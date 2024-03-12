About Cookies on This Site

UM3DG Series - 75'' UHD Digital Signage

UM3DG Series - 75'' UHD Digital Signage

75UM3DG-H

UM3DG Series - 75'' UHD Digital Signage

Front view with infill image

LG UHD Digital Signage

People sitting in the conference room are looking at the big screen and having a meeting.

*All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.
The image compares that one with Non-glare Coating and the other without Non-glare coating. And it shows that a screen with Non-glare Coating can be seen clearly under the light compared to the screen that do not.
SUPERB PICTURE QUALITY

Clear View with Non-glare Coating

Viewers can be annoyed by unnecessary reflections when watching a screen under brightly lit conditions. The UM3DG-H series has reduced such inconveniences by increasing the level of haze, which enhances visibility and text readability.

* The images listed are for reference only and the actual reflection can be different.

This image illustratively compares FHD resolution and UHD resolution. This image indicates that the screen with UHD has 4 times higher resolution than FHD, so contents can be seen more vivid and colorful.

SUPERB PICTURE QUALITY

ULTRA HD Resolution

With the resolution that is 4 times higher than FHD, it makes the color and details of the contents more vivid and realistic. In addition, the wide viewing angle applied with an IPS panel, provides clear contents.

This image show that several tasks can be done at the same time with the intuitive GUI.

webOS SMART SIGNAGE

High-Performance with webOS

Built-in Quad Core SoC can execute several tasks at once while providing smooth content playback. Also, LG webOS smart signage platform enhances user convenience with intuitive GUI and provides to SI or/and developers simple app development tools such as SDK (Software Development Kit), SCAP, sample applications.

The image shows that various external sensors and signage can be connected through USB plug-in, providing easy value-added solutions.
webOS SMART SIGNAGE

Various Sensor Connection

LG webOS smart signage platform helps to easily provide value-added solutions and reduce overall cost for maintenance by supporting simple connections with external sensors* such as GPIO, NFC/RFID, temperature sensors, etc, via USB plug-in.

* External sensors need to be purchased separately and tested for compatibility with webOS platform.

One signage on the wall has the built-in speaker which making the sound rich.

USER CONVENIENCE

Built-in Speaker

Contents will be enriched with sound effects from built-in speakers, without the need for purchasing or installing external speakers.

The UM3DG-H series is on the wall and a woman using a personal PC and mobile phone. And this image shows that the signage can be connected wirelessly to the PC and mobile phone she is holding.

USER CONVENIENCE

Wireless Access Point

The UM3DG-H series operates as a virtual router which can be a wireless access point for mobile devices.

* Maximum 10 units of the mobile devices can be connected via softAP

This is one of meeting room with the signage and one of AV control system which helps users control the UM3DG-H series.

MEETING ROOM SOLUTION

Compatible with AV Control System

The UM3DG-H series supports Crestron Connected® for high compatibility with professional AV controls to achieve seamless integration and automated control*, boosting business management efficiency.

* Network based control

A video conference is being held as people are screened on signage installed on the wall.
MEETING ROOM SOLUTION

Compatible with Video Conference System

For the optimum visual meeting, the UM3DG-H series supports its compatibility with Cisco System that offers powerful and integrated control* for a smarter video conference.

* Using an HDMI cable connection

This image shows that the content set on the Control Manager and the content displayed on the signage are same. And it indicates that UM3DG-H series can be remotely controlled and monitored in a different place with devices such as a mobile phone and a laptop, through the Control Manager.
EASY MANAGEMENT

Mobile & Web Monitoring

Through the Control Manager, the embedded web monitoring solution, you can control and monitor the status of the UM3DG-H series displays in different locations in real-time. It is available on internet connected devices, allowing you to flexibly and rapidly respond to emergency situations.

* The mobile devices need be connected with the Signage IP address and can control one Signage at a time.

Print

All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size (Inch)

    75

  • Panel Technology

    IPS

  • Back Light Type

    Edge

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Native Resolution

    3840 x 2160 (UHD)

  • Refresh Rate

    120Hz

  • Brightness

    350nit (Typ.)

  • Contrast Ratio

    1,100:1

  • Dynamic CR

    1,000,000:1

  • Color Gamut

    BT709 95%

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178º x 178º

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07 Billion colors

  • Response Time

    6ms (G to G)

  • Surface Treatment (Haze)

    Haze 28%

  • Life time

    50,000Hrs (Typ.)

  • Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

    24/7

  • Portait / Landscape

    YES / YES

  • Transparency

    N/A

  • QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)

    N/A

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI In

    YES (3ea)

  • HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)

    2.2/1.4

  • DP In

    NO

  • DVI-D In

    NO

  • RGB In

    NO

  • Audio In

    NO

  • RS232C In

    YES

  • RJ45(LAN) In

    YES (1ea)

  • IR In

    YES

  • USB In

    USB2.0 Type A (1ea)

  • HDMI Out

    NO

  • DP Out

    NO

  • Audio Out

    YES

  • Touch USB

    NO

  • External Speaker Out

    NO

  • RS232C Out

    YES

  • RJ45(LAN) Out

    NO

  • IR Out

    NO

  • Daisy Chain

    NO

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Color

    Black

  • Bezel Width

    Even bezel : 14.9mm

  • Weight (Head)

    41.5Kg

  • Packed Weight

    51.2Kg

  • Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1682.4 x 960.3 x 57.9mm (without Handle and LG Logo)

  • Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

    N/A

  • Handle

    YES

  • VESA Standard Mount Interface

    600 x 400 mm

  • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1816 x 1123 x 228mm

  • Weight (Head+Stand)

    N/A

FEATURE - HARDWARE

  • Internal Memory (eMMC)

    8GB

  • Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)

    YES

  • Temperature Sensor

    YES

  • Auto Brightness Sensor

    YES

  • Pixel Sensor

    NO

  • Proximity Sensor

    NO

  • Current Sensor

    NO

  • BLU Sensor

    NO

  • Humidity Sensor

    NO

  • Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor

    NO

  • Power Indicator

    NO

  • Local Key Operation

    YES

  • FAN (Built-in)

    NO

FEATURE - SOFTWARE

  • OS Ver. (webOS)

    webOS 4.1

  • Local Contents Scheduling

    YES

  • Group Manager

    YES

  • USB Plug & Play

    YES

  • Fail over

    YES

  • Booting Logo Image

    YES

  • No Signal Image

    YES

  • RS232C Sync

    YES

  • Local Network Sync

    YES

  • Backlight Sync

    NO

  • PIP

    NO

  • PBP

    NO

  • Screen Share

    YES

  • Video Tag

    YES (4 Video Tag)

  • Play via URL

    YES

  • Screen Rotation

    YES

  • External Input Rotation

    YES

  • Gapless Playback

    YES

  • Tile Mode Setting

    YES

  • Setting Data Cloning

    YES

  • SNMP

    YES

  • ISM Method

    YES

  • Auto Set ID

    YES

  • Status Mailing

    YES

  • Control Manager

    YES

  • Cisco Certification

    YES

  • Crestron Connected

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • PM mode

    YES

  • Wake on LAN

    YES

  • Network Ready

    YES

  • Beacon

    YES

  • HDMI-CEC

    YES

  • SI Server Setting

    YES

  • webRTC

    YES

  • Pro:Idiom

    YES

  • Brightness Compensation

    NO

  • W/B Setting by Grey scale

    NO

  • Scan Inversion

    NO

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0 °C to 40 °C

  • Operation Humidity

    10 % to 80 %

POWER

  • Power Supply

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-in Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Typ.

    155W

  • Max.

    200W

  • BTU (British Thermal Unit)

    614.25 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 887.25 BTU/Hr(Max.)

  • Smart Energy Saving (70%)

    108.5W

  • DPM

    0.5W

  • Power off

    0.5W

SOUND

  • Speaker (Built-in)

    YES (10W x 2)

CERTIFICATION

  • Safety

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

  • ERP / Energy Star

    YES(Old ErP for Jordan) / YES

  • ePEAT(US only)

    NO

OPS COMPATIBILITY

  • OPS Type compatible

    NO

  • OPS Power Built-in

    NO

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • SuperSign CMS

    YES

  • SuperSign Control+

    YES

  • SuperSign WB

    YES

  • SuperSign Cloud

    NO

  • Promota

    YES

  • Mobile CMS

    YES

  • Connected Care

    YES

LANGUAGE

  • OSD

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender

  • Optional

    LSW640A/B(Wall Mount), Touch overlay(KT-T75E)

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Overlay Touch Compatibility

    YES

  • Smart Calibration

    N/A

  • Tilt (Face up)

    N/A

  • Tilt (Face down)

    N/A

  • IP Rating

    N/A

  • Conformal Coating (Power Board)

    YES

  • Power Protection

    N/A

  • Direct Sunlight

    N/A