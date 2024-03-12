About Cookies on This Site

UW760H

UW760H

55UW760H

UW760H

DISPLAY

  • Type

    Edge LED

  • Resolution

    3,840 x 2,160 (4K UHD)

  • Brightness

    390cd/m2

  • Dynamic Contrast Ratio

    1,000,000 : 1

  • Static Contrast Ratio

    1,100 : 1

  • Viewing Angle (H/V)

    178° / 178°

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Analog

    PAL-1, PAL BG/DK, NTSC M

  • Digital

    DTMB

VIDEO

  • XD Engine

    Yes

  • Real Cinema 24p (3:3 pull down)

    Yes

  • Aspect Ratio

    6 modes (16:9 Original, 4:3, Vertical Zoom, All-Direction Zoom, Just Scan)

  • UHD Content Streaming Support

    USB / IP / HDM

AUDIO

  • Audio Output / Speaker System

    10W + 10W / 2.0 ch

  • Sound Mode

    6 modes (Standard, Cinema, Clear Voice III, Sports, Music, Game)

  • Wireless Sound Sync

    Ready

GENERAL FEATURES

  • Pro:Centric ®

    Yes

  • - Type

    Smart

  • - Data Streaming (IP&RF)

    IP Only

  • - Pro:Centric Application

    PCA 3.7

  • - RF (1/2 Tuner)

    RF (1)

  • - HCAP (SDK)

    GEM / Flash / HTML5

  • Smart Features

    Commercial Smart Home, Web Browser, softAP, Magic Remote Ready

  • Connectivity

    Smart Share, WiDi, Miracast, WiFi Direct, DIAL, Bluetooth Sound Sync.

  • Management

    Remote Diagnostics, Auto Configuration

  • Interactivity

    HTNG/HDMI-CEC

  • RJP Interface

    RS232C, HDMI, Instant On, TV Link Protocol

  • Advanced Setting Option

    Auto Off / Auto Sleep, Motion Eye Care, Smart Energy Saving

  • Anti-theft System

    Kensington Lock

HOSPITALITY FEATURES

  • Hotel Mode

    Yes

  • Lock Mode (Limited)

    Yes

  • IR Out

    Yes

  • External Speaker Out

    Yes

  • USB Cloning

    Yes

  • Multi IR Code

    Yes

  • Welcome Screen

    Yes

  • Instant On

    Yes

  • TV Link Protocol

    Yes

INTERFACE

  • Side

    HDMI In, USB 2.0 (2)

  • Rear

    RF In, AV In (Jack Phone), Component In (Jack Phone),Digital Audio Out (Optical),
    HDMI Input, RS-232C, Headphone Out, LAN Port (2), External Speaker Out (2)

CABINET (UNIT :MM)

  • Vesa

    300 x 300

  • WxHxD / weight (w/o stand)

    1,240 x 721 x 60.9

  • WxHxD / weight (with stand)

    1,240 x 776 x 216 / 16.8kg

POWER(UNIT : WATTS)

  • Voltage, Hz

    100 ~ 240V, 50 / 60Hz

  • Max

    161

  • Typical

    136

  • Energy Saving (Min)

    104.7

  • Energy Saving (Med)

    83

  • Energy Saving (Max)

    54.5

  • Stand-by

    0.3W↓

STANDARD APPROVAL

  • Safety

    CB

  • Etc.

    RoHS