SE3KE Series - 49" Digital Signage

All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
49"
-
Native Resolution
1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)
-
Brightness (cd/㎡)
350
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
HDMI (2), DVI-D, RGB, Audio, USB
-
Output
Audio (Off/Fixed/Variable)
-
External Control
RS232C in/out, RJ45 in, IR in
MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Width
11.9 mm (T/R/L), 18 mm (B)
-
Monitor Dimension (W × H × D)
1,102.2 x 638.5 x 54 mm
-
Weight (Head)
14.3 kg
-
Monitor with Optional Stand Dimensions (W x H x D)
1,102.2 x 696.8 x 219.6 mm
-
Weight (Head+Stand)
17.6 kg
-
Carton Dimensions (W × H × D)
1,197 x 760 x 166 mm
-
Packed Weight
17.4 kg
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
300 x 300 mm
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0°C to 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
10 % to 80 %
POWER
-
Power Supply
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built-In Power
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Typ. / Max.
60 W / 95 W
-
Smart Energy Saving
42 W
SOUND
-
Speaker
20 W (10 W x 2)
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)
-
Safety
IEC 60950-1 / EN 60950-1 / UL 60950-1
-
EMC
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC
-
ErP / Energy Star
Yes (N/A for EU) / Yes (Energy Star 8.0)
MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY
-
OPS Type compatible
Yes
-
External Media player Attachable
Yes
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
Content Management Software
SuperSign CMS
-
Control and Monitoring Software
SuperSign Control / Control+
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
Remote Controller (2ea Batteries Included), Power Cord, QSG, RGB Cable, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, IR Receiver
-
Optional
Stand (ST-492T), Media Player, Wall Bracket (LSW350B), VESA Adapter (AM-B330S), Wi-Fi Dongle (AN-WF500), Touch Overlay (KT-T49E)
