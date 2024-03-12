Zero Client TERA2 V 系列箱體式裝置

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
所有規格
基本規格
-
產品類型
箱體式裝置
電源
-
類型
Adapter(19V DC, wall-type)
-
輸入
100 ~ 240V AC
-
Typical (Watts)
6W
-
Off (Watts)
0.5W
連接
-
DVI
Yes(DVI-D 1ea, DVI-I 1ea)
-
Ethernet
Yes (10/100/1,000)
-
USB
6 (USB2.0)
-
Mic In
Yes
-
Headphone Out
Yes
解像度
-
D-SUB (Signal-output)
1920 X 1200 (Max)
-
DVI (Signal-output)
1920 X 1200 (Max)
OSD
-
國家 (語言)
English, French, Germany, Spanish, Italian, Portuguese, Korean, Japanese, Chinese, Simplified Chinese, Greek
-
語言數目
11
機械
-
前顏色
Black Texture
-
背版顏色
Black Texture
-
支架顏色
Black Texture
-
底座
Black Texture
-
可拆卸底板
Yes
尺寸／重量
-
套裝(連底座) (W*H*D) mm
189.3 * 143.6 * 70.3
-
套裝(不連底座) (W*H*D) mm
185.0 * 143.6 * 30.5
-
掛牆架
Yes
-
套裝(連底座) kg
0.66kg
-
套裝(不連底座) kg
0.66kg
標準
-
UL(cUL)
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
Yes
-
VESA Mount
Yes (Wall-mount ready)
配件
-
電源線
Yes