We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
The award-winning LG One:Quick Flex
CES Innovation Awards Honoree and the Red Dot Award
One:Quick Flex
for Effective Collaboration
Two people are having a video conference using One:Quick Flex in a space with an informal atmosphere. The other two people at another table behind them are having a conference while flipping One:Quick Flex vertically and marking or writing on it with a dedicated touch pen on the screen.
* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.
Effective Collaboration with Touch and Drawing
* One touch pen provided.
* Dedicated apps required for annotation and drawing (MS Whiteboard ready)
* Stands are sold separately.
* The product needs to be plugged into the appropriate power source to operate.
* Stands are sold separately. Screen is rotated manually.
* To use it vertically, users can rotate counter clockwise, and vice versa to switch back to landscape mode.
* Some apps may not support vertical view mode.
*The height is adjusted manually.
* Screen image simulated for illustrative purposes.
* Voice ordering is limited to some specific functions: Power, volume, built-in apps, camera, reader mode.
A Sleek Design that Blends
with the Space
RECOMMEND TO USE IN/FOR:
A 43-inch 4K UHD touchscreen designed with a movable stand to accommodate diverse usage scenarios.
Perform simple consultations or medical examinations remotely without meeting with the patient.
Conveniently consult with your doctor at home regardless of time and space constraints.
Employees can freely describe their creative ideas with drawing and writing.
Have meetings and demonstrations with clients and contract in one place.
Connect with your family and relatives as if you were there.
Easy and vivid video calling with family members and friends you miss.
Efficiently and easily handle office work and video conferences at home.
An interactive educational tool for the child,
with which their drawings and writings from during class can be saved as image files.
Participate in online education in real-time and take notes on lesson material.
* The example is provided for information purposes only; LG does not offer separate solutions or services.
* Screen configuration and function support may vary depending on the app used.
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size (Inch)
43"
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Back Light Type
Edge
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Native Resolution
3840x2160 (UHD)
-
Refresh Rate
60Hz
-
Brightness
350nit (Typ.)
-
Contrast Ratio
1000:1
-
Color Gamut
NTSC 72%
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178x178
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
10-bit(D),1.07 Billion colors
-
Response Time
9ms
-
Surface Treatment (Haze)
Haze (12%, in-TOUCH Pol.)
-
Life time
50,000Hrs (min.)
-
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
24/7
-
Portait / Landscape
YES / YES
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI In
YES(2)
-
DP In
YES(1, USB Type C)
-
RJ45(LAN) In
YES(1)
-
USB In
USB3.1 Type A(2), USB Type C(1)
-
DP Out
YES(1, USB Type C(DP ALT MODE))
MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Color
Black
-
Bezel Width
13.9 / 13.9 / 13.9 / 16.5 mm
-
Weight (Head)
12.7kg
-
Packed Weight
15.1kg
-
Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)
973.2 x 605.8 x 49.4mm
-
Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
Floor stand : 973.2(H) x 1198.1(V) x 610.0(D)mm (Landscape)
Floor stand : 662.0(H) x 1360.9(V) x 610.0(D)mm (Portrait)
Desktop stand : 973.2(H) x 641.2(V) x 242.3(D)mm
-
VESA Standard Mount Interface
200x200
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
1056 x 690 x 152mm (W/O Stand)
-
Weight (Head+Stand)
(Head + Stand) 15.4kg
(Head + Floor Stand) 29.3kg
FEATURE - HARDWARE
-
Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)
802.11ac 2x2
-
Temperature Sensor
YES
-
Auto Brightness Sensor
YES
-
Local Key Operation
YES
FEATURE - SOFTWARE
-
OS Ver. (webOS)
Windows 10 IOT Enterprise (Basic)
-
Booting Logo Image
YES
-
No Signal Image
YES
-
Screen Rotation
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
PM mode
YES
-
Wake on LAN
YES
-
HDMI-CEC
YES
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0 °C to 40 °C
-
Operation Humidity
10% to 80%
POWER
-
Power Supply
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built-In Power
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
55.68349
-
Smart Energy Saving (70%)
30±10% (for HDMI1/2)
-
DPM
0.5W↓
-
Power off
0.5W↓
-
Max.
190W
-
Typ.
75W
SOUND
-
Speaker (Built-in)
YES(10W x 2)
CERTIFICATION
-
Safety
CB / NRTL
-
EMC
FCC Class "B" / CE
-
ERP / Energy Star
YES / NO
LANGUAGE
-
OSD
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arabic, Türkçe
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
HDMI Cable, Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Touch Pen, Pen tip, Manual, Warranty Card, IG
-
Optional
1 pole Desktop Stand(ST-43HT), Floor Stand(ST-43HF)
DEDICATED FEATURE - TOUCH
-
Available Object Size for Touch
Ø8 mm
-
Response Time ('Paint' app on Windows 10 PC)
35mm ↓
-
Accuracy (Typ.)
3.5mm
-
Interface
USB1.1
-
Operating System Support
Windows 10 or higher
-
Multi Touch Point
MAX 10 Points
DEDICATED FEATURE - ONE:QUICK
-
CPU
AMD Ryzen R1505G
-
Memory(RAM)
8GB
-
Storage
SSD 256GB
-
Graphic
AMD Radeon Vega
-
Wi-Fi
802.11ac 2x2
-
Bluetooth
Bluetooth 5.0
-
Launcher Bar
YES
-
Home Dashboard
YES
-
SplitView_Full / Half
YES
-
Screen Capture
YES
-
Meeting(Voice) Record
YES
-
File Sharing
YES
-
Compatibility One:Quick Share
YES
-
One:Quick Remote Meeting
YES
-
Reader Mode (Bluelight)
YES
-
Built-in Apps
Chrome, Skype (Preloaded) Netflix, MS Whiteboard (Download link)
-
Camera_Resolution
1920x1080 (FHD)
-
Camera_Field of View (FoV)
88°
-
MIC_Array
2EA
-
MIC_Pickup Range
3m
-
Warranty
3 Years (Panel)
1 Year (PC Board)
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Purchase LG product Parts & Accessories.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.