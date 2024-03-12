We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
86" Class Interactive Digital Touch Board
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
86"
-
Brightness (Module, cd/㎡)
410
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
HDMI (3), DP, DVI-D, RGB, Audio in, USB 3.0, USB 2.0, OPS USB 2.0
-
Output
Touch USB 2.0 (2)
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Width
50.7 mm (T/L/R), 62.2 mm (B)
-
Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)
2,026.9 x 1,180.3 x 75.6 mm
-
Weight (head)
92.7 kg
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
2,190 × 1,470 × 371 mm
-
Packed Weight
121.2 kg
-
VESATM Standard Mount Interface
600 x 400 mm
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0°C to 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
10 % to 80 %
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
Content Management Software
SuperSign Premium
-
Control and Monitoring Software
SuperSign Link
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
Remote Controller (include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, HDMI (3M), Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, Touch Pen (2ea), Eyebolt (2ea)
-
Optional
OPS Kit (KT-OPSA)
TOUCH
-
Touch type
InGlass™
-
Available object size for touch
more than Ø 3 mm
-
Accuracy
2 mm
-
Interface
USB 2.0
-
Protection Glass Thickness
4T (Anti-Glare)
-
Multi touch point
Max 20 Point
-
