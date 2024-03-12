About Cookies on This Site

LG Self-ordering Kiosk

LG Self-ordering Kiosk

27KC3PK-C

LG Self-ordering Kiosk

  LG Self-ordering Kiosk, 27KC3PK-C
LG Self-ordering Kiosk, 27KC3PK-C
Key Features

  • 27-inch Display with an Excellent Touch Sensitivity
  • Interior Fit Design
  • Windows OS

A woman is ordering food at a kiosk in a family restaurant.

* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

Interior Fit Design
in Calming Beige Colors

The seamless design in two tones of calming beiges of the kiosk, creating a harmonious atmosphere which fits your business space interior.

Two two-tone beige kiosks are installed side by side in harmony with the store’s interior atmosphere.

Various store menus are being guided through the screen in vivid images.

Windows OS

By applying Windows 10 IoT Enterprise, it is compatible with various peripheral devices and applications.
The built-in drawer at the kiosk’s bottom has a receipt printer and a card reader, which can be managed by opening the drawer.

Easy Maintenance

The drawer-type design of the kiosk allows for convenient device maintenance of the receipt printer, card reader, etc. by simply opening the drawer without needing to disassemble the body.

27KC3PK-CW applies Windows® 10 IoT Enterprise.

Windows OS

By applying Windows 10 IoT Enterprise, it is compatible with various peripheral devices and applications.

Various Payment Methods

Various payment methods such as Bar codes, QR codes, IC Chip card* and MST cards* are supported. In addition, a built-in printer can easily print out receipts without additional peripherals.

27KC3PK-CW supports barcodes, QR codes, IC chip cards, and MST cards.

* EMV terminal is required by local payment company to support the functions.

PRODUCT INFORMATION

All Spec

SOUND

  • Speaker (Built-in)

    YES (3W x 2)

CERTIFICATION

  • Safety

    CB

  • EMC

    CE

  • ePEAT(US only)

    NO

  • ERP / Energy Star

    NO / NO

LANGUAGE

  • OSD

    depend on OS

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Width

    N/A

  • Bezel Color

    Calming Beige (Desktop)

  • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

    N/A

  • Handle

    NO

  • Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

    364.3 x 812 x 219.8mm (w/o Cradle) 364.3 x 812 x 341.4mm (w/ Cradle)

  • Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

    N/A

  • Packed Weight

    N/A

  • VESA Standard Mount Interface

    600 x 400 mm

  • Weight (Head)

    14.2Kg (w/o Cradle) / 14.6Kg (w/ Cradle)

  • Weight (Head+Stand)

    N/A

OPS COMPATIBILITY

  • OPS Power Built-in

    NO

  • OPS Type compatible

    NO

POWER

  • Power Type

    Built-In Power

  • Power Supply

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

ACCESSORY

  • Optional

    NICE TCM stand

  • Basic

    Power Cable(1.5m)

DEDICATED FEATURE - TOUCH

  • Response Time ('Paint' app on Windows 10 PC)

    N/A

  • Accuracy (Typ.)

    N/A

  • Available Object Size for Touch

    N/A

  • Interface

    N/A

  • Multi Touch Point

    N/A

  • Operating System Support

    N/A

  • Protection Glass Thickness

    N/A

  • Protection Glass Transmission

    N/A

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Humidity

    10 % to 80 %

  • Operation Temperature

    0 °C to 40 °C

PROTECTION GLASS

  • Anti-Reflective

    N/A

  • Degree of Protection

    N/A

  • Infrared - Resistance (IR)

    N/A

  • Shatter-Proof

    N/A

  • Tempered / Chemical strengthening

    N/A

  • Thickness

    N/A

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • Connected Care

    NO

  • Mobile CMS

    NO

  • Promota

    NO

  • SuperSign Cloud

    NO

  • SuperSign CMS

    NO

  • SuperSign Control+

    NO

  • SuperSign WB

    NO

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Power Protection

    N/A

  • Conformal Coating (Power Board)

    N/A

  • Direct Sunlight

    N/A

  • IP Rating

    N/A

  • Overlay Touch Compatibility

    N/A

  • Smart Calibration

    N/A

  • Tilt (Face down)

    N/A

  • Tilt (Face up)

    N/A

PANEL

  • Contrast Ratio

    1,000:1

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Back Light Type

    Edge

  • Brightness

    300nit

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7 Million colors

  • Color Gamut

    BT709 95%

  • Dynamic CR

    NO

  • Life time

    31,000Hrs (Min.)

  • Native Resolution

    1920 x 1080 (FHD)

  • Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

    16/7

  • Panel Technology

    IPS (In-cell touch)

  • Portait / Landscape

    YES / YES

  • QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)

    N/A

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz

  • Response Time

    9ms (G to G)

  • Screen Size (Inch)

    27

  • Surface Treatment (Haze)

    Haze 25%

  • Transparency

    N/A

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178º x 178º

DEDICATED FEATURE - KIOSK

  • Audio assistive technology

    Storm Interface AudioNav Keypad, EN 301 549 / ADA Compliant, Mini USB B & 3.5mm Audio Jack Socket

  • Audio Navigation Keypad

    YES

  • Body Type

    Mold

  • Braille assistive guide

    YES (Embossed Braille with Arabic numerals)

  • Cable Management

    YES

  • Card reader (Built-in)

    NO

  • CPU

    Intel® Celeron® Quad-Core N5105 SoC onboard Processors (Jasper Lake)

  • Cradle for external card reader

    YES

  • Frontal drawer Area

    Receipt printer / Bar code scanner / Card reader

  • Frontal drawer Type

    Sliding

  • Memory(RAM)

    2 x SO-DIMM, DDR4 2933/2400/2133 MHz, 8GB (Max 16GB)

  • NFC / RFID

    NO / NO

  • QR / Barcode scanner

    1D / 2D

  • Receipt printer_Cutting

    Auto

  • Receipt printer_Paper Size

    3 inch (Roll diameter 80mm)

  • Receipt printer_Printing Speed

    Max. 250mm/sec

  • Receipt printer_Type

    Thermal

  • RJ11 (For Cash Drawer)

    YES

  • Stand Type

    Press (optional)

  • Storage

    SSD 128GB

  • OS ver.

    Windows® 10 IoT Enterprise (Compatible with Windows® 11)

CONNECTIVITY

  • Daisy Chain

    NO

  • Audio In

    YES

  • Audio Out

    YES

  • DP In

    NO

  • DP Out

    NO

  • DVI-D In

    NO

  • External Speaker Out

    NO

  • HDMI In

    NO

  • HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)

    N/A

  • HDMI Out

    YES

  • IR In

    NO

  • IR Out

    NO

  • RGB In

    NO

  • RJ45(LAN) In

    YES (1ea)

  • RJ45(LAN) Out

    NO

  • RS232C In

    YES

  • RS232C Out

    NO

  • Touch USB

    NO

  • USB In

    USB3.2 Type A (4ea)

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • BTU (British Thermal Unit)

    N/A

  • DPM

    0.5W

  • Power off

    0.5W

  • Smart Energy Saving (70%)

    N/A

  • Max.

    N/A

  • Typ.

    40W