About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
US760H Series - 75'' Commercial Hotel TV

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

US760H Series - 75'' Commercial Hotel TV

75US760H0CD

US760H Series - 75'' Commercial Hotel TV

(1)
  • LG US760H Series - 75'' Commercial Hotel TV, 75US760H0CD
  • LG US760H Series - 75'' Commercial Hotel TV, 75US760H0CD
  • LG US760H Series - 75'' Commercial Hotel TV, 75US760H0CD
  • LG US760H Series - 75'' Commercial Hotel TV, 75US760H0CD
  • LG US760H Series - 75'' Commercial Hotel TV, 75US760H0CD
  • LG US760H Series - 75'' Commercial Hotel TV, 75US760H0CD
  • LG US760H Series - 75'' Commercial Hotel TV, 75US760H0CD
  • LG US760H Series - 75'' Commercial Hotel TV, 75US760H0CD
  • LG US760H Series - 75'' Commercial Hotel TV, 75US760H0CD
  • LG US760H Series - 75'' Commercial Hotel TV, 75US760H0CD
  • LG US760H Series - 75'' Commercial Hotel TV, 75US760H0CD
LG US760H Series - 75'' Commercial Hotel TV, 75US760H0CD
LG US760H Series - 75'' Commercial Hotel TV, 75US760H0CD
LG US760H Series - 75'' Commercial Hotel TV, 75US760H0CD
LG US760H Series - 75'' Commercial Hotel TV, 75US760H0CD
LG US760H Series - 75'' Commercial Hotel TV, 75US760H0CD
LG US760H Series - 75'' Commercial Hotel TV, 75US760H0CD
LG US760H Series - 75'' Commercial Hotel TV, 75US760H0CD
LG US760H Series - 75'' Commercial Hotel TV, 75US760H0CD
LG US760H Series - 75'' Commercial Hotel TV, 75US760H0CD
LG US760H Series - 75'' Commercial Hotel TV, 75US760H0CD
LG US760H Series - 75'' Commercial Hotel TV, 75US760H0CD

Key Features

  • Pro:Centric Hotel Management Solution
  • NanoCell Display
  • Gallery Mode
  • Soft AP with Bridge Mode
More

4K UHD Hospitality TV with NanoCell Display and Pro:Centric Direct

US760H with NanoCell Display features UHD resolution that creates vivid details and a virtually flawless picture. And it features Pro:Centric technologies for easy management, configuration and updates on guest room TVs via a centralized management system.

A TV on the hotel table shows a vivid and bright screen.

* 75 inch
* All images are for illustrative purposes only.

Real 4K Made by Pure Colors

NanoCell TV delivers a broad spectrum of colors and lifelike accuracy with NanoCell technology, making LG Hotel TV virtually flawless. Discover brilliant and clear visual experience with the Real 4K that NanoCell TV delivers.

The comparison between NanoCell TV and LG Conventional TV, screening dews on a leaf.

* 75 inch

Nano Bezel Adds Sophisticated Ambiance

With its minimal Nano Bezel, NanoCell is designed to blend into any interior and delivers an immersive and delicate viewing experience.

A TV's bezel is so thin that it reduces the difference between the screen and the real thing, so the zebras on the screen look lively.

* 75 inch

Pro:Centric Direct

The hotel content management solution Pro:Centric Direct offers easy and simple editing tools, making it easy to perform service and IP network-based remote management. The Pro:Centric Direct solution enables users to easily edit their interface by providing a customized interface and efficiently manages TVs in the rooms. The current PCD version provides IoT-based in-room control as well as a voice control function through LG Natural Language Processing (NLP). These IoT and voice-related functions will be your starting point to prepare for the hotel rooms of the next generation through artificial intelligence.

A man is managing some contents and settings of TV in the hotel using Pro:Centric Direct solution through server.

* Some devices may have limited compatibility with the IoT and Voice Control function. Please contact the LG sales team to verify the compatibility before ordering.
A TV is screening an art piece with Gallery Mode based on webOS 5.0.

