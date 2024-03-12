About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
19 吋 1.3MP 臨床檢查醫療顯示器

功能

圖庫

規格

支援

19 吋 1.3MP 臨床檢查醫療顯示器

19HK312C-B

19 吋 1.3MP 臨床檢查醫療顯示器

()
  • LG 19 吋 1.3MP 臨床檢查醫療顯示器, 19HK312C-B
  • LG 19 吋 1.3MP 臨床檢查醫療顯示器, 19HK312C-B
  • LG 19 吋 1.3MP 臨床檢查醫療顯示器, 19HK312C-B
  • LG 19 吋 1.3MP 臨床檢查醫療顯示器, 19HK312C-B
  • LG 19 吋 1.3MP 臨床檢查醫療顯示器, 19HK312C-B
  • LG 19 吋 1.3MP 臨床檢查醫療顯示器, 19HK312C-B
  • LG 19 吋 1.3MP 臨床檢查醫療顯示器, 19HK312C-B
  • LG 19 吋 1.3MP 臨床檢查醫療顯示器, 19HK312C-B
  • LG 19 吋 1.3MP 臨床檢查醫療顯示器, 19HK312C-B
  • LG 19 吋 1.3MP 臨床檢查醫療顯示器, 19HK312C-B
LG 19 吋 1.3MP 臨床檢查醫療顯示器, 19HK312C-B
LG 19 吋 1.3MP 臨床檢查醫療顯示器, 19HK312C-B
LG 19 吋 1.3MP 臨床檢查醫療顯示器, 19HK312C-B
LG 19 吋 1.3MP 臨床檢查醫療顯示器, 19HK312C-B
LG 19 吋 1.3MP 臨床檢查醫療顯示器, 19HK312C-B
LG 19 吋 1.3MP 臨床檢查醫療顯示器, 19HK312C-B
LG 19 吋 1.3MP 臨床檢查醫療顯示器, 19HK312C-B
LG 19 吋 1.3MP 臨床檢查醫療顯示器, 19HK312C-B
LG 19 吋 1.3MP 臨床檢查醫療顯示器, 19HK312C-B
LG 19 吋 1.3MP 臨床檢查醫療顯示器, 19HK312C-B

主要功能

  • 亮度 330nits 及 NTSC 72%
  • DICOM part 14
  • 快速回應時間
  • 亮度穩定性
  • 雙向樞軸設計
更多

電子通訊訂閱優惠

送咖啡電子現金劵兩張 (每張價值HK$25)

了解優惠

亮度 330nits 及 NTSC 72% 精確解像度

臨床檢查顯示器提供高達 330nits 的亮度以及 NTSC 72% 的色域，使其顯示更明亮，色彩顯示更廣闊，為醫療專業人提供精確的圖像畫質及最佳的灰色度。

DICOM part 14

顯示器獲得由 NEMA 及 ACR 共同制定的 DICOM Part 14 認證，所顯示的醫療影像的灰度色調及圖像和質量均符合嚴格的指引。

* NEMA 是指 National Electrical Manufactures Association。ACR 是指 America College of Radiology。

亮度穩定性

傳感器會自動偵測四周環境的光亮度，當背光時，顯示屏會自動補償亮度，以保持亮度穩定性。

反應時間快速

藉由低輸入延遲和快速反應時間，因此顯示器可快速接收訊號並顯示清晰的圖像，以便醫生再作精確的診斷並進行檢查。

不閃爍技術

不閃爍技術減少屏幕閃爍的情況，有助於減輕長時間輪班工作的醫療專業人員的眼睛疲勞。

閱讀模式

閱讀模式技術可減少藍光，減少醫療專業人員的眼睛疲勞。

雙向樞軸設計

根據醫療專業人員的需求、醫療環境或其他醫療裝置一起進行配置。
列印

所有規格

PANEL

  • Size

    19" class (19" Diag.)

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Color Gamut (CIE1931)

    NTSC 72%

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M (8bit)

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    0.294mm x 0.294mm

  • Aspect Ratio

    5:4

  • Resolution

    1280 x 1024

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    330 cd/m2

  • Contrast Ratio (Original)

    900:1

  • (DFC)

    Mega

  • Response Time (on/off)

    14ms (Typ)

  • (GTG)

    5ms (Faster)

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178/178

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti-Glare 3H

SIGNAL INPUT

  • HDMI

    x1 (1.4)

  • DisplayPort

    x1 (1.2)

  • D-Sub

    x1

  • DVI-D

    x1

  • USB

    USB3.0 1up 2down

  • [ Jack Location ]

    Rear

POWER

  • Type

    PSU (Internal Power)

