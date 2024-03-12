We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
A New Level of Classroom with LG TR3DK series
Class is being conducted in the classroom, and the class material screen which is displayed on the classroom wall's TR3DK Digital Board is being shared on the students' tablets.
Various Teaching Templates
Students are solving problems using various ruler models on TR3DK Digital Board menu.
Multi-touch
In the classroom, several students are simultaneously writing on the TR3DK Digital Board's screen.
* Up to 10 points can be recognized in the writing app.
Easy to Save / Import / Export
Materials used to conduct class can be shared through TR3DK's import and export function after class.
Wireless ScreenShare
TR3DK Digital Board can easily share screens with multiple devices in real time via app and website.
* For a more stable connection, we recommend the installation of a dedicated app (LG CreateBoard Share).
LG ConnectedCare DMS
an_it_manager_is_managing/controlling the status of the TR3DK Digital Board through LG ConnectedCare DMS.
* The availability of the 'LG ConnectedCare DMS' service differs by region, so please contact the LG sales representative in your region for more details.
* LG ConnectedCare DMS supports the TR3DJ/TR3PJ/TR3DK Series as of now(plus more to come) under a cloud environment.
Remote-control / Scheduling
Frequently used controls such as the power on/off, scheduling, brightness, and screen lock functions can be applied using a remote control.
Broadcasting / Alert Messaging
Messages and a range of other content can be sent from the main system to individual classroom devices connected to LG ConnectedCare DMS. In case of urgent occasions such as a fire or a natural disaster, alert messages can be distributed manually across the system, which help teachers and students promptly take safety action.
the_user_can_set_a_threshold_for_receiving_an_warning/error signal for eight categories_ display temperature, CPU usage, etc. The current status of the issue is easily indicated in categories, enabling for quick real-time responses. Issues can be managed remotely with an LG ConnectedCare DMS solution.
Threshold Settings
Users can set thresholds in eight categories including display temperature, memory usage, or signal, and can receive warning or error notifications based on their threshold settings.
Monitoring & Fault Diagnosis
An engineer can check the status in real-time and diagnose problems remotely. Also, the current status of issues can be categorized, allowing for easy viewing and quick responses.
Issue Management
Remote issue management can be carried out by the LG ConnectedCare DMS solution. This makes management safer and more efficient, facilitating the stable operation of the classroom.
Bluetooth Connectivity
TR3DK Digital Board can wirelessly connect to devices such as keyboards, mice, and speakers via Bluetooth.
C-type Connection
TR3DK Digital Board easily transmits data via USB-C connectivity and can charge up to 65W.
Secure Function
Screen Lock
Teachers can lock the screen using the Screen Lock function, and unlock it by entering a password. Users can set the Screen Lock in the Settings menu to protect the device from unidentified users.
All Spec
LANGUAGE
-
OSD
English, Denmark, Finnish, German, Korean, Norwegian, Polski, Portugues(Europe), Portugues(Brazil), Romanian, Spanish, Swedish, Hungarian, Thai
SOUND
-
Speaker (Built-in)
YES (15W x 2)
CERTIFICATION
-
Safety
CB / NRTL
-
EMC
FCC Class "A" / CE
-
ERP / Energy Star
YES / NO
DEDICATED FEATURE - TOUCH
-
Response Time ('Paint' app on Windows 10 PC)
5ms ↓
-
Accuracy (Typ.)
±1mm
-
Available Object Size for Touch
Ø2 mm ↑
-
Interface
USB2.0
-
Multi Touch Point
Max. 40 Points(Windows), Max. 32 Points(Android)
-
Operating System Support
Windows 7/8/10/Linux/Mac/Android (Linux/Mac Support one point touch)
-
Protection Glass Thickness
3mm (Anti-Glare)
-
Protection Glass Transmission
0.88
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Humidity
10 % to 90 %
-
Operation Temperature
0 °C to 40 °C
MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Width
T/R/L/B : 15/15/15/44mm
-
Bezel Color
Black
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
1863 × 1140 × 225mm
-
Handle
NO
-
Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)
1709 × 1020 × 88mm
-
Packed Weight
60.6Kg
-
VESA Standard Mount Interface
800 x 400 mm
-
Weight (Head)
47.3Kg
OPS COMPATIBILITY
-
OPS Power Built-in
YES
-
OPS Type compatible
YES (Slot)
POWER
-
Power Type
Built-in Power
-
Power Supply
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
ACCESSORY
-
Optional
Wall Mount(WM-L000S), Floor Stand(ST-000F, ST-860F)
-
Basic
Power Cord 3M*1, USB Cable (Type A-Type B) 5M*1, HDMI Cable 3M*1, Writing Pen*2pcs, User Manual, QSG, Carton Box, Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Wifi module
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
Connected Care
YES
DEDICATED FEATURE - CREATE BOARD
-
Bluetooth
Bluetooth 5.0
-
CPU
Quad core A55
-
GPU
Mail G52 Multicore 2
-
LAN
Gigabit LAN
-
Memory(RAM)
4GB
-
OS ver. (Android)
Android 11
-
Storage
32GB
-
Wi-Fi
802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax (WiFi 6)
PANEL
-
Contrast Ratio
1,200:1
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Back Light Type
Direct
-
Brightness
390nit (Typ., without Glass)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7 Million colors
-
Color Gamut
NTSC 72%
-
Dynamic CR
5,000:1
-
Life time
50,000Hrs (L30)
-
Native Resolution
3840 x 2160 (UHD)
-
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
16/7
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Portait / Landscape
NO / YES
-
Refresh Rate
60Hz
-
Response Time
8ms (G to G)
-
Screen Size (Inch)
75
-
Surface Treatment (Haze)
Haze 25%
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178º x 178º
FEATURE - HARDWARE
-
Local Key Operation
NO
-
Auto Brightness Sensor
YES
-
Internal Memory (eMMC)
32GB
-
Power Indicator
YES
-
Temperature Sensor
NO
-
Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)
YES
FEATURE - SOFTWARE
-
Booting Logo Image
YES
-
Crestron Connected
NO
-
HDMI-CEC
NO
-
Network Ready
NO
-
PBP
YES (2PBP)
-
PIP
YES
-
PM mode
NO
-
Screen Share
YES
-
Setting Data Cloning
NO
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
Wake on LAN
YES
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
768 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 1467 BTU/Hr(Max.)
-
DPM
0.5W
-
Power off
0.5W
-
Max.
430W
-
Typ.
225W
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
Conformal Coating (Power Board)
YES
CONNECTIVITY
-
Audio In
YES
-
Audio Out
YES
-
DP In
NO
-
DP Out
NO
-
DVI-D In
NO
-
External Speaker Out
NO
-
HDMI In
YES (3ea)
-
HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)
2.2
-
HDMI Out
YES
-
IR In
NO
-
RGB In
YES
-
RJ45(LAN) In
YES (1ea)
-
RJ45(LAN) Out
YES
-
RS232C In
YES
-
RS232C Out
NO
-
Touch USB
USB2.0 Type B (2ea)
-
USB In
USB3.0 Type A (4ea), USB2.0 Type A (1ea), USB Type C (1ea)
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Purchase LG product Parts & Accessories.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.