()
Front view of 43HT3WN-M with infill image (* Screen images simulated * Stands are sold separately)
Front view of 43HT3WN-M (* Stands are sold separately)
Front view of 43HT3WN-M, portrait mode (* Stands are sold separately)
＋90 degree side view of 43HT3WN-M (* Stands are sold separately)
＋45 degree side view of 43HT3WN-M (* Stands are sold separately)
-45 degree side view of 43HT3WN-M (* Stands are sold separately)
Image taken from the top right of 43HT3WN-M (* Stands are sold separately)
Close-up image of top of 43HT3WN-M (* Stands are sold separately)

Key Features

  • Resolution : 4K Ultra HD (3,840 × 2,160)
  • Brightness : 350 nit
  • Camera : Full HD (1,920 × 1,080), 88º FoV
  • Sound : 2.0 Channel (10W + 10W)
  • Microphone : 3m Pickup Range
  • Windows 10 IoT Enterprise (Basic)
More

The award-winning LG One:Quick Flex

LG One:Quick Flex has won the CES Innovation Awards Honoree and the Red Dot Award consecutively, and it has received worldwide recognition for its technology and design.

CES Innovation Awards Honoree and the Red Dot Award

One:Quick Flex
for Effective Collaboration

Two people are having a video conference using One:Quick Flex in a space with an informal atmosphere. The other two people at another table behind them are having a conference while flipping One:Quick Flex vertically and marking or writing on it with a dedicated touch pen on the screen.

* Camera mirror mode is only available for certain apps.
* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.
The close-up images of the built-in microphones, camera, and speaker describing their key features.

One:Quick Flex for Simple and Quick Video Call

The 43-inch One:Quick Flex complete with built-in camera, microphones and speakers there's no need to stress over online meetings and calls and no more inconvenience of connecting to and setting up video conferencing.

Effective Collaboration with Touch and Drawing

Equipped with In-Cell touch technology, the One:Quick Flex turns ideas into reality. With a dedicated touch pen, taking notes and drawing are done easily. Also, their works can be saved as files, and easily shared via mobile phone.

-

-

-
-
-
-

* One touch pen provided.
* Dedicated apps required for annotation and drawing (MS Whiteboard ready)

The LG One:Quick Flex is placed between the office and lounge, showing its wheel.

Easy Transport with a Movable Stand

The One:Quick Flex can be used anywhere indoors where it can be moved by wheels. From a private office to public lounge, it plays various roles according to each need such as video conferencing, design demo, collaboration, etc.

* Stands are sold separately.
* The product needs to be plugged into the appropriate power source to operate.

The image shows the LG One:Quick Flex can be rotated vertically (counterclockwise) and horizontally (clockwise).

Screen Rotation

The One:Quick Flex supports screen rotation when using the dedicated stand, which can be widely used by being turned vertically or horizontally according to the content ratio.

* Stands are sold separately. Screen is rotated manually.
* To use it vertically, users can rotate counter clockwise, and vice versa to switch back to landscape mode.
* Some apps may not support vertical view mode.

The height of the stand can be lifted up to 9.5cm high regardless of whether it is in landscape mode or portrait mode.

Adjustable Height

The height of the stand can be adjusted to meet the posture or height of the user. (up to 9.5 cm)

*The height is adjusted manually.

The image shows the main screen of the LG One:Quick Flex which is similar to that of a mobile touch UX.

Intuitive UX and Excellent Expandability

The touch-based UX of One:Quick Flex is designed to be similar to the mobile touch UX, making it easy to use. Also, the operating system based on Windows makes it easy for the user to install and run programs they want through a huge library of applications and tools.

* Screen image simulated for illustrative purposes.

A woman is using voice commands to control the One:Quick Flex while cooking.

Voice Ordering

The user can also perform key functions through voice commands without the need to touch the screen.

* Voice ordering is limited to some specific functions: Power, volume, built-in apps, camera, reader mode.

A Sleek Design that Blends
with the Space

Moving beyond the conventional black color, it is available in stylish beige with a smooth finish and blends effortlessly with the surrounding interior.
One:Quick Flex is placed in harmony with the beige background and the beige-toned interior.
One:Quick Flex is placed in harmony with the beige background and the beige-toned interior.

RECOMMEND TO USE IN/FOR:

LG One: Quick Flex
A 43-inch 4K UHD touchscreen designed with a movable stand to accommodate diverse usage scenarios.
Doctor's Office
Perform simple consultations or medical examinations remotely without meeting with the patient.
Telemedicine
Conveniently consult with your doctor at home regardless of time and space constraints.
Collaborative Workspace
Employees can freely describe their creative ideas with drawing and writing.
Design Office
Have meetings and demonstrations with clients and contract in one place.
Wards in a Hospital & Nursing Home
Connect with your family and relatives as if you were there.
Video Call
Easy and vivid video calling with family members and friends you miss.
Working from Home
Efficiently and easily handle office work and video conferences at home.
Kindergarten
An interactive educational tool for the child,
with which their drawings and writings from during class can be saved as image files.
Distance Learning
Participate in online education in real-time and take notes on lesson material.
* The example is provided for information purposes only; LG does not offer separate solutions or services.
* Screen configuration and function support may vary depending on the app used.

