We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
23" Class (23.0" diagonal) Zero Client TERA2
All Spec
BASIC
-
Size (Inch)
23" class(23.0” diagonal)
-
Panel Type
AH-IPS
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
0.2652(H)×0.2652(V)
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Resolution
1920 X 1080
-
Brightness (Typ.)
250 cd/m2 (Typ)
200 cd/m2 (Min)
-
Contrast Ratio (DFC)
5,000,000:1
-
Response Time_Typ.(GTG)
14ms
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178 / 178 (CR≥10)
-
Surface Treatment (Glare/non Glare)
non Glare
INPUT/OUTPUT
-
D-Sub
Yes
-
DVI
Yes (DVI-I, Span)
-
Ethernet
Yes (10/100/1,000)
-
USB
6 (USB2.0)
-
Mic In
Yes
-
Headphone Out
Yes
SPEAKER
-
Type
Stereo
-
Audio output (W)
1W
POWER
-
Type
Adapter (19V DC)
-
Input
100 ~ 240V AC
-
Consumption (Typical)
24W (Monitor) / 29W (Cloud)
-
Consumption (Sleep)
0.5W (Monitor) / 7W (Cloud)
-
Consumption (Off)
0.5W (Monitor) / 0.5W (Cloud)
FREQUENCY
-
Analog: H-Frequency
30kHz ~ 68kHz
-
Analog: V-Frequency
57Hz ~ 63Hz
-
Digital: H-Frequency
30kHz ~ 68kHz
-
Digital: V-Frequency
57Hz ~ 63Hz
RESOLUTION
-
D-SUB (Signal Input)
1920 x 1080
-
DVI (Signal Output)
1920 x 1200
OSD
-
Number of Language
17
-
Country
English, French, Germany, Spanish, Italian, Portuguese, Korean, Japanese, Chinese, Simplified Chinese, Greek
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
4:3 in Wide
Yes
-
Sound
Yes
-
Intelligent Auto
Yes
-
Plug & Play
DDC2AB : RGB Input
MECHANIC
-
Front Color
Black, Non-glare, Corrosion
-
B/Cover Color
Black, Non-glare, Corrosion
-
Stand Color
Black, Non-glare, Corrosion
-
Base Color
Black, Non-glare, Corrosion
-
Base Detachable
Yes
-
Tilt (Angle)
Yes / -5º (front) ~ 15 º(rear)
-
Swivel (Angle)
90º
-
Height (mm)
130mm / 120mm(23CAV42K-D)
-
Pivot
Yes
SIZE/WEIGHT
-
Set w/ Stand (W*H*D mm)
544.2*386.5(+130)*225
-
Set w/o Stand (W*H*D mm)
544.2*332.3*47
-
Wall Mount
Yes (Vesa compatible 100*100)
-
Set w/ Stand (kg)
5.6
-
Set w/o Stand (kg)
3.4
ACCESSORIES
-
Power Cord
Yes
-
D-Sub
Yes
STANDARD
-
UL(cUL)
Yes
-
TUV-Type
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
Yes
-
VESA Mount
Yes
-
CCC
Yes
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Purchase LG product Parts & Accessories.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.