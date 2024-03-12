About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
23" Class (23.0" diagonal) Zero Client TERA2

Specs

Support

23" Class (23.0" diagonal) Zero Client TERA2

23CAV42K

23" Class (23.0" diagonal) Zero Client TERA2

Print

All Spec

BASIC

  • Size (Inch)

    23" class(23.0” diagonal)

  • Panel Type

    AH-IPS

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    0.2652(H)×0.2652(V)

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Resolution

    1920 X 1080

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    250 cd/m2 (Typ)
    200 cd/m2 (Min)

  • Contrast Ratio (DFC)

    5,000,000:1

  • Response Time_Typ.(GTG)

    14ms

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178 / 178 (CR≥10)

  • Surface Treatment (Glare/non Glare)

    non Glare

INPUT/OUTPUT

  • D-Sub

    Yes

  • DVI

    Yes (DVI-I, Span)

  • Ethernet

    Yes (10/100/1,000)

  • USB

    6 (USB2.0)

  • Mic In

    Yes

  • Headphone Out

    Yes

SPEAKER

  • Type

    Stereo

  • Audio output (W)

    1W

POWER

  • Type

    Adapter (19V DC)

  • Input

    100 ~ 240V AC

  • Consumption (Typical)

    24W (Monitor) / 29W (Cloud)

  • Consumption (Sleep)

    0.5W (Monitor) / 7W (Cloud)

  • Consumption (Off)

    0.5W (Monitor) / 0.5W (Cloud)

FREQUENCY

  • Analog: H-Frequency

    30kHz ~ 68kHz

  • Analog: V-Frequency

    57Hz ~ 63Hz

  • Digital: H-Frequency

    30kHz ~ 68kHz

  • Digital: V-Frequency

    57Hz ~ 63Hz

RESOLUTION

  • D-SUB (Signal Input)

    1920 x 1080

  • DVI (Signal Output)

    1920 x 1200

OSD

  • Number of Language

    17

  • Country

    English, French, Germany, Spanish, Italian, Portuguese, Korean, Japanese, Chinese, Simplified Chinese, Greek

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • 4:3 in Wide

    Yes

  • Sound

    Yes

  • Intelligent Auto

    Yes

  • Plug & Play

    DDC2AB : RGB Input

MECHANIC

  • Front Color

    Black, Non-glare, Corrosion

  • B/Cover Color

    Black, Non-glare, Corrosion

  • Stand Color

    Black, Non-glare, Corrosion

  • Base Color

    Black, Non-glare, Corrosion

  • Base Detachable

    Yes

  • Tilt (Angle)

    Yes / -5º (front) ~ 15 º(rear)

  • Swivel (Angle)

    90º

  • Height (mm)

    130mm / 120mm(23CAV42K-D)

  • Pivot

    Yes

SIZE/WEIGHT

  • Set w/ Stand (W*H*D mm)

    544.2*386.5(+130)*225

  • Set w/o Stand (W*H*D mm)

    544.2*332.3*47

  • Wall Mount

    Yes (Vesa compatible 100*100)

  • Set w/ Stand (kg)

    5.6

  • Set w/o Stand (kg)

    3.4

ACCESSORIES

  • Power Cord

    Yes

  • D-Sub

    Yes

STANDARD

  • UL(cUL)

    Yes

  • TUV-Type

    Yes

  • FCC-B, CE

    Yes

  • VESA Mount

    Yes

  • CCC

    Yes