Print

All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size (Inch)

    43"

  • Panel Technology

    IPS

  • Back Light Type

    Edge

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Native Resolution

    3840x2160 (UHD)

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz

  • Brightness

    350nit (Typ.)

  • Contrast Ratio

    1000:1

  • Color Gamut

    NTSC 72%

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178x178

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    10-bit(D),1.07 Billion colors

  • Response Time

    9ms

  • Surface Treatment (Haze)

    Haze (12%, in-TOUCH Pol.)

  • Life time

    50,000Hrs (min.)

  • Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

    24/7

  • Portait / Landscape

    YES / YES

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI In

    YES(2)

  • DP In

    YES(1, USB Type C)

  • RJ45(LAN) In

    YES(1)

  • USB In

    USB3.1 Type A(2), USB Type C(1)

  • DP Out

    YES(1, USB Type C(DP ALT MODE))

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Color

    Black

  • Bezel Width

    13.9 / 13.9 / 13.9 / 16.5 mm

  • Weight (Head)

    12.7kg

  • Packed Weight

    15.1kg

  • Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

    973.2 x 605.8 x 49.4mm

  • Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

    Floor stand : 973.2(H) x 1198.1(V) x 610.0(D)mm (Landscape)
    Floor stand : 662.0(H) x 1360.9(V) x 610.0(D)mm (Portrait)
    Desktop stand : 973.2(H) x 641.2(V) x 242.3(D)mm

  • VESA Standard Mount Interface

    200x200

  • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1056 x 690 x 152mm (W/O Stand)

  • Weight (Head+Stand)

    (Head + Stand) 15.4kg
    (Head + Floor Stand) 29.3kg

FEATURE - HARDWARE

  • Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)

    802.11ac 2x2

  • Temperature Sensor

    YES

  • Auto Brightness Sensor

    YES

  • Local Key Operation

    YES

FEATURE - SOFTWARE

  • OS Ver. (webOS)

    Windows 10 IOT Enterprise (Basic)

  • Booting Logo Image

    YES

  • No Signal Image

    YES

  • Screen Rotation

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • PM mode

    YES

  • Wake on LAN

    YES

  • HDMI-CEC

    YES

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0 °C to 40 °C

  • Operation Humidity

    10% to 80%

POWER

  • Power Supply

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • BTU (British Thermal Unit)

    55.68349

  • Smart Energy Saving (70%)

    30±10% (for HDMI1/2)

  • DPM

    0.5W↓

  • Power off

    0.5W↓

  • Max.

    190W

  • Typ.

    75W

SOUND

  • Speaker (Built-in)

    YES(10W x 2)

CERTIFICATION

  • Safety

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "B" / CE

  • ERP / Energy Star

    YES / NO

LANGUAGE

  • OSD

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arabic, Türkçe

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    HDMI Cable, Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Touch Pen, Pen tip, Manual, Warranty Card, IG

  • Optional

    1 pole Desktop Stand(ST-43HT), Floor Stand(ST-43HF)

DEDICATED FEATURE - TOUCH

  • Available Object Size for Touch

    Ø8 mm

  • Response Time ('Paint' app on Windows 10 PC)

    35mm ↓

  • Accuracy (Typ.)

    3.5mm

  • Interface

    USB1.1

  • Operating System Support

    Windows 10 or higher

  • Multi Touch Point

    MAX 10 Points

DEDICATED FEATURE - ONE:QUICK

  • CPU

    AMD Ryzen R1505G

  • Memory(RAM)

    8GB

  • Storage

    SSD 256GB

  • Graphic

    AMD Radeon Vega

  • Wi-Fi

    802.11ac 2x2

  • Bluetooth

    Bluetooth 5.0

  • Launcher Bar

    YES

  • Home Dashboard

    YES

  • SplitView_Full / Half

    YES

  • Screen Capture

    YES

  • Meeting(Voice) Record

    YES

  • File Sharing

    YES

  • Compatibility One:Quick Share

    YES

  • One:Quick Remote Meeting

    YES

  • Reader Mode (Bluelight)

    YES

  • Built-in Apps

    Chrome, Skype (Preloaded) Netflix, MS Whiteboard (Download link)

  • Camera_Resolution

    1920x1080 (FHD)

  • Camera_Field of View (FoV)

    88°

  • MIC_Array

    2EA

  • MIC_Pickup Range

    3m

  • Warranty

    3 Years (Panel)
    1 Year (PC Board)