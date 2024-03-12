About Cookies on This Site

XS4G Series - 75'' High Brightness Signage

XS4G Series - 75'' High Brightness Signage

75XS4G-B

XS4G Series - 75'' High Brightness Signage

Make Your Content Stand Out beyond Window with the Outstanding Visibility

Double-sided display is attached to the store, allowing customers to get information about the promotion both inside and outside.

* All images of this page are for illustrative purposes only.

Deliver Your Message
with High Visibility
Even Under the Strong Sunlight

With a great brightness of 4,000 nits** and UHD picture quality,
75XS4G clearly deliver contents and attract public attention,
which is the ultimate display for outdoor visibility.
QWP*** enables clear visibility even when the viewer is wearing polarized sunglasses.

Unlike other products, 75XS4G's display is clearly visible under the sunlight or in environment with sunglasses on.

* ‘LG Conventional’ refers to LG 75XS2E.
** Brightness of 75XS4G : Max. 4,000 nits, Typ. 3,200 nits
*** Quarter Wave Plate

High Energy Efficiency

The 75XS4G is *energy efficient, allowing for an efficient total cost management
while showing content in UHD resolution even with 4,000 nits of high brightness.

75XS4G has high energy efficiency, so it shows a high quality display and saves cost at the same time.

* Maximum power consumption of 75XS4G is 790 W at ‘On Mode’. The figure may differ depending on the actual environment.

Space Blending Slim Design

Given that window-facing displays are usually installed indoors close to the window,
75XS4G's slim design is useful as it can blend naturally inside the store.

75XS4G is installed close to the window and has a high level of immersion in the display due to its thin bezel and width.

* ‘LG Conventional’ refers to LG 75XS2E

Double-sided Usage with Dedicated Bracket

Due to the 75XS4G flat-back design and dedicated bracket*,
store owner can attach LG’s UHD display** to the back for the purpose of
displaying a variety of content for both external and internal customers.

Using an dedicated bracket, LG UHD display compatible with 75XS4G can be attached on the back.

* Bracket is optional.
** Attachable Displays : LG 65/55/49 inches UH7 Series, 65/55/49 inches UH5/UM3 Series

Wide Operating
Temperature Range

75XS4G can operate at various temperatures of 0-40°C.

A display is working well in an environment of 0-40°C.

Conformal Coating

*Conformal Coating improves reliability of the circuit board, power board
by protecting it against dust, iron powder, humidity, etc.

75XS4G applies conformal coated circuit board and powerboard for protection against dust, iron powder, humidity etc.

* Conformal Coating : Thin protective films/breathing membranes that filter water vapor and solid debris

High Performance with webOS

Quad Core SoC* can execute several tasks at the same time without a separate media player.
In addition, webOS 4.1 platform enhances user convenience with intuitive UI and simple app development tools.

A number of tasks that can be done at the same time are arranged easily through webOS platform.

* System-on-Chip

Multiple Display Control with a Remote Control

Multiple device controls are available through the RJ45 & RS-232C ports.
It means that even double-sided displays can be easily controlled simultaneously
with a remote control.

It operates double-sided displays simultaneously with one remote control.

Easy Content Distribution
& SW Update

75XS4G features embedded Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Beacon making it easy to distribute content wirelessly and update Firmware. In particular, using Beacon and BLE (Bluetooth Low Energy),
Shop manager can do various promotional activities, such as providing promotional coupons or product information to visitor in real time.

A visitor is receiving promotional coupon in real time through Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Beacon built into the display.

Web Monitoring
(Control Manager)

This web-based monitoring solution is user-friendly and allows the user to be at ease.
It enables the user to have full access anywhere at anytime
from their mobile phone while having access to both current and past data.
It allows the user to monitor the unit, make adjustments, and control the unit remotely in real time.

User can monitor and control their displays through mobile phone and laptop.

Precise Installation Using Leveler Tool

The 75XS4G is equipped with a "Leveler Tool" which shows users how the device is tilt,
so the display can be precisely installed.

A display is installed without tilting using the leveler tool.

Alert for Right Direction

The 75XS4G is equipped with a "horizontal sensor", so the display can be installed accurately.

Through equipped horizontal sensor, the display can be reinstalled in the correct direction if it is incorrectly installed.

All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size (Inch)

    75

  • Panel Technology

    IPS / M+

  • Back Light Type

    Direct

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Native Resolution

    3840 x 2160 (UHD)

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz

  • Brightness

    4,000nit (Typ.), 3,200nit (Min.)

  • Contrast Ratio

    1,200:1 (Typ.)

  • Dynamic CR

    500,000:1

  • Color Gamut

    NTSC 68%

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178º x 178º

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07 Billion colors

  • Response Time

    8ms (G to G)

  • Surface Treatment (Haze)

    Haze 3%

  • Life time

    50,000Hrs (Typ.)

  • Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

    24/7

  • Portait / Landscape

    YES / YES

  • Transparency

    N/A

  • QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)

    YES

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI In

    YES (2ea)

  • HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)

    2.2/1.4

  • DP In

    YES (HDCP 2.2/1.3)

  • DVI-D In

    NO

  • RGB In

    NO

  • Audio In

    NO

  • RS232C In

    YES

  • RJ45(LAN) In

    YES (1ea)

  • IR In

    YES

  • USB In

    USB2.0 Type A (1ea)

  • HDMI Out

    YES

  • DP Out

    YES

  • Audio Out

    NO

  • Touch USB

    NO

  • External Speaker Out

    YES

  • RS232C Out

    YES

  • RJ45(LAN) Out

    YES

  • IR Out

    YES (Sharing RS232C Out)

  • Daisy Chain

    NO

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Color

    Black

  • Bezel Width

    Even bezel : 13.8mm

  • Weight (Head)

    39.6Kg

  • Packed Weight

    50Kg

  • Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1679.2 x 957.6 x 104mm

  • Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

    N/A

  • Handle

    YES

  • VESA Standard Mount Interface

    600 x 400 mm

  • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1816 x 1106 x 285mm

  • Weight (Head+Stand)

    N/A

PROTECTION GLASS

  • Thickness

    N/A

  • Degree of Protection

    N/A

  • Tempered / Chemical strengthening

    N/A

  • Anti-Reflective

    N/A

  • Infrared - Resistance (IR)

    N/A

  • Shatter-Proof

    N/A

FEATURE - HARDWARE

  • Internal Memory (eMMC)

    16GB

  • Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)

    YES

  • Temperature Sensor

    YES

  • Auto Brightness Sensor

    YES

  • Pixel Sensor

    NO

  • Proximity Sensor

    NO

  • Current Sensor

    NO

  • BLU Sensor

    NO

  • Humidity Sensor

    NO

  • Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor

    YES

  • Power Indicator

    NO

  • Local Key Operation

    YES

  • FAN (Built-in)

    YES

FEATURE - SOFTWARE

  • OS Ver. (webOS)

    webOS 4.1

  • Local Contents Scheduling

    YES

  • Group Manager

    YES

  • USB Plug & Play

    YES

  • Fail over

    YES

  • Booting Logo Image

    YES

  • No Signal Image

    YES

  • RS232C Sync

    YES

  • Local Network Sync

    YES

  • Backlight Sync

    YES

  • PIP

    YES

  • PBP

    YES (2PBP)

  • Screen Share

    NO

  • Video Tag

    YES (4 Video Tag)

  • Play via URL

    YES

  • Screen Rotation

    YES

  • External Input Rotation

    YES

  • Gapless Playback

    YES

  • Tile Mode Setting

    YES

  • Setting Data Cloning

    YES

  • SNMP

    YES

  • ISM Method

    YES

  • Auto Set ID

    YES

  • Status Mailing

    YES

  • Control Manager

    YES

  • Cisco Certification

    NO

  • Crestron Connected

    NO

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • PM mode

    YES

  • Wake on LAN

    YES

  • Network Ready

    YES

  • Beacon

    YES

  • HDMI-CEC

    YES

  • SI Server Setting

    YES

  • webRTC

    YES

  • Pro:Idiom

    YES

  • Brightness Compensation

    NO

  • W/B Setting by Grey scale

    NO

  • Scan Inversion

    NO

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0 °C to 40 °C (w/o Direct Sunlight, Direct Sunlight in Cooling System) 0 °C to 30 °C (Direct Sunlight)

  • Operation Humidity

    10 % to 80 %

POWER

  • Power Supply

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-in Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Typ.

    750W (Full White) 405W (IEC 62087)

  • Max.

    790W

  • BTU (British Thermal Unit)

    2559 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 2696 BTU/Hr(Max.)

  • DPM

    0.5W

  • Power off

    0.5W

SOUND

  • Speaker (Built-in)

    NO

CERTIFICATION

  • Safety

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KC / VCCI

  • ERP / Energy Star

    YES / NO

  • ePEAT(US only)

    NO

OPS COMPATIBILITY

  • OPS Type compatible

    NO

  • OPS Power Built-in

    NO

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • SuperSign CMS

    YES

  • SuperSign Control+

    YES

  • SuperSign WB

    NO

  • SuperSign Cloud

    NO

  • Promota

    NO

  • Mobile CMS

    NO

  • Connected Care

    YES

LANGUAGE

  • OSD

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Remote Controller(including battery 2ea), Power Cord, HDMI Cable, Manual (EIG, IG), IR Receiver(w/Ambient Light Sensor), RS-232C Gender, IR Sheet

  • Optional

    Double sided Bracket (Landscape&Portrait : WM-B640S)

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Overlay Touch Compatibility

    N/A

  • Smart Calibration

    N/A

  • Tilt (Face up)

    N/A

  • Tilt (Face down)

    N/A

  • IP Rating

    N/A

  • Conformal Coating (Power Board)

    YES

  • Power Protection

    N/A

  • Direct Sunlight

    N/A

DEDICATED FEATURE - TOUCH

  • Available Object Size for Touch

    N/A

  • Response Time ('Paint' app on Windows 10 PC)

    N/A

  • Accuracy (Typ.)

    N/A

  • Interface

    N/A

  • Protection Glass Thickness

    N/A

  • Protection Glass Transmission

    N/A

  • Operating System Support

    N/A

  • Multi Touch Point

    N/A