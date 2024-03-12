About Cookies on This Site

UM3C Series

UM3C Series

86UM3C

UM3C Series

PANEL

  • Screen Size

    86"

  • Resolution

    3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)

  • Brightness (cd/㎡)

    350

CONNECTIVITY

  • Input

    HDMI(3), DP, DVI-D, Audio, USB 3.0, SD Card

  • Output

    DP, Audio

  • External Control

    RS232C, RJ45, IR Receiver, Pixel Sensor

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Width

    On: 15.6mm, Off: 14.3mm

  • Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)

    1,926.2 x 1,097.2 x 60.6mm (without logo / handle)

  • Weight (head)

    49kg

  • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

    2,073 x 1,260 x 292mm

  • Packed Weight

    61.1kg

  • VESATM Standard Mount Interface

    600 x 400mm

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)

  • Safety

    UL / cUL / CB / TUV / KC

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KCC

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

  • OPS Type compatible

    Yes

  • External Media player Attachable

    Yes (MP500/MP700)

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • Content Management Software

    SuperSign W

  • Control and Monitoring Software

    SuperSign C

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Remote Controller (include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, DP cable (2.6M), Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, Memory Cover

  • Optional

    Pixel Sensor (KT-SP0), Media Player, OPS Kit (KT-OPSA), HDBaseT (EB-B100), LSW640A/B(Wall Mount)