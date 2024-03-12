We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
XF3C Series
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
49" Class (48.50" measured diagonally)
-
Resolution
1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)
-
Brightness
3000
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
HDMI(2), DP, DVI-D, Audio, USB, IR Receiver, Pixel Sensor
-
Output
DP, External Speaker Out (L/R)
-
External Control
RS232C (In/Out), RJ45
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Width
6.5 mm (L/R), 9 mm (T/B)
-
Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)
1,092.7 x 626.4 x 105 mm
-
Weight (head)
22.0kg
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0°C to 50°C (w/o Direct Sunlight) / 0°C to 40°C (Direct Sunlight)
-
Operation Humidity
10 % to 80 %
POWER
-
Power Supply
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built-In Power
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Typ./Max
190 W / 250 W
-
Smart Energy Saving
85W
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)
-
Safety
RU / CB scheme
-
EMC
FCC Class "A" / CE / KCC
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
webOS
webOS 1.0
-
Content Management Software
SuperSign W
-
Control and Monitoring Software
SuperSign C
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
Remote Controller (2 batteries included), Power Cord, IR extension cable/PCB, HDMI Cable, Manual, IR BRKT (Only in 75")
-
Optional
KT-SP0, AN-WF500 *Stand is not available
-
