉、轉軸和高度調節等選項，為工作環境提供最佳的舒適環境。產品配有一鍵式支架，更省時便利設置多個 Thin Client。
列印

所有規格

INFO

  • Product name

    雲端電腦

  • Year

    2021

DISPLAY

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    N/A

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Curvature

    不支援

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.3114 x 0.3114

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Size [cm]

    68.6

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

FEATURES

  • OverClocking

    不支援

  • AMD FreeSync™

    不支援

  • Auto Brightness

    不支援

  • Auto Input Switch

    不支援

  • Black Stabilizer

    支援

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    不支援

  • Color Weakness

    支援

  • Crosshair

    不支援

  • Dolby Vision™

    不支援

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    不支援

  • Flicker Safe

    支援

  • FPS Counter

    不支援

  • HDR 10

    不支援

  • HDR Effect

    不支援

  • HW Calibration

    不支援

  • Mini-LED Technology

    不支援

  • Nano IPS™ Technology

    不支援

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    不支援

  • PBP

    不支援

  • PIP

    不支援

  • Reader Mode

    支援

  • RGB LED Lighting

    不支援

  • Smart Energy Saving

    支援

  • Super Resolution+

    支援

  • User Defined Key

    不支援

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    不支援

  • VRR

    不支援

  • Advanced True Wide Pol.

    不支援

  • Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

    不支援

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    不支援

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

    不支援

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    支援

ACCESSORY

  • DVI-D

    不支援

  • Display Port

    不支援

  • HDMI

    不支援

  • Thunderbolt

    不支援

  • USB-C

    不支援

CONNECTIVITY

  • Thunderbolt

    不支援

  • Audio In

    不支援

  • Built-in KVM

    不支援

  • Daisy Chain

    不支援

  • DisplayPort

    支援 (Out 1 組)

  • DP Version

    1.2

  • DVI-D

    不支援

  • D-Sub

    不支援

  • HDMI

    支援 (1組)

  • Headphone out

    不支援

  • Line out

    不支援

  • Mic In

    不支援

  • Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)

    不支援

  • Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)

    N/A

  • USB-C

    支援 (Out 1 組)

  • USB-C (Data Transsmission)

    支援

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    N/A

SOUND

  • Rich Bass

    不支援

  • DTS HP:X

    不支援

  • Maxx Audio

    支援

  • Speaker

    3W x 2

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    1.24W

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    少於 1.0W

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    29W

  • Type

    外部電源（變壓器)

MECHANICAL

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

  • Display Position Adjustments

    傾斜 / 高度 / 旋轉 / Pivot 旋轉

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    7.8

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    707x516x233

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    622.3x371.5x61.0

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    Aadapt to the rest based on above

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    1.5

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    5.6