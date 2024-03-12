About Cookies on This Site

49SE3KB

All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size

    49"

  • Panel Technology

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16 : 9

  • Native Resolution

    1920 x 1080 (FHD)

  • Brightness

    350cd/m2

  • Contrast Ratio

    1,100:1

  • Dynamic CR

    500,000:1

  • Surface Treatment

    Hard coating (3H), Anti-glare treatment of the front polarizer (Haze 1%(Typ.))

  • Guaranteed Operating Hour

    18 hours

  • Orientation

    Portrait & Landscape

CONNECTIVITY

  • Input

    ------------------------------------

  • Digital (HDCP)

    HDMI(1), DVI(1)

  • Analog

    RGB (1)

  • Audio In

    Yes (1)

  • External Control

    RS232C(1), RJ45(1), IR(1)

  • USB

    Yes (2)

  • HDTV Formats

    HDMI : 720p, 1080i, 1080p

  • Output

    ------------------------------------

  • Audio Out

    Yes (1)

  • External Control

    RS232C (1)

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Color

    Black

  • Bezel Width

    11.9mm(T/R/L), 18mm(B)

  • Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)

    1102.2mm x 638.5mm x 54mm

  • Weight (head)

    14.3Kg

  • Monitor with Optional Stand

    1102.2mm x 696.8mm x 219.6mm

  • Weight(Head+Stand)

    17.6kg

  • VESA Standard Mount Interface

    300mm x 300mm

SPECIAL FEATURES

  • Temperature Sensor

    Yes

  • Tile Mode

    Yes, Up to 15 x 15

  • Natural Mode@Tile Mode

    Yes

  • Source Selection

    RGB, HDMI, DVI, USB1, USB2

  • Brightness/Contrast/Backlight

    Yes

  • Position/Size

    Yes

  • Auto Config/Phase

    Yes

  • Language (OSD)

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek

  • Language (USB Playback)

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Japanese, Russian, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek

  • Language (Manual)

    English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Portugues, Hungarian, Greek, Russian, Ukrainian, Polish, Arabic, Indonesian, Korean, Turkish, Czech, Slovak, Taiwanese, Danish, Norwegian, Swedish, Finnish, Uzbekistan

  • Language (ESG)

    English, French, Spanish, Portugues, Italian, Polish, German, Greek, Czech, Slovak, Ukrainian, Russian, Uzbekistan, Taiwanese, Japanese, Portugues(Brazil)

  • ISM Method

    Normal, White Wash, Color Wash, Orbiter, inversion, Washing Bar, User image

  • Advanced

    Dynamic Contrast, Dynamic Color, Color Gamut, Skin Color, Sky Color, Grass Color, Gamma

  • Time

    Clock, On/Off Time, Auto Off, Automatic Standby

  • Input Label

    Yes(PC/DTV)

  • DPM Select

    Yes

  • Energy Saving

    Yes (Minimum, Medium, Maxium, Screen off)

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • File Play with USB

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi

    Dongle ready

  • USB Cloning

    Logo image download, EzDownload, Sent to USB, Receive from USB

  • Easy brightness control

    Yes

  • Contents scheduling

    USB

  • Calibration mode

    Yes

  • DST

    Yes

  • Screen Off Schedule

    Yes

  • Time sync Clock

    Yes

  • PM mode

    Yes

  • Holiday schedule

    Yes

  • Firmware update (LAN)

    Yes

  • Local time auto setting

    Yes

  • Overlay touch

    Yes

  • Limited mode

    Input source change, Menu Display, OSD Display

  • Power on Default

    Input source, A/V Setting, Aspect Ratio

  • Wake on LAN

    Yes

  • Digital Audio input

    Yes

  • Power on Delay

    0 ~ 255

  • Pivot Mode

    Yes

  • OSD Portrait Mode

    0,90,270

  • intelligent Auto

    Yes

  • Passward change

    Yes

  • SetID Setup

    Manual, Auto

  • Configuration Setup

    Sprash upset Time, USB auto Playback, Screen saver Cube

  • Lock mode

    USB

  • Fail over

    USB, RGB, DVI, HDMI

  • SuperSign Server Setup

    Player name, Server IP setting, Server IP Status

  • No Signal image (Up to 5MB)

    Yes

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0°C ~ 40°C

  • Operation Humidity

    10% ~80%

POWER

  • Power Supply

    100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type (Adapter or LIPS)

    Built-in Power

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    65W

  • Power Consumption (Smart Energy Saving)

    50W

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)

  • Safety

    UL / c-UL / CB / TUV / KC

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A", CE, KCC

  • ErP / Energy Star

    Yes / Yes (Energy Star 6.0)

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

  • External Media player Attachable

    Yes (MP500/MP700)

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • SuperSign-w lite

    Yes

  • SuperSign-c

    Yes

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Remote Controller (2 batteries included), Power Cord, QSG, RGB Cable, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, IR Receiver

  • Optional

    Stand(ST-492T), Media player, Wall bracket(LSW350B), VESA Adapter(AM-B330S)