UV760H Series - 49" Commercial Hotel TV

All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Type
Edge LED
-
Resolution
3,840 x 2,160 (4K UHD)
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Analog
PAL-I, PAL BG/DK, NTSC M
-
Digital
DTMB/ DVB-C
VIDEO
-
Picture Engine
XD Engine
-
Real Cinema 24p (3:3 pull down)
Yes
-
Aspect Ratio
6 modes (16:9, Original, Full wide, 4:3, Vertical Zoom, All-Direction Zoom)
AUDIO
-
Audio Output / Speaker System
10W + 10W / 2.0 ch
-
Sound Mode
6 modes (Standard, Cinema, Clear Voice III, Sports, Music, Game)
SOLUTION
-
Type
Pro:Centric Smart, V, Direct
-
Data Streaming (IP &RF)
Yes
-
RF
1 Tuner
-
HCAP (SDK)
GEM / Flash / HTML5
-
Pro:Centric Application
PCA 3.7
-
Digital Right Management
Pro:Idiom
SMART FEATURES
-
Smart UX
webOS 3.5, Commercial Smart Home, Web Browser, Pre-loaded Apps, SDP (Service Delivery Platform) compatibility, Magic Remote Ready
-
Connectivity
SoftAP, WiFi (ac), ScreenShare (Miracast), SmartShare, DIAL, Bluetooth Sound Sync, LG Sound Sync
FEATURE
-
Installation
EzManager, USB Cloning
-
Management
Wake on RF, WOL, Remote Diagnostics, TVLink Interactive, IR Out, Multi IR Code, HTNG/HDMI-CEC
-
Hospitality
Hotel Mode, Lock Mode, Welcome Screen, Insert Image, External Speaker Out, Instant ON, One Channel Map, External Power, RJP Compatibility
INTERFACE
-
Side
HDMI In, USB 2.0, USB 3.0
-
Rear
RF In, AV In, Video Component In (Phone Jack Type), Digital Audio Out (Optical), HDMI Input, RS-232C, Headphone Out, RJ45 (2), External Speaker Out (2)
DIMENSION(UNIT: MM)
-
Vesa
300 x 300
-
W x H x D / weight (with stand)
1100.1 x 698.6 x 247.3/ 11.4kg
-
W x H x D / weight (Packing)
1193 x 770 x 158/ 13.5kg
-
