Ultra Stretch Signage

Specs

Support

Ultra Stretch Signage

88BH7D

Ultra Stretch Signage

Print

All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size

    88"

  • Resolution

    3,840 x 1,080 (UHD)

  • Brightness (Typ., cd/m²)

    700

CONNECTIVITY

  • Input

    HDMI (3), DP, OPS, DVI-D, Analog Audio, USB 2.0, USB 3.0, SD Card

  • Output

    DP, Analog Audio

  • External Control

    RS232C In/Out, RJ45 In/Out, IR+B Receiver, Pixel Sensor

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Width

    4.4 mm (L/R), 5.9 mm (U/D)

  • Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)

    2,158.3 x 611.2 x 84.8 mm (without handle)

  • Weight (head)

    38 kg

  • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

    2,274 x 717 x 212 mm

  • Packed Weight

    53.2 kg (Pallet included)

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)

  • Safety

    UL / cUL / CB / TUV / KC

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

  • ErP / Energy Star

    Yes / No

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • Content Management Software

    SuperSign Premium

  • Control and Monitoring Software

    SuperSign C

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Remote Controller (including battery 2ea), Power Cord, DP (2.6M), RS-232C Cable (3M), Owner's Manual (Website upload)

  • Optional

    AN-WF500 (Wi-Fi USB Dongle), MP700, KT-OPSA (OPS KIT), KT-SP0 (RGB Sensor)
    ** Stand is not available