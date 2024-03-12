27 吋 UHD 8MP 醫療手術顯示器

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
*動態同步模式僅適用於 60Hz 輸入源。
所有規格
PANEL
-
Type
IPS + Glass
-
Size
27" (16:9)
-
Native Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Pixel Pitch
0.1554mm x 0.1554mm
-
Display Colors
10bit/sRGB 99% + Deep Red
-
Viewing Angles
178/178
-
Brightness
800cd/m2
-
Surface Treatment
Optical Bonding Glass (1.3T)
-
Contrast Ratio (typical)
1000:1
-
Response Time (Typical)
14ms (Typ.)
VIDEO SIGNALS
-
Input Terminals
HDMI(2.0) x 1, DP(1.2) x 1, DVI-D x 1, 3G-SDI x 1
-
Output Terminals
DP(1.2) x 1, DVI-D x 1, 3G-SDI x 1
-
Digital Scanning Frequency (H/V)
HDMI, DP: 30~135kHz / 56~61Hz DVI-D: 30~83kHz / 56~61Hz
-
Sync Formats
Dynamic Sync Mode (Thru Mode)
USB
-
Function
1upstream, 1downstream (For calibration)
-
Standard
USB3.0
POWER
-
Power Requirements
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Maximum Power Consumption
120W
-
Power Management
0.3W
SENSOR
-
Yes
Brightness Stabilization
ENVIRONMENTAL REQUIREMENTS
-
Yes
IP35 / IP32 (Front / Back)
CERTIFICATIONS & STANDARDS
-
Yes
IEC(IEC60601-1 / IEC60601-1-2), FCC(FCC part 15 Class A), CB, UL(UL60601-1), C-UL-US, KC, RoHS, REACH, WEEE, CISPR, EN, ANSI, AAMI, CE MDD(Class 1)
SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES
-
Yes
Power cord, HDMI Cable, DP Cable, Adapter, CD/Book Manual
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATIONS
-
Weight(Without Stand)
7.7kg