LG Self-ordering Kiosk

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
A woman is ordering food at a kiosk in a family restaurant.
Interior Fit Design
in Calming Beige Colors
Two two-tone beige kiosks are installed side by side in harmony with the store’s interior atmosphere.
Various Payment Methods
27KC3PK-CW supports barcodes, QR codes, IC chip cards, and MST cards.
PRODUCT INFORMATION
All Spec
SOUND
-
Speaker (Built-in)
YES (3W x 2)
CERTIFICATION
-
Safety
CB
-
EMC
CE
-
ePEAT(US only)
NO
-
ERP / Energy Star
NO / NO
LANGUAGE
-
OSD
depend on OS
MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Width
N/A
-
Bezel Color
Calming Beige (Desktop)
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
N/A
-
Handle
NO
-
Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)
364.3 x 812 x 219.8mm (w/o Cradle) 364.3 x 812 x 341.4mm (w/ Cradle)
-
Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
N/A
-
Packed Weight
N/A
-
VESA Standard Mount Interface
600 x 400 mm
-
Weight (Head)
14.2Kg (w/o Cradle) / 14.6Kg (w/ Cradle)
-
Weight (Head+Stand)
N/A
OPS COMPATIBILITY
-
OPS Power Built-in
NO
-
OPS Type compatible
NO
POWER
-
Power Type
Built-In Power
-
Power Supply
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
ACCESSORY
-
Optional
NICE TCM stand
-
Basic
Power Cable(1.5m)
DEDICATED FEATURE - TOUCH
-
Response Time ('Paint' app on Windows 10 PC)
N/A
-
Accuracy (Typ.)
N/A
-
Available Object Size for Touch
N/A
-
Interface
N/A
-
Multi Touch Point
N/A
-
Operating System Support
N/A
-
Protection Glass Thickness
N/A
-
Protection Glass Transmission
N/A
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Humidity
10 % to 80 %
-
Operation Temperature
0 °C to 40 °C
PROTECTION GLASS
-
Anti-Reflective
N/A
-
Degree of Protection
N/A
-
Infrared - Resistance (IR)
N/A
-
Shatter-Proof
N/A
-
Tempered / Chemical strengthening
N/A
-
Thickness
N/A
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
Connected Care
NO
-
Mobile CMS
NO
-
Promota
NO
-
SuperSign Cloud
NO
-
SuperSign CMS
NO
-
SuperSign Control+
NO
-
SuperSign WB
NO
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
Power Protection
N/A
-
Conformal Coating (Power Board)
N/A
-
Direct Sunlight
N/A
-
IP Rating
N/A
-
Overlay Touch Compatibility
N/A
-
Smart Calibration
N/A
-
Tilt (Face down)
N/A
-
Tilt (Face up)
N/A
PANEL
-
Contrast Ratio
1,000:1
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Back Light Type
Edge
-
Brightness
300nit
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7 Million colors
-
Color Gamut
BT709 95%
-
Dynamic CR
NO
-
Life time
31,000Hrs (Min.)
-
Native Resolution
1920 x 1080 (FHD)
-
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
16/7
-
Panel Technology
IPS (In-cell touch)
-
Portait / Landscape
YES / YES
-
QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)
N/A
-
Refresh Rate
60Hz
-
Response Time
9ms (G to G)
-
Screen Size (Inch)
27
-
Surface Treatment (Haze)
Haze 25%
-
Transparency
N/A
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178º x 178º
DEDICATED FEATURE - KIOSK
-
Audio assistive technology
Storm Interface AudioNav Keypad, EN 301 549 / ADA Compliant, Mini USB B & 3.5mm Audio Jack Socket
-
Audio Navigation Keypad
YES
-
Body Type
Mold
-
Braille assistive guide
YES (Embossed Braille with Arabic numerals)
-
Cable Management
YES
-
Card reader (Built-in)
NO
-
CPU
Intel® Celeron® Quad-Core N5105 SoC onboard Processors (Jasper Lake)
-
Cradle for external card reader
YES
-
Frontal drawer Area
Receipt printer / Bar code scanner / Card reader
-
Frontal drawer Type
Sliding
-
Memory(RAM)
2 x SO-DIMM, DDR4 2933/2400/2133 MHz, 8GB (Max 16GB)
-
NFC / RFID
NO / NO
-
QR / Barcode scanner
1D / 2D
-
Receipt printer_Cutting
Auto
-
Receipt printer_Paper Size
3 inch (Roll diameter 80mm)
-
Receipt printer_Printing Speed
Max. 250mm/sec
-
Receipt printer_Type
Thermal
-
RJ11 (For Cash Drawer)
YES
-
Stand Type
Press (optional)
-
Storage
SSD 128GB
-
OS ver.
Windows® 10 IoT Enterprise (Compatible with Windows® 11)
CONNECTIVITY
-
Daisy Chain
NO
-
Audio In
YES
-
Audio Out
YES
-
DP In
NO
-
DP Out
NO
-
DVI-D In
NO
-
External Speaker Out
NO
-
HDMI In
NO
-
HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)
N/A
-
HDMI Out
YES
-
IR In
NO
-
IR Out
NO
-
RGB In
NO
-
RJ45(LAN) In
YES (1ea)
-
RJ45(LAN) Out
NO
-
RS232C In
YES
-
RS232C Out
NO
-
Touch USB
NO
-
USB In
USB3.2 Type A (4ea)
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
N/A
-
DPM
0.5W
-
Power off
0.5W
-
Smart Energy Saving (70%)
N/A
-
Max.
N/A
-
Typ.
40W
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Purchase LG product Parts & Accessories.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.