Ultra Stretch Signage 86BH5C
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
86"
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
58:9
-
Native Resolution
3840 x 600 (UHD)
-
Brightness
500 cd/m2 (Typ)
-
Contrast Ratio
1,100:1(Typ)
-
Dynamic CR
500,000:1 (Typ)
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178 x 178
-
Response Time
8ms (G to G BW) typ.
-
Surface Treatment
AGP (10% Haze)
-
Life time
50,000 Hrs
-
Orientation
Landscape / Portrait
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
HDMI, DP, OPS, DVI-D, USB 2.0, USB 3.0, SD Card
-
Output
Analog Audio
-
External Control
RS232C, RJ45, IR+B Receiver, Pixel Sensor, Analog Audio
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Color
Black
-
Bezel Width
4.4 mm (L/R), 5.9 mm (T/B)
-
Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)
2,158.3 x 348.5 x 81.7 mm
-
Weight (head)
20.5kg
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
2,290 x 228 x 599 mm
-
Packed Weight
38.2 kg
-
VESATM Standard Mount Interface
600 x 200 mm
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
Temperature Sensor
Yes
-
Auto Brightness sensor
Yes
-
Tile Mode
Yes
-
Natural Mode@Tile Mode
Yes
-
ISM Method
All
-
Energy Saving
Yes (Minimum, Medium, Maxium)
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
File Play with USB
Yes
-
Internal Memory
8GB (System 4GB + Available 4GB)
-
PIP/PBP
1/2/3/4PBP
-
Wi-Fi Dongle Ready
Yes
-
4K Up Scaling
Yes
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature Range
0°C~40°C
-
Operation Humidity Range
10%~80%
POWER
-
Power Supply
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built-In Power
-
Power Consumption (Typ./Max)
180W / 220W
-
Power Consumption (Smart Energy Saving)
30% of typical
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)
-
Safety
UL / cUL / CB / TUV / KC
-
EMC
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC
MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY
-
OPS Type compatible
Yes
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
SuperSign W/Lite
Yes
-
SuperSign C
Yes
ACCESSORIES
-
Basic
Remote Controller (2ea Batteries included), Power Cord, DP (2.6M), RS-232C Cable (3M) Owner's Manual (Website upload)
-
Optional
AN-WF500 (Wi-Fi USB Dongle), MP700, KT-OPSA (OPS KIT), KT-SP0 (RGB Sensor) ** Stand is not available
-
Pillar
PL-F860 (Developed), PL-S860 (Developed), PL-D860 (Will be released in Oct. 2016 in Korea)
