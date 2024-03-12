About Cookies on This Site

Ultra HD 55UH5C-B

Ultra HD 55UH5C-B

BASIC

  • Screen Size

    55

  • Panel Technology

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Native Resolution

    3840 x 2160 (UHD)

  • Pixels(H x V x 3)

    24,883,200

  • Brightness

    500cd/m2

  • Contrast Ratio

    1,100:1

  • Dynamic CR

    1,000,000:1

  • Color gamut

    68%

  • Viewing Angle(H x V)

    178x178

  • Color Depth

    1.06 Billion

  • Response Time

    8ms(G to G)

  • Surface Treatment

    Low Haze 1%

  • Life time(Typ.)

    50,000 Hrs (Typ.)

  • Operation Hours

    24Hr

  • Orientation

    Portrait & Landscape

INPUT

  • HDMI

    2, HDMI /HDCP2.2

  • DP

    1, DP /HDCP1.4

  • DVI-D

    1

  • Audio In

    1, DVI

  • USB(USB3.0)

    1

  • SD Card(SDHC/Full Size)

    1

  • HDTV Formats

    HDMI : 720p, 1080i, 1080p, 2160p

OUTPUT

  • DP Out

    1, SST/DP1.2a

  • Audio Out

    1

EXTERNAL CONTROL

  • RS232C IN

    1

  • RS232C OUT

    1

  • RJ45

    1

  • IR receiver

    1

  • Pixel Sensor

    1

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Color

    Black

  • Bezel Width

    12.1mm(T), 12.6mm(R/L), 15.7mm(B)

  • Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)

    1239.8mm x 725.2mm x 38.6mm

  • Weight (head)

    16.6 kg

  • Weight(Head+Stand)

    18.1Kg

  • Monitor with Optional Stand & Speaker Dimensions(W x H x D)

    1239.8mm x 788.8mm x 298.3mm

  • Weight(Head+Stand+Speaker)

    18.8Kg

  • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1330mm x 807mm x 170mm

  • Packed Weight

    21.1 kg

  • Handle

    No

  • VESATM Standard Mount Interface

    300 x 300

SPECIAL FEATURES

  • Temperature Sensor

    Yes

  • Auto Brightness sensor

    Yes

  • Tile Mode

    Yes(Up to 15x15)

  • Natural Mode @Tile Mode

    Yes

  • Source Selection

    HDMI1,HDMI2, DVI, DP, OPS, USB, SD Card

  • Brightness/Contrast/Backlight

    Yes

  • Position/Size

    Yes

  • Auto Config/Phase

    Yes

  • Language (OSD)

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek

  • Language (USB Playback)

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek

  • Language (Manual)

    English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Portugues, Hungarian, Greek, Russian, Ukrainian, Polish, Arabic, Indonesian, Korean, Turkish, Czech, Slovak, Taiwanese, Danish, Norwegian, Swedish, Finnish, Uzbekistan

  • Language (ESG)

    English, French, Spanish, Portugues, Italian, Polish, German, Greek, Czech, Slovak, Ukrainian, Russian, Uzbekistan, Taiwanese, Japanese, Portugues(Brazil)

  • ISM Method

    Normal, White Wash, Color Wash, User image, User Video, Orbiter, Inversion, Washing Bar
    * Scheduling is supported additionally

  • Advanced

    Dynamic Contrast, Dynamic Color, Color Gamut, Skin Color, Sky Color, Grass Color, Gamma

  • Time

    Clock, On/Off Timer, Auto Off, Automatic Standby

  • Input Label

    Yes(PC/DTV)

  • Power on Status

    Standby, PWR, LST

  • Key operation

    IR operation, Local key operation

  • DPM Select

    Yes

  • DPM wake up

    Yes (Analog: Sync only, Digital: Clock / Clock+Data selectable)

  • Energy Saving

    Yes(Auto, Minimum, Medium, Maxium, Screen off)

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • File Play with USB

    Yes

  • PIP/PBP

    Yes(2)

  • Internal Memory

    8GB(System 4GB + Available 4GB)

  • Wi-Fi

    802.11n combo built-in

  • USB Cloning

    Logo image download, Sent to USB, Receive from USB

  • Easy brightness control

    Yes

  • Contents scheduling

    USB, Internal memory, SD Card

  • Calibration mode

    Yes

  • DST

    Yes

  • Sync mode

    Time sync, Content sync,Network sync

  • PM mode

    Yes

  • Holiday schedule

    Yes

  • Firamware update (LAN)

    Yes

  • Local time auto setting

    Yes

  • Still image diagnosis

    Yes

  • HDMI-CEC

    Yes

  • Limited mode(OSD, settings Locking)

    Yes (USB, Local key, IR, OSD)

  • Wake on LAN

    Yes

  • Digital Audio input

    Yes

  • Power on Delay

    0 ~ 250

  • Pivot Mode

    Yes

  • Content Rotation

    0,90,270

  • OSD Portrait Mode

    0,90,270

  • intelligent Auto

    Yes

  • Passward change

    Yes

  • SetID Setup

    Manual, Auto

  • Configuration Setup

    USB auto Playback

  • Lock mode

    USB

  • Fail over

    USB, SDcard, RGB, DP, OPS, DVI, HDMI, Internal Memory

  • SuperSign Server Setup

    Signage name, Server IP setting, Server IP Status

  • Media share

    Mirroring, SoftAP

  • Beacon

    On/Off

  • Embedded Template

    Yes

  • Check Screen

    Yes

  • OPS PC power Control

    Sync On, Sync On/Off, Disable

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0 °C to 40 °C

  • Operation Humidity

    10% to 80%

POWER

  • Power Supply

    100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Typ.

    116 W

  • Smart Energy Saving

    80W

  • DPM

    0.5W

  • Power off

    0.5W

AUDIO

  • Balance

    Yes

  • Audio Power

    20W(10W x 2) for External Speaker

  • Speaker On/off

    Yes

  • Clear Voice II

    Yes

  • Virtual Surround Plus

    Yes

  • Equalizer

    Yes

  • Sound mode

    Standard, News, Music, Cinema, Sports, Game

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)

  • Safety

    UL / cUL / CB / TUV / KC

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KCC

  • ErP / Energy Star

    NA / Yes (Energy Star 7.0)

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

  • OPS Type compatible

    Yes

  • External Media player Attachable

    Yes (MP500/MP700)

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • SuperSign-w Lite

    Yes

  • SuperSign-c

    Yes

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, HDMI Cable, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, Memory cover

  • Optional

    Speaker(SP-5200), Stand(ST-201T), Pixel sensor(KT-SP0), Media player, Wall bracket(LSW350B), VESA Adapter(AM-B330S), OPS Kit(KT-OPSA), HD Base T(EB-B100)