More Innovative LG webOS 5.0

Explore the latest LG Smart TV features. Newly added Mood Display & Gallery modes enable you to utilize the TV as a customized clock and a piece of artwork which harmonizes with your space and life.

A TV is featuring Soft AP, which is a "virtual" Wi-Fi feature, to other devices.

Soft AP

Software-enabled Access Point (Soft AP) is a "virtual" Wi-Fi feature that uses the TV as a wireless hotspot, enabling guests to connect their own devices to the Soft AP. It supports Bridge Mode, allowing administrators to manage in-room Soft AP information such as signal level, Soft AP passwords, etc.

* Soft AP should be setup in the installation menu after the TV is turned on.
* Smart Mirroring may not be operated at the same time.

The LG Commercial TV is screening greeting messages with images.

Welcome Screen

With the capability to display an image selected, LG Commercial TV allows for a greater variation in greeting messages in hotel rooms which make customers feel more welcomed and cared for.

A person is controlling the TV settings with Hotel Mode.

Hotel Mode (Public Display Mode)

You can control and set up the TV settings in business areas such as channel selection or volume level. It also enables you to restore default settings, as required, on the TVs.

Setting data of the display can be stored on USB and transmitted to other displays.

USB Cloning

USB data cloning makes setting up multiple displays more efficient for optimal operation. Instead of setting up each display one by one, data can be copied to a USB for one display and can be sent to the other displays via USB plug-in.

 

A set-top box with a remote control is controlling LG Commercial TV.

IR Out

Using the interactive set-top box, LG Commercial TV can be controlled with a single remote control.

* This feature may have a restriction depending on the TV models.

Print

All Spec

INFO

  • Category

    Pro:Centric Smart

VIDEO

  • AI Picture Pro

    -

  • Game Optimizer

    -

  • HDR_HDR 10 Pro

    YES

  • HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)

    YES

STANDARD

  • EMC

    CE

  • Others

    -

  • Safety

    CB

SUPERSIGN SW COMPATIBILITY

  • CMS(Premium)

    -

  • Control / Control Plus

    -

  • LG Connected Care

    -

  • Simple Editor

    -

ACCESSORIES

  • Power Cable

    -

  • Remote type

    S-Con / MMR (Option)

VERTICAL FUNCTION (HOSPITAL)

  • Healthcare Headphone Mode

    YES

  • Pillow Speaker

    -

  • Protection Cover (Glass)

    -

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)

    PAL-I, PAL BG/DK, NTSC-M

  • Digital

    DTMB

  • Teletext (Auto Teletext)

    -

AUDIO (SOUND)

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    YES (Ready, MMR Required)

  • AI Sound

    YES

  • LG Sound Sync

    YES

  • Speaker (Audio Output)

    40W

DISPLAY

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    400 nit

  • Resolution

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Size (Inch)

    75

MECHANICAL

  • Credenza/Security Screw Hole

    -

  • Kensington Lock

    YES

  • Lock Down Plate (for easy installing)

    -

  • VESA Compatible

    600 x 400 mm

STANDARD (EU_NEW LABEL(`21.3~))

  • HDR Grade

    -

  • HDR On mode

    -

  • SDR Grade

    -

  • SDR On mode

    -

POWER SPEC.

  • Power Consumption(Typ)

    252W

  • Power Consumption(Max)

    307W

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50/60Hz

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

STANDARD (EU_OLD LABEL(~`21.3))

  • Average Annual Consumption(kWh)

    -

  • ErP Class

    -

  • Luminance Ratio (%)

    -

  • On Power Consumption

    -

SMART FUNCTION

  • AOD

    -

  • Bluetooth

    YES

  • Bluetooth Audio Playback

    YES

  • DIAL

    YES

  • Gallery Mode

    YES

  • HDMI-ARC

    YES (HDMI2)

  • Home Office

    -

  • IoT

    YES

  • Magic Remote Compatibility

    YES (Ready)

  • Mood Display

    YES

  • Multi-View

    -

  • Screen Share

    YES

  • Soft AP

    YES

  • Voice Recognition (Standalone/Solution)

