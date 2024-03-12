About Cookies on This Site

Zero Client TERA2 V 系列箱體式裝置

功能

圖庫

規格

支援

Zero Client TERA2 V 系列箱體式裝置

CBV42-BP

Zero Client TERA2 V 系列箱體式裝置

()
主要功能

  • Teradici® Tera2321 | PCoIP 協定
  • 耗電量低
  • 無扇葉設計 更寧靜
  • 多種連接選項
  • 簡易安裝
更多

高效能及安全可靠1

為甚麼選擇雲端網絡電腦

高效能及安全可靠

LG 提供多個不同類型的 Zero Client 產品，與傳統個人電腦裝置相比能，Zero Client 能提升運作性能同時減省成本，提供更佳的工作環境。
強大且安全的雲端網絡電腦1
LG Zero Client

強大且安全的雲端網絡電腦

設有 Teradici PCoIP®* 能進行硬件解碼，允許主機 處理更多工作，同時可節省能源消耗。一旦 CBV42-BP 被拔除，所有數據便無法檢視，所以用家可以體驗高度安全的環境。

*teradici TERA2321 PCoIP® 處理器晶片
**實際能源消耗可能會因網絡和用途而不同。

提供多個連接埠1

提供多個連接埠

(1) 麥克風輸入
(2) 耳機輸出
(3) USB 2.0
(4) DVI-I
(5) DisplayPort
(6) 千兆乙太網絡 (Gigabit Ethernet)
運作更寧靜，同時減低成本1
無扇葉設計

運作更寧靜，同時減低成本

無扇葉設計增加了 CBV42-BP 的壽命同時減少產品替換成本。低噪音運作提供愉悅的工作環境，同時降低能源消耗，減少管理成本。
列印

所有規格

INFO

  • Product name

    雲端電腦

  • Year

    2019

STANDARD

  • RoHS

    支援

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    不支援

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

    不支援

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    不支援

ACCESSORY

  • DVI-D

    不支援

  • Display Port

    不支援

  • HDMI

    不支援

  • Thunderbolt

    不支援

  • USB-C

    不支援

CONNECTIVITY

  • Thunderbolt

    不支援

  • Audio In

    不支援

  • Built-in KVM

    不支援

  • Daisy Chain

    不支援

  • DisplayPort

    支援 (Out 1 組)

  • DP Version

    1.2

  • DVI-D

    不支援

  • DVI (Max Resolution at Hz)

    1920 x 1200 at 60Hz

  • D-Sub

    不支援

  • D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    不支援

  • HDMI

    不支援

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

  • Line out

    不支援

  • Mic In

    支援

  • Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)

    不支援

  • Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)

    N/A

  • USB-C

    不支援

  • USB-C (Data Transsmission)

    不支援

  • USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    不支援

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    N/A

SOUND

  • Rich Bass

    不支援

  • DTS HP:X

    不支援

  • Maxx Audio

    不支援

  • Speaker

    不支援

MECHANICAL

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    0.67

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    266 x 199 x 155

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    185 x 144 x 31

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    Aadapt to the rest based on above

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    1.5

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    0.65

FEATURES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    不支援

  • Auto Brightness

    不支援

  • Black Stabilizer

    不支援

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    不支援

  • Color Weakness

    不支援

  • Crosshair

    不支援

  • Dolby Vision™

    不支援

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    不支援

  • Flicker Safe

    不支援

  • HDR 10

    不支援

  • HW Calibration

    不支援

  • Nano IPS™ Technology

    不支援

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    不支援

  • Others (Features)

    不支援

  • PBP

    不支援

  • PIP

    不支援

  • Reader Mode

    不支援

  • Smart Energy Saving

    不支援

  • Super Resolution+

    不支援

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    不支援

  • Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

    不支援

POWER

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    少於 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    6W

  • Type

    外部電源（變壓器)