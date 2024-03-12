About Cookies on This Site

Ultra Stretch Signage 86BH5C

Ultra Stretch Signage 86BH5C

All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size

    86"

  • Panel Technology

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    58:9

  • Native Resolution

    3840 x 600 (UHD)

  • Brightness

    500 cd/m2 (Typ)

  • Contrast Ratio

    1,100:1(Typ)

  • Dynamic CR

    500,000:1 (Typ)

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178 x 178

  • Response Time

    8ms (G to G BW) typ.

  • Surface Treatment

    AGP (10% Haze)

  • Life time

    50,000 Hrs

  • Orientation

    Landscape / Portrait

CONNECTIVITY

  • Input

    HDMI, DP, OPS, DVI-D, USB 2.0, USB 3.0, SD Card

  • Output

    Analog Audio

  • External Control

    RS232C, RJ45, IR+B Receiver, Pixel Sensor, Analog Audio

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Color

    Black

  • Bezel Width

    4.4 mm (L/R), 5.9 mm (T/B)

  • Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)

    2,158.3 x 348.5 x 81.7 mm

  • Weight (head)

    20.5kg

  • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

    2,290 x 228 x 599 mm

  • Packed Weight

    38.2 kg

  • VESATM Standard Mount Interface

    600 x 200 mm

SPECIAL FEATURES

  • Temperature Sensor

    Yes

  • Auto Brightness sensor

    Yes

  • Tile Mode

    Yes

  • Natural Mode@Tile Mode

    Yes

  • ISM Method

    All

  • Energy Saving

    Yes (Minimum, Medium, Maxium)

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • File Play with USB

    Yes

  • Internal Memory

    8GB (System 4GB + Available 4GB)

  • PIP/PBP

    1/2/3/4PBP

  • Wi-Fi Dongle Ready

    Yes

  • 4K Up Scaling

    Yes

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature Range

    0°C~40°C

  • Operation Humidity Range

    10%~80%

POWER

  • Power Supply

    100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-In Power

  • Power Consumption (Typ./Max)

    180W / 220W

  • Power Consumption (Smart Energy Saving)

    30% of typical

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)

  • Safety

    UL / cUL / CB / TUV / KC

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

  • OPS Type compatible

    Yes

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • SuperSign W/Lite

    Yes

  • SuperSign C

    Yes

ACCESSORIES

  • Basic

    Remote Controller (2ea Batteries included), Power Cord, DP (2.6M), RS-232C Cable (3M) Owner's Manual (Website upload)

  • Optional

    AN-WF500 (Wi-Fi USB Dongle), MP700, KT-OPSA (OPS KIT), KT-SP0 (RGB Sensor) ** Stand is not available

  • Pillar

    PL-F860 (Developed), PL-S860 (Developed), PL-D860 (Will be released in Oct. 2016 in Korea)