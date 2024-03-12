About Cookies on This Site

27 吋 UHD 8MP 醫療手術顯示器

27 吋 UHD 8MP 醫療手術顯示器

27HJ710S-W

27 吋 UHD 8MP 醫療手術顯示器

LG 27 吋 UHD 8MP 醫療手術顯示器, 27HJ710S-W
主要功能

  • UHD 8MP (3840x2160) IPS 顯示屏
  • sRGB 超過 115% + 深紅色
  • DICOM Part 14，高亮度穩定性
  • 動態同步模式及快速回應時間
  • IP 級別防塵防水，防反光
最佳的手術室顯示器

LG 手術室顯示器的圖像質素符合手術室要求，不僅可用以進行詳細觀察，還可以進行多個成像顯示應用。

色域 sRGB 超過115%，增強深紅色顯示

8MP IPS 顯示屏不僅可以對從前難以觀察的區域進行詳細觀察，還可以進行多種影像技術應用。另外，這顯示屏提供超過 115% 以上的色域，確保色彩能夠準確呈現於顯示器。此外，因增加了專用的深紅色光譜，使醫生能夠更輕鬆地區分不同類型的組織和血管。
DICOM Part 14 和亮度穩定性

DICOM Part 14 和亮度穩定性

顯示器獲得 DICOM Part 14 ( DICOM Part 14 是由 National Electrical Manufactures Association (NEMA) 及 America College of Radiology (ACR) 共同制定，有關如何在醫療影像的應用上所使用的顯示器顯示灰度色調及圖像和質量的嚴格指導)。顯示器亦會自動偵測四周環境的光亮度，自動補償亮度，以保持亮度穩定性。以上兩者均可提高亮度，灰度色調亦可以自行校正以保持圖像的準確性。

不閃爍技術

不閃爍技術減少屏幕閃爍的情況，有助於減輕長時間輪班工作的醫療專業人員的眼睛疲勞。

*動態同步模式僅適用於 60Hz 輸入源。

防塵及防水

防塵及防水

LG手術顯示器選用耐用的物料，
前面板達防護等級 IP35，後面板的防護等級達 IP32，避免因接觸液體而受損。除了防塵及防水外，其平坦的表面亦有便於清潔。

探用光學粘合玻璃，防止反光

顯示器採用了光學粘合玻璃，減少反射性，能確保圖像呈現清晰及明亮，能協助醫護人員進行手術時觀察及執行複雜的醫療程序。
所有規格

PANEL

  • Type

    IPS + Glass

  • Size

    27" (16:9)

  • Native Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Pixel Pitch

    0.1554mm x 0.1554mm

  • Display Colors

    10bit/sRGB 99% + Deep Red

  • Viewing Angles

    178/178

  • Brightness

    800cd/m2

  • Surface Treatment

    Optical Bonding Glass (1.3T)

  • Contrast Ratio (typical)

    1000:1

  • Response Time (Typical)

    14ms (Typ.)

VIDEO SIGNALS

  • Input Terminals

    HDMI(2.0) x 1, DP(1.2) x 1, DVI-D x 1, 3G-SDI x 1

  • Output Terminals

    DP(1.2) x 1, DVI-D x 1, 3G-SDI x 1

  • Digital Scanning Frequency (H/V)

    HDMI, DP: 30~135kHz / 56~61Hz DVI-D: 30~83kHz / 56~61Hz

  • Sync Formats

    Dynamic Sync Mode (Thru Mode)

USB

  • Function

    1upstream, 1downstream (For calibration)

  • Standard

    USB3.0

POWER

  • Power Requirements

    100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

  • Maximum Power Consumption

    120W

  • Power Management

    0.3W

SENSOR

  • Yes

    Brightness Stabilization

ENVIRONMENTAL REQUIREMENTS

  • Yes

    IP35 / IP32 (Front / Back)

CERTIFICATIONS & STANDARDS

  • Yes

    IEC(IEC60601-1 / IEC60601-1-2), FCC(FCC part 15 Class A), CB, UL(UL60601-1), C-UL-US, KC, RoHS, REACH, WEEE, CISPR, EN, ANSI, AAMI, CE MDD(Class 1)

SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES

  • Yes

    Power cord, HDMI Cable, DP Cable, Adapter, CD/Book Manual

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Weight(Without Stand)

    7.7kg