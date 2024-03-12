We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Hotel TV
All Spec
MODEL INFORMATION
-
Size
47"
LCD PANEL SPECIFICATION
-
BLU Type (Backlight )
LED (Slim Direct L)
-
Resolution
1920 X 1080 (FHD)
-
Dynamic Contrast Ratio
1M:1
-
Viewing Angle Degree
178x178
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Analog
PAL-I, PAL/SECAM BG/DK, NTSC M(AV ONLY)
-
Digital
Yes
-
Terrestrial
DTMB
-
Cable
DVB-C
VIDEO
-
XD Engine
Yes
-
Real Cinema 24p (3:3 pull down)
Yes
-
Aspect Ratio
8 modes (16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Cinema Zoom 1, Zoom)
AUDIO
-
Audio Output
10W + 10W
-
Speaker System
2.0 ch
-
Sound Mode
6 modes (Standard, News, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game)
-
Clear Voice II
Yes
FEATURES
-
Remote Diagnosis
Yes (RF)
-
Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu
Yes
-
Lock mode
Yes
-
IR Out
Yes (RS-232C)
-
External Speaker Out
Yes (Int/Fixed, 3.5mm, Stereo, Single ended Type (GRD,L+,R+), 1W with 8Ω), Line out
-
RJP Interface
Yes (RS232C, HDMI CEC)
-
RJP Compatibility
Yes (LG/Teleadapt (RS232C), Teleadapt/Guestlink/CANALL (HDMI CEC))
-
USB
Yes (USB 2.0)
-
USB Auto Play back
Yes
-
Moving Picture Playback (SD/HD/Plus HD)
Divx HD, RMVB
-
Picture
JPEG
-
Audio Codec
AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3,HE-AAC,AAC, Mpeg, MP3, PCM, DTS
-
USB Cloning
Yes
-
Multi IR Code
Yes
-
Welcome Screen (Splash Image)
Yes
-
Auto Off / Auto Sleep
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Kensington Lock
Yes
-
Smart Share - MHL
Yes
-
HDMI-CEC
Yes (1.4)
-
HTNG-CEC 1.3
Yes (1.3)
JACK PACK - SET SIDE
-
Headphone Out
1
-
HDMI In
1
-
USB (2.0)
1
JACK PACK - SET REAR
-
RF In
2
-
AV In
1 (Component)
-
Component in (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio
1 (AV)
-
Digital Audio Out (Coaxial/ Optical)
1 (Optical)
-
HDMI/HDCP Input
1
-
RGB In (D-sub 15pin) - PC
1
-
PC Audio Input
1 (Component Audio)
-
RS-232C (D-sub 9pin)
1
-
External Speaker Out (3.5mm phone jack)
1 (Spk-out 1)
ACCESSORY
-
Remote type
S-Con
-
Cable
Power cord
-
Manual / ESG
Simple manaul
POWER
-
Voltage, Hz
100-240V, 50/60Hz
-
Consumption (Typical)
93W
TOOL DESCRIPTION
-
VESA Compatible
Yes
REQUIRED LISTING(CERTIFICATION)
-
Safety
Yes
DIMENSION
-
W × H × D (w/o stand, mm)
1073 X 629 X 55.8
-
W × H × D (with stand, mm)
1073 X 676 X 255
-
Weight / kg (with stand)
12.7
-
