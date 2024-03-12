About Cookies on This Site

27 吋 8MP 醫療臨床檢查顯示器

功能

圖庫

規格

支援

27 吋 8MP 醫療臨床檢查顯示器

27HJ712C-W

27 吋 8MP 醫療臨床檢查顯示器

()
  • LG 27 吋 8MP 醫療臨床檢查顯示器, 27HJ712C-W
LG 27 吋 8MP 醫療臨床檢查顯示器, 27HJ712C-W
主要功能

  • 8MP (3840x2160) IPS 顯示屏
  • 350 nits，sRGB 超過 99%
  • DICOM Part 14，高亮度穩定性
  • 動態同步模式及快速回應時間
  • 支援不閃爍技術及閱讀模式
更多

800 萬像素 IPS 顯示屏

LG 臨床顯示器的圖像質素符合手術室要求，不僅可用以進行詳細觀察，還可以進行多個成像顯示應用。IPS 技術提供了清晰畫質及達 178 度的廣闊可視角度，即使多位醫療專業人員處身不同位置，仍能觀察極清晰的圖像。

* 8MP（Mega Pixel）：4K 3840x2160

極致準確的色彩

臨床檢查顯示器提供超過 99% 以上的色域，確保色彩能夠準確呈現於顯示器。
此外，因增加了專用的深紅色光譜的空間，使醫生能夠更輕鬆地區分不同類型的組織和血管。

DICOM part 14

顯示器獲得 DICOM Part 14 ( DICOM Part 14 是由
National Electrical Manufactures Association (NEMA) 及 America College of Radiology (ACR) 共同制定，有關如何在醫療影像的應用上所使用的顯示器顯示灰度色調及圖像和質量的嚴格指導)。

*DICOM (Digital Imaging and Communications in Medicine)：標準適用於在醫療領域使用的監示器的灰度色調特性。

反應時間快速

在檢查完成後，進行掃描時會出現大量資訊，LG 的臨床檢查顯示器備有動態同步模式，可減少輸入延遲，因此顯示器可快速接收訊號並顯示清晰的圖像，以便醫生再作精確的診斷並進行檢查。

*動態同步模式僅適用於 60Hz 輸入源。

保持亮度穩定性

傳感器會自動偵測四周環境的光亮度，當背光時，
顯示屏會自動補償亮度，以保持亮度穩定性。

不閃爍技術

不閃爍技術減少屏幕閃爍的情況，有助於減輕長時間輪班工作的
醫療專業人員的眼睛疲勞。

閱讀模式

閱讀模式技術可減少藍光，減少醫療專業人員的眼睛疲勞。
列印

所有規格

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    6.2

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    4.7

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    10.1

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    不支援

  • HDR Effect

    不支援

  • DICOM Compliant

    支援

  • Hot Key

    不支援

  • HW Calibration

    硬件校正就緒

  • Brightness stabilization

    支援

  • Auto Luminance Sensor

    不支援

  • Flicker Safe

    支援

  • Presence Sensor

    不支援

  • Front Sensor

    不支援

  • Reader Mode

    支援

  • Color Temperature

    6500K/8500K/9300K/Manual(5000K~10000K)

  • Pathology Mode

    不支援

  • Super Resolution+

    支援

  • Rotation & Mirror Mode

    不支援

  • Failover Input Switch

    不支援

  • Focus View

    不支援

  • Light Box Mode

    不支援

  • Lighting

    不支援

  • Black Stabilizer

    不支援

  • PBP

    2PBP

  • PIP

    不支援

  • Smart Energy Saving

    支援

CONNECTIVITY

  • 3G-SDI

    不支援

  • 12G-SDI

    不支援

  • Composite (Resolution)

    不支援

  • S-Video

    不支援

  • Component (Resolution)

    不支援

  • RS-232

    不支援

  • D-Sub

    不支援

  • DVI-D

    不支援

  • HDMI

    支援 (2組)

  • DisplayPort

    支援 (1組)

  • Thunderbolt

    不支援

  • Daisy Chain

    不支援

  • USB Upstream Port

    支援 (1組/ver3.0)

  • USB Downstream Port

    支援 (2組/ver3.0)

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

POWER

  • Type

    外部電源（變壓器)

  • DC Output

    19V, 3.42A

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    65W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    少於 0.3W

STANDARD

  • KGMP

    支援

  • KC (for Rep. of Korea)

    支援

  • RoHS

    支援

  • REACH

    支援

  • WEEE

    支援

  • MFDS

    支援

  • IP(Front/Except for front)

    不支援

  • Vandal-proof

    不支援

  • UL (cUL)

    支援

  • IEC (IEC 60601-1 / IEC 60601-1-2)

    支援

  • EN (EN 60601-1 / EN 60601-1-2)

    支援

  • IEC (IEC 60950-1 / IEC 55032, 55024)

    支援

  • EN (EN 60950-1 / EN 55032, 55024)

    支援

  • CE

    支援

  • FDA

    Class I

  • ISO13485

    支援

  • GMP

    支援

ACCESSORY

  • Power Cord

    支援

  • Adapter

    支援

  • Calibration Report (Paper)

    支援

  • DVI-D (Color/Length)

    不支援

  • HDMI (Color/Length)

    支援

  • USB3.0 Upstream Cable

    支援

  • D-Sub

    不支援

  • Display Port

    支援

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.1554 x 0.1554

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    350

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Color Bit

    10bit

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Surface Treatment

    防眩光

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

SW APPLICATION

  • Qubyx

    不支援

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

    支援

  • Dual Controller

    支援

MECHANICAL

  • Borderless Design

    三邊近無邊框設計

  • Machanical Power Switch

    不支援

  • OneClick Stand

    支援

  • Display Position Adjustments

    傾斜 / 高度 / Pivot 旋轉

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100