Ultra HD 86UH5C-B
All Spec
BASIC
-
Screen Size
86
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Native Resolution
3840 x 2160 (UHD)
-
Pixels(H x V x 3)
24,883,200
-
Brightness
500cd/m2
-
Contrast Ratio
1,200:1
-
Dynamic CR
4,000,000:1 (DTV Label only)
-
Color gamut
NTSC: 72%
-
Viewing Angle(H x V)
178x178
-
Color Depth
10BIT, 1.07 Billion
-
Response Time
8ms(G to G)
-
Surface Treatment
Low Haze 3%
-
Life time(Typ.)
50,000 Hrs
-
Operation Hours
24Hr
-
Orientation
Portrait & Landscape
INPUT
-
HDMI
3,HDMI1/2: Support 4K/60Hz & HDCP2.2, HDMI3: Support 4K/30Hz & HDCP1.4
-
DP
1, HDCP1.2
-
DVI-D
1, HDCP2.2
-
Audio In
1, DVI
-
USB(USB3.0)
1
-
SD Card(SDHC/Full Size)
1
-
HDTV Formats
HDMI : 720p, 1080i, 1080p, 2160p
OUTPUT
-
DP Out
1, 4K@30Hz / HDCP Output available only DP input
-
Audio Out
1
EXTERNAL CONTROL
-
RS232C IN
1
-
RS232C OUT
1
-
RJ45
1
-
IR receiver
1
-
Pixel Sensor
1
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Color
Black
-
Bezel Width
On : 15.6mm, Off : 14.3mm
-
Monitor Dimension(W x H x D)
1926.2 x 1097.2 x 60.6 (without handle)
-
Weight(Head)
49kg
-
Carton Dimensions(W x H x D)
2073 x 1260 x 292
-
Packed Weight
61.1kg
-
Handle
Yes
-
VESATM Standard Mount Interface
600 x 400
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
Temperature Sensor
Yes
-
Auto Brightness sensor
Yes
-
Tile Mode
Yes(Up to 15x15)
-
Natural Mode @Tile Mode
Yes
-
Source Selection
HDMI1, HDMI2, HDMI3/DVI/OPS, DP, USB, SD Card
-
Brightness/Contrast/Backlight
Yes
-
Language (OSD)
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek
-
Language (USB Playback)
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek
-
Language (Manual)
English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Portugues, Hungarian, Greek, Russian, Ukrainian, Polish, Arabic, Indonesian, Korean, Turkish, Czech, Slovak, Taiwanese, Danish, Norwegian, Swedish, Finnish, Uzbekistan
-
Language (ESG)
English, French, Spanish, Portugues, Italian, Polish, German, Greek, Czech, Slovak, Ukrainian, Russian, Uzbekistan, Taiwanese, Japanese, Portugues(Brazil)
-
ISM Method
Normal, White Wash, Color Wash, User image, User Video, Orbiter, Inversion, Washing Bar
* Scheduling is supported additionally
-
Advanced
Dynamic Contrast, Dynamic Color, Color Gamut, Skin Color, Sky Color, Grass Color, Gamma
-
Time
Clock, On/Off Timer, Auto Off, Automatic Standby
-
Input Label
Yes(PC/DTV)
-
Power on Status
Standby, PWR, LST
-
Key operation
IR operation, Local key operation
-
DPM Select
Yes
-
DPM wake up
Yes (Digital: Clock / Clock+Data selectable)
-
Energy Saving
Yes(Auto, Minimum, Medium, Maxium, Screen off)
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
File Play with USB
Yes
-
PIP/PBP
Yes/Yes(2/3/4)
Media(USB/SD Card/Internal Memory) PIP/PBP will be supported from June
-
Internal Memory
8GB(System 4GB + Available 4GB)
-
Wi-Fi
802.11n combo built-in
-
USB Cloning
Logo image download, Sent to USB, Receive from USB
-
Contents scheduling
USB, Internal memory, SD Card
-
Calibration mode
Yes
-
DST
Yes
-
Sync mode
Time sync, Content sync
-
PM mode
Yes
-
Firamware update (LAN)
Yes
-
Local time auto setting
Yes
-
Overlay touch
Yes
-
Still image diagnosis
Yes
-
Power on Default
Yes
-
Wake on LAN
Yes
-
Digital Audio input
Yes
-
Power on Delay
0 ~ 250
-
Pivot Mode
Yes
-
Content Rotation
0,90,270
-
OSD Portrait Mode
0,90,270
-
intelligent Auto
Yes
-
Passward change
Yes
-
SetID Setup
Manual, Auto
-
Configuration Setup
USB auto Playback
-
Lock mode
USB
-
Fail over
USB, SDcard, RGB, DP, OPS, DVI, HDMI, Internal Memory
-
SuperSign Server Setup
Signage name, Server IP setting, Server IP Status
-
Media share
Mirroring, SoftAP
-
Beacon
On/Off
-
Embedded Template
Yes
-
Check Screen
Yes
-
OPS PC power Control
Sync On, Sync On/Off, Disable
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0 °C to 40 °C
-
Operation Humidity
10% to 80%
POWER
-
Power Supply
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built-In Power
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Typ.
275W↓
-
Smart Energy Saving
200W↓
-
DPM
0.5W (Displayport, WOL Off)/ 0.7W(Displayport, WOL On) 27W (HDMI/DVI/OPS)
-
Power off
0.5W↓
AUDIO
-
Speaker
Internal 6Ω
-
Balance
Yes
-
Audio Power
20W (10W x 2)
-
Speaker On/off
Yes
-
Clear Voice II
Yes
-
Virtual Surround Plus
Yes
-
Equalizer
Yes
-
Sound mode
Standard, News, Music, Cinema, Sports, Game
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)
-
Safety
UL / cUL / CB / TUV / KC
-
EMC
FCC Class "A" / CE / KCC
-
ErP / Energy Star
No / No
MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY
-
OPS Type compatible
Yes
-
External Media player Attachable
Yes (MP500/MP700)
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
SuperSign-w lite
Yes
-
SuperSign-c
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, DP Cable(2.6M), Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, Memory cover
-
Optional
Pixel sensor(KT-SP0), Media player, OPS Kit(KT-OPSA), HD Base T(EB-B100) LSW640A/B(Wall Mount)
