34 吋 UltraWide™ All-in-One Thin Client (non OS)

功能

圖庫

規格

支援

34 吋 UltraWide™ All-in-One Thin Client (non OS)

34CN650N-6A

34 吋 UltraWide™ All-in-One Thin Client (non OS)

()
主要功能

  • UltraWide 全高清 (2560x1080) IPS 顯示屏
  • 全高清網絡攝影機
  • 四核心處理器
  • 無扇葉設計 更寧靜
更多

透過雲端運算環境，獲享升級安全保障，隨時隨地方便存取，提升操作效率，改善彼此合作，促使業務持續營運，並有效節省成本。

為甚麼選擇雲端網絡電腦

高效能及安全可靠

LG 提供多個不同類型的 Thin Client 產品，與傳統個人電腦裝置相比能，
Thin Client 能提升運作性能同時減省成本，提供更佳的工作環境。

效能強大，匯集處理器 (Intel® Celeron J4105)、RAM (4GB DDR4) 及儲存空間 (16GB eMMC)

四核心處理器

功效更強大

34CN650N 備有先進的四核心處理器及強大的記憶系統，有助更快更輕易完成工作。

LG 顯示器採用 IPS，帶來廣闊視角 178̊。另外，與 16:9 全高清顯示屏相比，21:9 UltraWide™ 全高清解像度 (2560x1080) 額外提供多達 33% 的畫面空間。

34 吋 UltraWide™ 全高清 IPS 顯示屏

更多工作空間

與16:9 全高清顯示屏相比，21:9 UltraWide™ 全高清解像度 (2560x1080) 額外提供多達 33% 的畫面空間。
透過 IPS 面板，從任何視角都能看到統一而清晰的畫質。您可用於同時間檢視多個視窗，並與同事輕鬆共享屏幕。

三屏幕設置連兩部 27UL850 顯示器。

支援最多 2 部顯示屏

最快捷、有效率的工作台

LG 34CN650N 支援高達 4K UHD 解像度的雙顯示屏。屏幕設定選項讓工作運用更靈活，讓用家提升效率，節省時間。

*34CN650N 顯示屏支援高達 UltraWide™ 全高清解像度 (2560x1080)。

USB Type-C™

透過一個 USB Type-C™ 連接埠，提供高達 4K 高解像度圖像，同時以更快速度傳輸數據。

不同界面

1) DisplayPort 2) USB Type-C™ 3) USB 3.0 4) Gigabit Ethernet 5) SFP 功能 6) HDMI 7) 耳機 8) USB 2.0
伸縮式全高清網絡攝像機提供更高的安全性及內置揚聲器

伸縮式全高清網絡攝像機

增強可用性及安全性

設有伸縮式內置全高清網絡攝像機，配合升級安全設定及整合式喇叭，適合舉辦各種會議及視像會議。

採用無風扇設計，提供寧靜的工作環境，並提高成本效益。

無扇葉設計

運作更寧靜，同時減低成本

無扇葉設計增加了 34CN650N 的壽命同時減少產品替換成本。低噪音運作提供愉悅的工作環境，同時降低能源消耗，減少管理成本。

近無邊框設計、傾斜度、高度及所附一鍵式支架的產品詳細視圖。

人體工學設計

更好的工作環境

配有一鍵式支架，更省時便利設置多個 Thin Client。支架方便使用，
更改顯示屏的高度及傾斜度，為工作環境提供最佳的舒適環境。
列印

所有規格

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    613.5 x 569.3 x 239.3(↑) 613.5 x 459.3 x 239.3(↓)

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    613.5 x 363.5 x 45.4

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    694 x 496 x 212

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    5.75

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    3.95

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    7.7

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    支援

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR™ 400

  • HDR Effect

    支援

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    支援

  • Flicker Safe

    支援

  • Reader Mode

    支援

  • Color Weakness

    支援

  • Super Resolution+

    支援

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium

  • VRR

    支援

  • Black Stabilizer

    支援

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    支援

  • Auto Input Switch

    支援

  • Smart Energy Saving

    支援

INFO

  • Product name

    UHD

  • Year

    2023

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    支援 (2組)

  • DisplayPort

    支援 (1組)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • USB-C

    支援 (1組)

  • USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    3840x2160@144Hz

  • USB-C (Data Transsmission)

    支援

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    90W

  • USB Downstream Port

    支援 (2組/ver3.0)

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

POWER

  • Type

    外部電源（變壓器)

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    60W

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    66W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    少於 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    少於 0.3W

STANDARD

  • RoHS

    支援

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    支援 (ver 2.1)

  • USB-C

    支援

  • Display Port

    支援

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Size [cm]

    68.4

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Panel Type

    VA

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.1554 x 0.1554

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    320

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    400

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    DCI-P3 86.4% (CIE1976)

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    3000:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    4000:1

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    144

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    支援

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    支援

SOUND

  • Speaker

    5W x 2

  • Maxx Audio

    支援

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    傾斜 / 高度 / Pivot 旋轉

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100