  • Input

    100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

  • Output

    24V 2.1A

  • Normal On (Max) (Brightness100 + USB Load)

    50W

  • Sleep Mode (Max)

    0.5W

  • DC Off(Max)

    0.5W

HDMI AND DP FREQUENCY

  • H-Frequency (D-Sub)

    30~83 kHz

  • V-Frequency (D-Sub)

    56~75 Hz

  • H-Frequency (DVI-D)

    30~83 kHz

  • V-Frequency (DVI-D)

    56~75 Hz

FREQUENCY

  • D-Sub

    30~83 kHz

  • DVI-D

    56~75 Hz

  • HDMI

    30~83 kHz

  • DisplayPort

    56~75 Hz

RESOLUTION

  • Digital (HDMI)

    1280 x 1024

  • Digital (DVI-D)

    1280 x 1024

  • HDMI

    1280 x 1024

  • D-sub

    1280 x 1024

CONTROL KEY

  • Key Number (Power Key Included)

    7

  • Key Type

    Tact

  • LED Color(On mode)

    Green

  • LED Color (Power save mode)

    Green Blinking

  • [ Key Location ]

    Front

OSD

  • Country

    Worldwide

  • Number of Language

    17

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Picture Mode

    Yes

  • Original Ratio

    Yes

  • Super Resolution+

    Yes

  • Gamma

    Gamma 1.8, Gamma 2.0, Gamma 2.2,Gamma 2.4, Gamma 2.6, DICOM Gamma curve

  • Color Temperature

    6500K / 7500K / 9300K, Manual (5000K ~ 10000K)

  • DICOM Mode

    Yes (Kδ <= 10%)

  • Factory Calibration

    Yes (Delta E≤5, Gamma 1.8 ~ 2.6 / DICOM curve)

  • H/W Calibration

    Yes (Calibration 1-2 Mode)

  • Dynamic Sync Mode (Thru Mode)

    Yes

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • Brightness Stabilization

    Yes

  • Uniformity Compensation

    Yes

  • DDC/CI

    Yes

  • HDCP

    Yes

  • Key Lock

    Yes

  • Plug & Play

    Yes

  • Response Time Control

    Yes

  • DPM

    Yes

  • Color Calibrated

    Yes

  • User Preset

    Yes

  • Dual controller

    Yes

  • Flicker Safe

    Yes

  • Automatic Standby

    Yes

  • Six Axis Control

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • True Color Pro

    Yes

  • 4 screen split

    Yes

  • On Screen Control

    Yes

COLOR

  • Front

    Black

  • Back Cover

    Black

  • Stand

    Black

  • Base

    Black

STAND

  • Base Detachable

    Yes

  • One Click stand set-up

    Yes

  • Tilt(Angle)

    Yes

  • Swivel

    Yes (-177.5° ~ +177.5°)

  • Height(mm)

    Yes (range 130mm)

  • Pivot

    Yes ( -90~0~+90)

CABINET

  • Monitor (with Stand)

    16.1" x 9.8" x 15.3"

  • Monitor (without Stand)

    16.1" x 2.3" x 13.5"

  • Box

    47.5" x 50.4" x 19.9"

  • VESA® Wall Mount

    100 x 100

  • Weight (With Stand)

    11.2 lbs

  • Weight (without Stand)

    6.4 lbs

  • Weight (Box)

    16.3 Ibs.

STANDARD

  • FDA(US)

    FDA Class I

  • CE (EU)

    Yes

  • CMDR (Canada)

    CMDR (Canada)

  • cUL (US/Canada)

    ANSI/AAMI ES 60601-1 CSA CAN/CSA-C22.2 NO. 60601-1

  • IEC (Global)

    IEC60601-1

  • FCC

    FCC part 15 Class A

  • RoHS / REACH / WEEE

    Yes

  • EN (EU) and CB (EU)

    EN60601-1

  • CE MDD (EU)

    CE (MDD) Class I

  • CCC (China) / CISPR (Global) / ICES-003 / CE (EU) / RCM (Aus)

    Yes

  • Others

    DICOM part 14

  • Windows 10

    Yes

ACCESSORY

  • Power Cord

    Yes (5.9 ft)

  • D-Sub

    Yes

  • DVI-D

    Yes

  • HDMI

    Yes

  • USB

    Yes (USB3.0)

  • Display Port (1.2)

    Yes

  • Factory Calibration Report

    Yes

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

  • CD-ROM

    Yes (User Manual/True Color Pro/Dual Controller/On Screen Control 2.0)

  • Others

    Adapter

OTHER

  • UPC

    7 19192 61760 5

  • Warranty

    3-Year Limited Warranty Parts/Labor/Backlight