    YES

  • webOS version

    webOS 5.0

  • Web Browser

    YES

  • Wi-Fi

    YES

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

  • Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, Off Bezel)

    6.1/6.1/6.1/18.7 mm

  • Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, On Bezel)

    12.1/12.1/12.1/21.2 mm

  • Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)

    1823 x 228 x 1126

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

    1674 x 64.6 x 966

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

    1674 x 362 x 1031

  • Weight in Shipping

    48.1 kg

  • Weight without Stand

    37.7 kg

  • Weight with Stand

    38.4 kg

CONNECTIVITIES

  • RGB In (D-sub 15pin) - PC

    -

  • Audio Line Out(3.5mm Phone jack)

    -

  • AV In

    -

  • CI Slot

    -

  • Component in (Y,Pb,Pr-Video)

    -

  • DC Adapter In

    -

  • Digital Audio Out (Optical)

    YES

  • ECI (RJ12 jack)

    -

  • Expansion slot (60pin)

    -

  • External Speaker Out(3.5mm Phone jack)

    YES

  • EXT. IR In

    -

  • HDMI In

    YES (3ea)

  • Headphone Out

    YES

  • LG SVC only (Phone jack type)

    -

  • MPI Port (RJ12 jack)

    -

  • PC Audio Input

    -

  • Pillow Speaker interface (6pin)

    -

  • PoC (Power over Coax)

    -

  • RF In

    YES (1ea)

  • RJ45 (Usage Purpose)

    2 (Ethernet, Aux)

  • RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack)

    YES (Phone jack)

  • TV link Configuration (Phone jack type)

    -

  • USB (Ver.)

    YES (2ea / 2.0)

HOSPITALITY SOLUTION

  • Other DRM

    -

  • Pro:Centric Cloud

    -

  • Pro:Centric Direct

    YES

  • Pro:Centric Server

    YES

  • Pro:Centric Smart

    YES

  • Pro:Centric V

    YES

  • Pro:Idiom (DRM)

    YES

  • Pro:Idiom Media (DRM)

    YES

  • Quick Menu (Customizable Portal)

    YES

  • webRTC (Real Time Communication)

    YES

VERTICAL FUNCTION (CORPORATE/RETAIL)

  • BEACON

    YES

  • CISCO Certi. Compatibility

    -

  • Crestron Certi. Compatibility

    -

  • DPM (Digital Power Management)

    -

  • Embedded CM (Contents Manager)

    -

  • Embedded GM (Group Manager)

    -

  • Fail Over

    -

  • NTP Server Setting

    -

  • NTP sync timer

    YES

  • Play Via URL

    -

  • Promota / Mobile CMS

    -

  • RTC (Real Time Clock)

    YES

  • Time scheduler

    -

  • Vertical Setup

    -

  • Video Tag

    YES (2 Video)

HOSPITALITY FEATURE

  • b-LAN

    -

  • Conformal Coating

    -

  • Diagnostics

    YES (IP Remote)

  • Energy Saving mode

    -

  • Enterprise Mode

    -

  • External Power Out

    YES

  • External Speaker Out / Line Out

    YES (Ext. Speaker Out)

  • EzManager

    YES

  • Full Touch Screen

    -

  • Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu

    YES

  • HTNG-CEC (Version)

    YES (1.4)

  • Insert Image

    YES

  • Instant ON

    YES

  • IR Out

    YES (RS-232C, HDMI)

  • Lock mode

    YES (Limited)

  • Mobile Remote

    -

  • Multi IR Code

    YES

  • One Channel Map

    YES

  • Port Block

    YES

  • RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility

    YES

  • Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)

    YES (1.4)

  • SNMP

    YES

  • USB Auto playback / playback+

    -

  • USB Cloning

    YES

  • V-Lan Tag

    YES

  • Wake on RF

    YES

  • Welcome Screen (Splash Image)

    YES

  • Welcome Video

    YES

  • WOL

    YES

DESIGN

  • Front Color

    Ceramic BK (Cinema Screen)

  • Stand Type

    2 Pole

  • Tool Name

    NANO85