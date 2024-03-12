About Cookies on This Site

COMMON SPEC

  • Product Type

    3D Monitor

GENERAL

  • Screen Size

    42

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Resolution

    1920*1080

  • Brightness((cd/m2)

    350 cd/m²

  • Contrast Ratio

    800:1

  • Response Time(ms)

    8ms

  • Color Depth (Number of colors)

    16.7M

  • PixelPitch(mm)

    6,220,800

  • Surface Treatment

    Hard Coating(3H) Anti-glare

REAR INPUTS

  • D-Sub

    Yes

  • DVI-D

    Yes

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Safety Certification

    UL / c-UL / CB scheme / TUV / NEMKO

  • EMC Certification

    FCC Class "B" / VCCI / C-tick / GOST / CE / MIC

  • Energy Saving

    Yes, Level1/Level2/Level3

POWER

  • Power Type (Adapter or LIPS)

    LIPS

  • Power: Normal On(Typ.)

    270W

  • Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)

    15W(RGB) / 50W(with PC)

MECHANIC

  • test

    No

DIMENSION(W*D*H)(MM)

  • Set (with Stand)

    39.2" x 23.1" x 4.7"

  • Set (without Stand)

    39.2" x 26.6" x 11.5"

  • Box

    42.0" x 29.8" x 14.5"

  • Wall Mount

    600 X 400 (AP-WX60)

WEIGHT(KG)

  • Set (without Stand)

    71.88 Lbs.

ACCESSORIES

  • test

    No